Global Gynecology Drugs Market, By Therapeutics, By Indication, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026

Global gynecology drugs market was valued at USD13343.23 million in 2020 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.42% in the forecast years, 2022-2026, on account of rapidly increasing instances of gynecology cancer and other gynecology disorders. These diseases have increased the fatality rate of the women population in the last five years. Thus, the government is now working on creating awareness and alerting the women population towards keeping check on their personal wellbeing and gynae health issues. These inferences are anticipated to substantiate the growth of the market in the forecast years. Moreover, lifestyle changes among women are also expected to drive the market growth. With increasing number of working women and their employment into various industries, the chances of infection and diseases due to prolonged exposure to harmful chemicals and toxins would positively influence the growth of the global gynecology drugs market.

Gynecology drugs are therapeutics and biologics that are administered for the treatment of gynecology disorders and ailments to the women patient.Gynecology disorders affect the reproductive system of the females and causes infection, or functional failure in the parts like uterus, urinary bladder, urethra, ovaries, appendages, etc.



Recent developments in the gynecology therapeutics and technologically advanced devices for the early diagnosis of gynecology disorders are expected to drive the growth of the market in the next five years.

The global gynecology drugs market is segmented on the basis of therapeutics, indication, distribution channel, regional distribution, and competitive landscape.Based on therapeutics, the market is further bifurcated into hormonal therapy and non-hormonal therapy.



Moreover, rapid advancements in new product development are supporting the growth of the market in the next five years.Hormonal therapy is also expected to hold the significant share of the market owing to the rising demand for new technologically advanced medicine, although the therapy has certain side effects such as the risk of breast cancer.



Based on distribution channel, the market is segregated into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies and online pharmacies. The online pharmacies segment is anticipated to lead the market in the forecast period, 2022-2026.

Major companies in the market are Amgen Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Novartis Ltd., Bayer AG, Merck & Co., Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Sanofi SA, Eli Lilly and Company Ltd., Ferring Pharmaceuticals A/S, AstraZeneca Plc, TherapeuticsMD, Inc., AbbVie Inc., Abbott Laboratories Ltd., Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Pfizer Inc., among others. The market players are actively involved in the technological advancements of the therapeutics as well as research and development of the medical devices used for the administration of the gynecology drugs.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026



Objective of the Study:



1. To analyze the historical growth in the market size of global gynecology drugs market from 2016 to 2020.

2. To estimate and forecast the market size of global gynecology drugs market from 2021 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

3. To classify and forecast global gynecology drugs market based on therapeutics, indication, distribution channel, regional distribution, and competitive landscape.

4. To identify dominant region or segment in the global gynecology drugs market.

5. To identify drivers and challenges for global gynecology drugs market.

6. To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global gynecology drugs market.

7. To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global gynecology drugs market.

8. To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global gynecology drugs market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufactures which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufactures, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global gynecology drugs market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and indications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



1. Manufacturers, end users, and other stakeholders

2. Distributors and suppliers of gynecology and other stakeholders

3. Organizations, forums, and alliances related to gynecology drugs

4. Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global gynecology drugs market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Gynecology Drugs Market, By Therapeutics:

• Hormonal Therapy

• Non-Hormonal Therapy

• Global Gynecology Drugs Market, By Indication:

• Gynecology Cancers

• Polycystic Ovary Syndrome

• Contraception

• Endometriosis

• Female Infertility

• Gynecology Infections

• Postmenopausal Disorders

• Global Gynecology Drugs Market, By Distribution Channel:

• Hospital Pharmacies

• Retail Pharmacies

• Online Pharmacies

• Global Gynecology Drugs Market, By Region:

• North America

i. United States

ii. Canada

iii. Mexico

• Europe

i. Germany

ii. France

iii. United Kingdom

iv. Italy

v. Spain

• Asia-Pacific

i. China

ii. Japan

iii. India

iv. Australia

v. South Korea

• South America

i. Brazil

ii. Argentina

iii. Colombia

• Middle East & Africa

i. South Africa

ii. Saudi Arabia

iii. UAE



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global gynecology drugs market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

