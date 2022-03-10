U.S. markets open in 3 hours 20 minutes

Global Gynecology Drugs Market, By Therapeutics, By Indication, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027

ReportLinker
·5 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Global Gynecology Drugs Market, By Therapeutics (Non-Hormonal Therapy vs. Hormonal Therapy), By Indication (Contraception, Gynecology Infections, Female Infertility, Postmenopausal disorders, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, Gynecology Cancer, Endometriosis), By Distribution Channel (Retail Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies), By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027.

New York, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Gynecology Drugs Market, By Therapeutics, By Indication, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06128265/?utm_source=GNW

The global gynecology drugs market stood at USD14139.56 million in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.64% to reach USD21395.67 million by 2027. Significant changes in women’s lifestyles and the increasing prevalence of various gynecological cancer and disorders are the primary factors driving the growth of the global gynecology drugs market. Also, the adoption of online sales channels by the gynecology drugs market players and high-end investments by the market players to procure effective gynecology drugs are the other major factors expected to bolster the market growth in the forecast period.
The rise in stress in women and busy lifestyles is giving rise to several diseases, including polycystic ovary syndrome, breast cancer, and menopausal disorders. The government of various countries is making investments and efforts to develop advanced healthcare infrastructure and create health awareness among the women population, which is expected to influence the growth of the global gynecology drugs market in the next five years.
Market players are developing an efficient supply chain and making advanced drugs, which have a higher shelf life and effectiveness to stay ahead.Also, the adoption of online sales channels by the market players is expected to bolster the growth of the global gynecology drugs market.

Many patients have started to buy drugs by using online sales platforms due to the availability of lucrative discounts on the purchase of drugs and the quick delivery facility provided by the market players.
The global gynecology drugs market is segmented into therapeutics, indication, distribution channel, regional distribution, and competitive landscape.Based on distribution channel, the market is divided into retail pharmacies, hospital pharmacies, and online pharmacies.

Retail pharmacies are leading the global market by capturing a market share of 48.39% in 2021 and are expected to maintain their dominance throughout the forecast period, 2023-2027.
Major companies in the market are Amgen Inc., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Novartis AG, Bayer AG, Merck & Co., Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Pfizer Inc., Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, AstraZeneca Plc, Lupin Limited, Johnson and Johnson, Sanofi SA, Ferring Pharmaceuticals among others.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020
Base Year: 2021
Estimated Year: 2022
Forecast Period: 2023-2027

Objective of the Study:

• To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the global gynecology drugs market from 2017 to 2021.
• To estimate and forecast the market size of the global gynecology drugs market from 2022 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027.
• To classify and forecast the global gynecology drugs market is divided into therapeutics, indication, distribution channel, regional distribution, and competitive landscape.
• To identify drivers and challenges for the global gynecology drugs market.
• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers, and acquisitions, etc., in the global gynecology drugs market.
• To conduct pricing analysis for the global gynecology drugs market.
• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global gynecology drugs market.
The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of leading companies across the globe.

Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.

Through this technique, the analyst could include the companies which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the companies, distribution channels and presence of all major players operating in the global gynecology drugs market all over the world.
The analyst calculated the global gynecology drugs market size using a bottom-up approach, where data for various regions was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these drugs and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.

Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.

Key Target Audience:

• Gynecology drugs manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, and other stakeholders
• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers
• Organizations, forums, and alliances related to gynecology drugs market
• Market research and consulting firms
The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for industry stakeholders such as gynecology drugs manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, and other stakeholders. The report would enable the stakeholders in strategizing investments and capitalizing on emerging market opportunities.

Report Scope:

In this report, global gynecology drugs market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
• Global Gynecology Drugs Market, By Therapeutics:
o Non-Hormonal Therapy
o Hormonal Therapy
• Global Gynecology Drugs Market, By Indication:
o Contraception
o Gynecology Infections
o Female Infertility
o Postmenopausal disorders
o Polycystic Ovary Syndrome
o Gynecology Cancers
o Endometriosis
• Global Gynecology Drugs Market, By Distribution Channel:
o Retail Pharmacies
o Hospital Pharmacies
o Online Pharmacies
• Global Gynecology Drugs Market, By Region:
o North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
o Europe
Germany
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
o Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
Australia
South Korea
o South America
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
o Middle East & Africa
South Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global gynecology drugs market.

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Company Information

• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06128265/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


