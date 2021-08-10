U.S. markets open in 4 hours 44 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,424.25
    -1.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,985.00
    -13.00 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,130.00
    +4.75 (+0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,233.90
    +1.20 (+0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.91
    +1.43 (+2.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,731.80
    +5.30 (+0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    23.48
    +0.21 (+0.89%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1741
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3170
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.74
    +0.59 (+3.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3870
    +0.0020 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.4370
    +0.1320 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,993.06
    +2,251.66 (+5.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,126.90
    +67.57 (+6.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,124.92
    -7.38 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,888.15
    +68.11 (+0.24%)
     

Global Gynecology Drugs Market, By Therapeutics, By Indication, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026

ReportLinker
·6 min read

Global Gynecology Drugs Market, By Therapeutics (Hormonal Therapy vs. Non-Hormonal Therapy), By Indication (Gynecology Cancers, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, Contraception, Endometriosis, Female Infertility, Gynecology Infections, Postmenopausal Disorders), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies), By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026.

New York, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Gynecology Drugs Market, By Therapeutics, By Indication, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06128265/?utm_source=GNW

Global gynecology drugs market was valued at USD13343.23 million in 2020 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.42% in the forecast years, 2022-2026, on account of rapidly increasing instances of gynecology cancer and other gynecology disorders. These diseases have increased the fatality rate of the women population in the last five years. Thus, the government is now working on creating awareness and alerting the women population towards keeping check on their personal wellbeing and gynae health issues. These inferences are anticipated to substantiate the growth of the market in the forecast years. Moreover, lifestyle changes among women are also expected to drive the market growth. With increasing number of working women and their employment into various industries, the chances of infection and diseases due to prolonged exposure to harmful chemicals and toxins would positively influence the growth of the global gynecology drugs market.
Gynecology drugs are therapeutics and biologics that are administered for the treatment of gynecology disorders and ailments to the women patient.Gynecology disorders affect the reproductive system of the females and causes infection, or functional failure in the parts like uterus, urinary bladder, urethra, ovaries, appendages, etc.

Recent developments in the gynecology therapeutics and technologically advanced devices for the early diagnosis of gynecology disorders are expected to drive the growth of the market in the next five years.
The global gynecology drugs market is segmented on the basis of therapeutics, indication, distribution channel, regional distribution, and competitive landscape.Based on therapeutics, the market is further bifurcated into hormonal therapy and non-hormonal therapy.

Moreover, rapid advancements in new product development are supporting the growth of the market in the next five years.Hormonal therapy is also expected to hold the significant share of the market owing to the rising demand for new technologically advanced medicine, although the therapy has certain side effects such as the risk of breast cancer.

Based on distribution channel, the market is segregated into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies and online pharmacies. The online pharmacies segment is anticipated to lead the market in the forecast period, 2022-2026.
Major companies in the market are Amgen Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Novartis Ltd., Bayer AG, Merck & Co., Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Sanofi SA, Eli Lilly and Company Ltd., Ferring Pharmaceuticals A/S, AstraZeneca Plc, TherapeuticsMD, Inc., AbbVie Inc., Abbott Laboratories Ltd., Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Pfizer Inc., among others. The market players are actively involved in the technological advancements of the therapeutics as well as research and development of the medical devices used for the administration of the gynecology drugs.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019
Base Year: 2020
Estimated Year: 2021
Forecast Period: 2022-2026

Objective of the Study:

1. To analyze the historical growth in the market size of global gynecology drugs market from 2016 to 2020.
2. To estimate and forecast the market size of global gynecology drugs market from 2021 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.
3. To classify and forecast global gynecology drugs market based on therapeutics, indication, distribution channel, regional distribution, and competitive landscape.
4. To identify dominant region or segment in the global gynecology drugs market.
5. To identify drivers and challenges for global gynecology drugs market.
6. To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global gynecology drugs market.
7. To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global gynecology drugs market.
8. To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global gynecology drugs market.
The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors across the globe.

Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.

Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufactures which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufactures, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.
The analyst calculated the market size of global gynecology drugs market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and indications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.

Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.

Key Target Audience:

1. Manufacturers, end users, and other stakeholders
2. Distributors and suppliers of gynecology and other stakeholders
3. Organizations, forums, and alliances related to gynecology drugs
4. Market research and consulting firms
The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.

Report Scope:

In this report, global gynecology drugs market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
• Global Gynecology Drugs Market, By Therapeutics:
• Hormonal Therapy
• Non-Hormonal Therapy
• Global Gynecology Drugs Market, By Indication:
• Gynecology Cancers
• Polycystic Ovary Syndrome
• Contraception
• Endometriosis
• Female Infertility
• Gynecology Infections
• Postmenopausal Disorders
• Global Gynecology Drugs Market, By Distribution Channel:
• Hospital Pharmacies
• Retail Pharmacies
• Online Pharmacies
• Global Gynecology Drugs Market, By Region:
• North America
i. United States
ii. Canada
iii. Mexico
• Europe
i. Germany
ii. France
iii. United Kingdom
iv. Italy
v. Spain
• Asia-Pacific
i. China
ii. Japan
iii. India
iv. Australia
v. South Korea
• South America
i. Brazil
ii. Argentina
iii. Colombia
• Middle East & Africa
i. South Africa
ii. Saudi Arabia
iii. UAE

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global gynecology drugs market.

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Company Information

Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06128265/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Why Moderna, BioNTech, and Novavax Stock Soared Today

    Moderna's shares received a boost from news that its COVID vaccine was granted provisional registration by Australia's Therapeutic Goods Administration. Moderna has agreements in place to potentially supply as many as 25 million doses of its vaccine to the Australian government by 2022. Shares of Moderna, BioNTech, and Novavax rose sharply on Monday.

  • Why Ballard Power, Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and Especially FuelCell Energy Stocks Popped Today

    Last week was an important week for the hydrogen fuel cell industry, with Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP), Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE), and Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) reporting earnings. FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) was the odd man out. It reports earnings only next month -- but even FuelCell Energy had some news to report today.

  • AMC shares pop following earnings

    Shares of AMC Entertainment jump after the theater chain announced Q2 earnings.&nbsp;

  • Why Shares of Vaxart Are Soaring Today

    Shares of clinical-stage vaccine developer Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) are up again today, gaining 12.34% to $9.83 apiece as of 2:30 p.m. EDT. The stock is up 21% over the past five trading days due to greater capital inflows after the company released encouraging second-quarter earnings on Aug. 5. Vaxart managed to raise $36.2 million during the quarter via issuing new stock -- bringing its cash balance to $177.3 million.

  • Why NIO Stock Is Higher Today

    Shares of Chinese electric vehicle maker NIO (NYSE: NIO) were trading higher on Monday, after a Wall Street analyst shared an upbeat outlook for the company ahead of its second-quarter earnings report. As of 1 p.m. EDT today, NIO's American depositary shares were up about 3% from Friday's closing price. In a new note released on Monday morning, Deutsche Bank analyst Edison Yu said that he expects NIO's second-quarter results to come in above Wall Street's consensus estimate.

  • 10 Best Lithium and Phosphate Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best lithium and phosphate stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Lithium and Phosphate Stocks to Buy Now. The global efforts towards decarbonization have accelerated in the past few years with the United States […]

  • 3 Big Takeaways From Workhorse Group's Earnings Report

    Workhorse's weary investors might finally have something to cheer -- and it's not the U.S. Postal Service.

  • 3 Vaccine Stocks for the Next Decade

    Because of COVID-19, vaccine stocks have been fantastic investments over the last couple of years. What should investors expect over the next 10 years?

  • Why Axsome Therapeutics Stock Is Crashing Today

    Shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM), a mid-cap biotech, are down by a hefty 41.4% as of 10:08 a.m. EDT Monday morning. The drugmaker's shares are tumbling today in response to a disappointing regulatory update for AXS-05 as a potential treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD). Specifically, Axsome revealed during its 2021 second-quarter earnings release this morning that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had notified the company on July 30, 2021 that it has identified deficiencies within the drug's regulatory application that preclude discussion of labeling and post-marketing requirements at this time.

  • Why Fastly Stock Is Up Sharply on Monday

    Shares of edge computing specialist Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) are jumping on Monday. As of 11:25 a.m. EDT, the stock is up 5.4%. Two factors likely helping the stock are a bullish day for growth stocks overall and further rebounding from the stock's recent post-earnings slide.

  • China Tech Stocks Rise as Kuaishou Leads Rally After Selloff

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese internet stocks rallied in Hong Kong on Tuesday after some brokers started to turn optimistic on the sector and said investors were making an attempt to find a bottom in prices after the recent selloff.Kuaishou Technology rallied as much as 9.5% to lead gains in the Hang Seng Tech Index and halt a five-day slide. The short-video app’s stock plunged by a record last week after an influential state-backed newspaper urged tighter regulation of internet video content, and as s

  • Why Nokia Rallied More Than 14% in July

    The wireless networking solutions company is slowly but surely working its way back to its once-iconic form.

  • Earnings engine continues to power on, but peak growth likely behind us: strategist

    John Hancock Investment Management co-chief investment strategist Emily&nbsp;Roland&nbsp;discusses earnings season and what types of companies investors should seek as a safety trade amid rising volatility.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: What's Inside Berkshire Hathaway's Portfolio?

    You must keep up on Warren Buffett stocks: The Berkshire Hathaway chief sticks to a winning investing formula, but he does not sit still.

  • Is GE Stock A Buy After Reverse Stock Split And Q2 Earnings Beat?

    GE's turnaround is gaining traction as key businesses improve while the industrial giant continues to shrink its debt load.

  • Here's Why Coinbase Global, Canaan, and Ebang International Were Up Big Today

    Rising prices for leading cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin and Ethereum's Ether, are prompting big gains for crypto-related stocks in today's trading. Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN), Canaan (NASDAQ: CAN), and Ebang International Holdings (NASDAQ: EBON) are among the players in the space posting significant gains in the session. Ether's token price has risen 30% over the last month, while Bitcoin's price per token has climbed roughly 29% across the stretch.

  • Why Pinterest Stock Plunged 25% in July

    Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) stock plummeted 25.4% in July, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The catalyst was the image-sharing platform's release of its second-quarter report, which disappointed many investors. Despite July's big pullback, shares of Pinterest (which went public in April 2019) are up 68.2% over the one-year period through Aug. 9, compared with the broader market's 34.3% return over this period.

  • Why Editas Medicine Beat the Market on Monday

    Editas Medicine (NASDAQ: EDIT) got a spoonful of good medicine on Monday that gave its shares a healthy lift; ultimately, the stock closed the day more than 4.4% higher. Lee's new bullishness on the company, which utilizes gene-editing technology to develop medications, is due to several positive factors. Finally, in his research note, Lee touted the company's "scarcity value as a relatively unencumbered CRISPR-Cas platform company making [it] attractive as a potential partner or a target."

  • ARK Invest Stocks To Buy And Watch: 6 Stocks That Cathie Wood's ARK ETFs Own; Tesla Races Higher On Upgrade

    Cathie Wood's ARK Invest ETFs are some of the hottest ETFs after 2020's huge gains. Five ARK Invest stocks to buy and watch include Coinbase and Tesla.

  • 3 Stocks That Will Shape the Future of Technology

    The pace of technological change will only accelerate. Here are three stocks to help you take advantage.