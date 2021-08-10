U.S. markets open in 3 hours 14 minutes

Global Gypsum and Anhydrite Market Analysis & Forecast Report 2021-2027 - Growing Trend towards Green/LEED Buildings Offer Opportunities on a Platter

Research and Markets
·5 min read

Dublin, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gypsum and Anhydrite - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Gypsum and Anhydrite Market to Reach 382.1 Million Metric Tons by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Gypsum and Anhydrite estimated at 306.6 Million Metric Tons in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 382.1 Million Metric Tons by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Portland Cement, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.2% CAGR and reach 218.6 Million Metric Tons by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Prefabricated Products segment is readjusted to a revised 3.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at 82.8 Million Metric Tons, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.8% CAGR

The Gypsum and Anhydrite market in the U.S. is estimated at 82.8 Million Metric Tons in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 78.7 Million Metric Tons by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.9% and 2.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.6% CAGR.

Plasters Segment to Record 2.8% CAGR

In the global Plasters segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of 6.9 Million Metric Tons in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of 8.1 Million Metric Tons by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 53.1 Million Metric Tons by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.7% CAGR through the analysis period.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights

  • World Market Trajectories

  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

  • Gypsum: The Oldest and the Most Preferred Interior Construction Material

  • Gypsum Deposits, Mining, and Production

  • Global Market Outlook

  • Stable Economic Scenario to Offer Growth Opportunities

  • Competitive Landscape

  • Leading Players in the Global Gypsum Products Market

  • Asian Manufacturers Aim to Foray into Global Market

  • Market Witnesses High M&A Activity

  • Noteworthy M&A Deals in the Gypsum Products Market (2013-2017)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

  • ACG Materials

  • American Gypsum Company

  • Anhydritec

  • Beijing New Building Material (Group) Co., Ltd.

  • Blue Diamond Hill Gypsum (BDH Gypsum)

  • CertainTeed Corporation

  • CGC Inc.

  • COEMAC

  • Continental Building Products LLC

  • Eagle Materials, Inc.

  • FACT - RCF Building Products Ltd. (FRBL)

  • Georgia-Pacific Gypsum LLC

  • Knauf Gips KG

  • National Gypsum Company

  • PABCO Gypsum

  • Thai Gypsum Products Pcl

  • USG Corporation

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Surging Demand from the Construction Industry: A Strong Growth Driver

  • List of Construction Applications of Gypsum and Gypsum Products

  • Northbound Trajectory in the Construction Sector to Accelerate Market Growth

  • Key Factors Fuelling Growth in the Global Building Construction Market

  • Rapidly Growing Global Population & the Resulting Need for Residential Housing

  • Rising Purchasing Power of the Expanding Middle Class Population

  • Rapid Urbanization

  • Surging Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Investments

  • Growing Trend towards Green/LEED Buildings Offer Opportunities on a Platter

  • Technological Breakthroughs Promote Commercial Applications of Gypsum

  • Industrial Gypsum as Coagulant in Cement Production

  • Growing Demand for Cement and the Corresponding Increase in Production Drives Gypsum

  • Major Factors Driving Demand for Cement Worldwide: Ranked in the Order of Importance

  • Myriad Benefits of Gypsum Board Drives Demand in Interior Wall and Ceiling Applications

  • High-Quality Finish and Time Saving Attributes Make Gypsum Plaster/Plaster of Paris the Preferred Choice of Builders

  • Gypsum in Agriculture Sector: A Primary Source of Nutrients for Healthy Plant Growth

  • Synthetic Gypsum Continues to Gain Prominence over Natural Gypsum

  • Asia-Pacific Offers Lucrative Market Growth Opportunities

  • Developed Regions Remain Important Markets

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

  • World Current & Future Analysis for Gypsum and Anhydrite by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

  • World Historic Review for Gypsum and Anhydrite by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

  • World 15-Year Perspective for Gypsum and Anhydrite by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

  • World 15-Year Perspective for Portland Cement by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

  • World 15-Year Perspective for Prefabricated Products by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

  • World 15-Year Perspective for Plasters by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

  • World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

  • Total Companies Profiled: 41

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ea4k3m

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


