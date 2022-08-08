U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,153.00
    +11.25 (+0.27%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,862.00
    +70.00 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,221.00
    +37.75 (+0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,946.00
    +4.90 (+0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.40
    -0.36 (-0.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,805.50
    +0.30 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    20.70
    +0.09 (+0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0199
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7650
    -0.0750 (-2.64%)
     

  • Vix

    21.29
    +0.14 (+0.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2084
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.9540
    -0.0190 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,820.84
    +639.29 (+2.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    556.67
    +13.80 (+2.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,482.37
    +42.63 (+0.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,249.24
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

Global Hair Color Market: 30% of Growth to Originate from Europe, Market Driven by Innovation in Product Formulation & Formats - Technavio

·17 min read

NEW YORK , Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The  Global Hair Color Market offers a comprehensive analysis of new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic impact on businesses. The global hair color market value is anticipated to grow by USD 18.09 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 8.21% as per the latest market forecast report by Technavio. 30% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. The UK is the key market for hair color in Europe. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The intense competition among vendors, leading to the expansion of distribution networks and the adoption of multichannel marketing strategies, especially in Western European countries will facilitate the hair color market growth in Europe over the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Hair Color Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Hair Color Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

To know more about the regional segments - Request a FREE Sample Now!

Global Hair Color Market - Market Dynamics

  • Major Driver- The key factor driving growth in the global hair color market is the innovation in product formulation and formats. Hair color is available in pre-measured sachets that are convenient to use. The market is driven by innovations in product formulation, composition, and the format through which it is sold in the market. The formulation of hair color is done in two stages. The first stage deals with the development of the product base and the second stage involved the formulation of the desired shade. During the process of the formulation, special attention needs to be given to factors such as dye stability, color wearability on hair, light fading, and the rheology of the product. The innovation is brought about in the shades of the finished product. Presently, most hair color manufacturers produce hair colors that help brighten the hair, contributing to the popularity of the product among consumers. This is followed by hair color variants that claim to be long-lasting, easy to use, and herbal. These innovations have led to an increase in customer acquisition, product visibility, and adoption rate, driving the price quotient of the market.

  • Major Challenges - The limited consumer pool for novelty and premium hair colors in developing countries will be a major challenge for the global hair color market during the forecast period. The global hair color market is flourishing in the developed markets of North America and Europe. This is because a significant proportion of premium and mass segments of end customers are available in this segment. Hence, these markets have a balanced demand for hair colors from different price brackets. Unlike countries in North America and Europe, APAC and MEA do not have an equal distribution of consumer segments. The proportion of mass segment customers in these regions is higher than that of the end-end customers. This results in significant sales of low-priced hair colors in the markets of these regions. However, the sale of premium hair colors and novelty hair colors in APAC and MEA is low due to the low presence of the segment. The low sale of premium hair colors leads to a small revenue turnover. Thus, the value of revenue generated from these regions is low.

To know more about the market dynamics along with the latest trends - Click Now!

Global Hair Color Market - Vendor Analysis

The global hair color market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on product innovations by bringing about the concept of product differentiation and new product developments to compete in the market. The hair color market report provides complete insights on key vendors including Amway Corp., Avon, Cadiveu Professional, Chatters Ltd. Partnership, Coty Inc., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Hoyu Co. Ltd., John Paul Mitchell Systems, Kao Corp., LOreal SA, Madison Reed Inc., Moroccanoil Inc., NATULIQUE Ltd., NATURIGIN, Revlon Inc., Shiseido Co.Ltd., Surya Brasil, Tints of Nature, Tish and Snookys NYC Inc., and Unilever PLC.

  • Amway Corp. - The company offers color CREATION permanent hair color which has been formulated with natural extracts and conditioners to create a unique blend of ingredients for protecting the scalp and hair.

  • To know about all vendor offerings - Grab a FREE Sample Now!

Global Hair Color Market - Segmentation Analysis

  • By Product, the market is classified into Permanent, Semi-permanent, Temporary, and Highlights and bleach

  • By End Users, the market is classified into Women, Men, and Unisex

  • By Geography, the market is classified as Europe, North America, APAC, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

To know about the market contribution of each segment - Request an Exclusive FREE Sample Now!

The competitive scenario provided in the  Global Hair Color Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our  Global Hair Color Market Forecast Report -  Buy Now!

Related Reports -

  • The dry shampoo market share is expected to increase to USD 1.42 billion in 2026 from 2021, at a CAGR of 10.49%.

  • The haircare market share in Africa is expected to increase to USD 994.06 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.35%.

Global Hair Color Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.21%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 18.09 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

7.66

Regional analysis

Europe, North America, APAC, South America, the Middle East, and Africa

Performing market contribution

Europe at 30%

Key consumer countries

US, Japan, China, UK, and Brazil

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Amway Corp., Avon, Cadiveu Professional, Chatters Ltd. Partnership, Coty Inc., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Hoyu Co. Ltd., John Paul Mitchell Systems, Kao Corp., LOreal SA, Madison Reed Inc., Moroccanoil Inc., NATULIQUE Ltd., NATURIGIN, Revlon Inc., Shiseido Co.Ltd., Surya Brasil, Tints of Nature, Tish and Snookys NYC Inc., and Unilever PLC

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Consumer Staples Market" Research Reports

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Permanent - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Semi-permanent - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Temporary - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Highlights and bleach - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 6.3 Women - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 Men - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Unisex - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.6 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.7  The Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.9 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.12 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

  • 10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 Amway Corp.

  • 11.4 Chatters Ltd. Partnership

  • 11.5 Coty Inc.

  • 11.6 The Estee Lauder Co. Inc.

  • 11.7 Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

  • 11.8 Henkel AG and Co. KGaA

  • 11.9 John Paul Mitchell Systems

  • 11.10 Kao Corp.

  • 11.11 LOreal SA

  • 11.12 Madison Reed Inc.

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.4 Research methodology

  • 12.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-hair-color-market-30-of-growth-to-originate-from-europe-market-driven-by-innovation-in-product-formulation--formats---technavio-301600835.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • EVs that may qualify for the Inflation Reduction Act tax credit

    Yahoo Finance autos correspondent Pras Subramanian details which electric vehicles currently on the market may or may not qualify for the Inflation Reduction Act's EV tax credit.

  • Boeing Dreamliner deliveries set to resume in coming days

    Yahoo Finance Live checks out Boeing's stock following announcements regarding the status of its Dreamliner deliveries.

  • Tyson earnings miss estimates as meat sales slow

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Tyson earnings and how inflation is impacting meat demand.

  • Norway threatens to ration electricity in fresh blow for UK and European energy supplies

    Norway has drawn up plans to ration electricity exports in a move that has heightened fears of energy shortages in the UK and Europe this winter.

  • Top Stocks for August 2022

    The Russell 1000 Index is a market-capitalization-weighted index of the 1,000 largest publicly traded companies in the U.S. It represents approximately 92% of the total market capitalization (market cap) of all listed stocks in the U.S. equity market. It serves the automotive, construction, appliance, energy, containers, and packaging industries and has operations in the U.S. and Central Europe.

  • Charting the S&P 500: Is This Anything More Than a Bear Market Rally?

    After such a powerful rally the prior week and to finish to the month we expected to see some retracement. However, that was limited this past week to Monday and Tuesday, as the bulls had enough "watching," and dip buyers came back to the game in a big way Wednesday.

  • Gasoline Use Is Falling in US as Decades-High Inflation Hits Consumers

    (Bloomberg) -- Gas stations in the US are selling plenty of fuel, even as government data shows a steep drop in wholesale gasoline demand. Most Read from BloombergChina Seizes on Pelosi Visit to Set ‘New Normal’ for TaiwanS&P 500 Finishes Lower After Wiping Out 1% Rally: Markets WrapWinners and Losers in Democrats’ Signature Tax and Energy BillSan Francisco ‘Froth is Gone’ as Wealth Fades, Housing SlumpsThe amount of retail gasoline sold in the second half of July rose 3.6% from the first half,

  • 3 Stocks to Leverage Strong Refining & Marketing MLP Fundamentals

    With refining margins on a tear, the Zacks Oil and Gas - Refining & Marketing MLP operators like TRGP, CLMT and GLP should enjoy plenty of upside momentum.

  • UPDATE 3-U.S. okays first Boeing 787 Dreamliner delivery since '21 -sources

    The U.S. government on Monday approved the first Boeing 787 Dreamliner for delivery since 2021, clearing the way for American Airlines to take possession, people briefed on the matter told Reuters. American Airlines said it expects to receive its first Boeing 787 delivery of the year as early as Wednesday and that the plane will enter commercial service in the coming weeks. Earlier on Monday, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said it expected Boeing to resume deliveries of its 787 in coming days after the manufacturer made inspection and retrofit changes needed to meet certification standards.

  • Crude-Oil Pricing Outlook Remains Murky

    Predicting the direction of oil prices in the second half is challenging due to geopolitical tension and unclear consumer demand.

  • Australia's central bank launches digital currency project

    Australia's central bank on Tuesday said it was launching a one-year research programme into the case for a central bank digital currency (CBDC) in Australia, focusing on what potential economic benefits it might bring. The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is partnering with the Digital Finance Cooperative Research Centre (DFCRC), a government-backed industry group, in the program. The project will seek to identify innovative use cases and business models that could be supported by the issuance of a CBDC, and better understand of some of its technological, legal and regulatory considerations.

  • The EV Race Is Turning a Gold Rush Haven Into a Battery Hub

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold has long dominated the Western Australian city of Kalgoorlie, born in a late 19th Century prospecting rush and home to one of the world’s largest-open pit mines, nestled right next to residential streets. Blasts to dislodge precious-metal laced rock from the more than two-mile long Super Pit still frequently rattle the main street.Most Read from BloombergChina Seizes on Pelosi Visit to Set ‘New Normal’ for TaiwanS&P 500 Finishes Lower After Wiping Out 1% Rally: Markets WrapWi

  • Taiwan calls China’s bluff, says there’s ‘little chance’ of China imposing ‘stricter economic sanctions’

    Taiwan’s Ministry of Finance reported that China receives 37% of all Taiwanese exports.

  • Tyson Foods Stock Falls as Profit Misses Estimates

    The meat processor sold more beef in the latest quarter than it did in the same quarter of 2021. But all other segments reported lower sales volume growth.

  • Gas Prices Could Soon Dip Below $3 in These States — Is Yours One?

    As summer winds down, gas prices are slowly starting to fall despite an economy in turmoil. See: 22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time JobFind: 7 Surprisingly Easy Ways To Reach Your...

  • This Company Just Increased EV Sales by 176% in July

    Buckle up -- this automaker's stock is putting the pedal to the metal on the back of surging EV sales.

  • A 70-Year-Old Taiwanese Chip Wizard Is Driving China’s Tech Ambitions

    When Asian semiconductor makers make dramatic advances, there’s often a common element: Berkeley-educated Liang Mong Song.

  • Duke Energy carbon proposals boosted by Manchin deal to expedite Mountain Valley Pipeline

    A side agreement to the proposed Inflation Reduction Act expedites approval for the Mountain Valley Pipeline and could, in turn, directly affect the N.C. Carbon Plan state regulators must adopt for Duke Energy Corp. by year’s end.

  • Ford Stock Can Keep Rising After Solid July Sales

    The rebound in Ford's U.S. deliveries should give investors more confidence in the underlying demand environment.

  • U.S. okays first Boeing 787 Dreamliner delivery since '21 - sources

    The U.S. government on Monday approved the first Boeing 787 Dreamliner for delivery since 2021, clearing the way for American Airlines to take possession, people briefed on the matter told Reuters. American Airlines said it expects to receive its first Boeing 787 delivery of the year as early as Wednesday and that the plane will enter commercial service in the coming weeks. Earlier on Monday, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said it expected Boeing to resume deliveries of its 787 in coming days after the manufacturer made inspection and retrofit changes needed to meet certification standards.