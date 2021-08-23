U.S. markets close in 3 hours 52 minutes

Global Gynecology Drugs Market Report 2021-2026: Focus on Cancers, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, Contraception, Endometriosis, Female Infertility, Infections, Postmenopausal Disorders

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Gynecology Drugs Market, By Therapeutics (Hormonal Therapy vs. Non-Hormonal Therapy), By Indication, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The Global Gynecology Drugs Market was valued at USD13343.23 million in 2020 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.42% in the forecast years, 2022-2026, on account of rapidly increasing instances of gynecology cancer and other gynecology disorders.

These diseases have increased the fatality rate of the women population in the last five years. Thus, the government is now working on creating awareness and alerting the women population towards keeping check on their personal wellbeing and gynae health issues. These inferences are anticipated to substantiate the growth of the market in the forecast years.

Moreover, lifestyle changes among women are also expected to drive the market growth. With increasing number of working women and their employment into various industries, the chances of infection and diseases due to prolonged exposure to harmful chemicals and toxins would positively influence the growth of the Global Gynecology Drugs Market.

Gynecology drugs are therapeutics and biologics that are administered for the treatment of gynecology disorders and ailments to the women patient. Gynecology disorders affect the reproductive system of the females and causes infection, or functional failure in the parts like uterus, urinary bladder, urethra, ovaries, appendages, etc.

Recent developments in the gynecology therapeutics and technologically advanced devices for the early diagnosis of gynecology disorders are expected to drive the growth of the market in the next five years.

The Global Gynecology Drugs Market is segmented on the basis of therapeutics, indication, distribution channel, regional distribution, and competitive landscape. Based on therapeutics, the market is further bifurcated into hormonal therapy and non-hormonal therapy. Moreover, rapid advancements in new product development are supporting the growth of the market in the next five years.

Hormonal therapy is also expected to hold the significant share of the market owing to the rising demand for new technologically advanced medicine, although the therapy has certain side effects such as the risk of breast cancer. Based on distribution channel, the market is segregated into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies and online pharmacies. The online pharmacies segment is anticipated to lead the market in the forecast period, 2022-2026.

The market players are actively involved in the technological advancements of the therapeutics as well as research and development of the medical devices used for the administration of the gynecology drugs.

Major companies in the market are

  • Amgen Inc.

  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

  • Novartis Ltd.

  • Bayer AG

  • Merck & Co., Inc.

  • GlaxoSmithKline Plc

  • Sanofi SA

  • Eli Lilly and Company Ltd.

  • Ferring Pharmaceuticals A/S

  • AstraZeneca Plc

  • TherapeuticsMD, Inc.

  • AbbVie Inc.

  • Abbott Laboratories Ltd.

  • Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

  • Pfizer Inc.

Key Target Audience:

  • Manufacturers, end-users, and other stakeholders

  • Distributors and suppliers of gynecology and other stakeholders

  • Organizations, forums, and alliances related to gynecology drugs

  • Market research and consulting firms

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

  • Historical Years: 2016-2019

  • Base Year: 2020

  • Estimated Year: 2021

  • Forecast Period: 2022-2026

Global Gynecology Drugs Market, By Therapeutics:

  • Hormonal Therapy

  • Non-Hormonal Therapy

Global Gynecology Drugs Market, By Indication:

  • Gynecology Cancers

  • Polycystic Ovary Syndrome

  • Contraception

  • Endometriosis

  • Female Infertility

  • Gynecology Infections

  • Postmenopausal Disorders

Global Gynecology Drugs Market, By Distribution Channel:

  • Hospital Pharmacies

  • Retail Pharmacies

  • Online Pharmacies

Global Gynecology Drugs Market, By Region:

  • North America

  • United States

  • Canada

  • Mexico

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • France

  • United Kingdom

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Asia-Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • Australia

  • South Korea

  • South America

  • Brazil

  • Argentina

  • Colombia

  • Middle East & Africa

  • South Africa

  • Saudi Arabia

  • UAE

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fqf2lx

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-gynecology-drugs-market-report-2021-2026-focus-on-cancers-polycystic-ovary-syndrome-contraception-endometriosis-female-infertility-infections-postmenopausal-disorders-301360513.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

