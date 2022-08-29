U.S. markets open in 10 minutes

Global Gynecological Cancer Drugs Market Report 2022: Featuring Key Players Apotex, Astrazeneca, GlaxoSmithKline, Merck & Others

·3 min read

DUBLIN, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Gynecological Cancer Drugs Market By Therapeutic Modality, By Indication: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

The key factors that drive the market growth include, the high incidence of gynecological cancers, growth in the importance of targeted drug therapies, an increase in investment from government, public, & private sectors for cancer treatment, and a surge in the number of product approval for gynecological cancer drugs.

However, the high cost of drug development and the threat of failure & adverse effects of cancer drug therapy on a patient's body restrain this growth. The advancement of cancer drug research and the advent of personalized medicine approaches are expected to provide numerous opportunities for market growth during the forecast period.

The gynecological cancer drugs market is segmented into therapeutic modality, indication, and region. By therapeutic modality, the market is divided into chemotherapy, targeted therapy, and hormonal therapy. The indications segment is categorized into uterine cancer, ovarian cancer, vaginal & vulvar cancer, and cervical cancer. By region, the market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, UK, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and Rest of LAMEA).

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

  This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the gynecological cancer drugs market analysis from 2020 to 2030 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

  • The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

  • Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

  In-depth analysis of the gynecological cancer drugs market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

  • Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

  • Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

  The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global gynecological cancer drugs market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Key Market Segments
By Indication

  • Cervical Cancer

  • Uterine Cancer

  • Ovarian Cancer

  • Vaginal Vulvar Cancer

By Therapeutic Modality

  • Chemotherapy

  • Targeted Therapy

  • Hormonal Therapy

By Region

  • North America

  • U.S.

  • Canada

  • Mexico

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • France

  • U.K.

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Rest of Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • Japan

  • China

  • Australia

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Rest Of Asia Pacific

  • LAMEA

  • Brazil

  • Saudi Arabia

  • South Africa

  • Rest of LAMEA

Key Market Players

  • Apotex

  • Astrazeneca

  • Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

  • Eli Lilly and Company

  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche

  • GlaxoSmithKline

  • Merck & Co.

  • Novartis

  • Pfizer

  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4: GYNECOLOGICAL CANCER DRUGS MARKET, BY THERAPEUTIC MODALITY

CHAPTER 5: GYNECOLOGICAL CANCER DRUGS MARKET, BY INDICATION

CHAPTER 6: GYNECOLOGICAL CANCER DRUGS MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 7: COMPANY LANDSCAPE

CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c2c4b3

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

 

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

 

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-gynecological-cancer-drugs-market-report-2022-featuring-key-players-apotex-astrazeneca-glaxosmithkline-merck--others-301613678.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

