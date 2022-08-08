Global Hair Color Market: 30% of Growth to Originate from Europe, Market Driven by Innovation in Product Formulation & Formats - Technavio

NEW YORK , Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Hair Color Market offers a comprehensive analysis of new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic impact on businesses. The global hair color market value is anticipated to grow by USD 18.09 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 8.21% as per the latest market forecast report by Technavio. 30% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. The UK is the key market for hair color in Europe. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The intense competition among vendors, leading to the expansion of distribution networks and the adoption of multichannel marketing strategies, especially in Western European countries will facilitate the hair color market growth in Europe over the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Hair Color Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Global Hair Color Market - Market Dynamics

Major Driver- The key factor driving growth in the global hair color market is the innovation in product formulation and formats. Hair color is available in pre-measured sachets that are convenient to use. The market is driven by innovations in product formulation, composition, and the format through which it is sold in the market. The formulation of hair color is done in two stages. The first stage deals with the development of the product base and the second stage involved the formulation of the desired shade. During the process of the formulation, special attention needs to be given to factors such as dye stability, color wearability on hair, light fading, and the rheology of the product. The innovation is brought about in the shades of the finished product. Presently, most hair color manufacturers produce hair colors that help brighten the hair, contributing to the popularity of the product among consumers. This is followed by hair color variants that claim to be long-lasting, easy to use, and herbal. These innovations have led to an increase in customer acquisition, product visibility, and adoption rate, driving the price quotient of the market.

Major Challenges - The limited consumer pool for novelty and premium hair colors in developing countries will be a major challenge for the global hair color market during the forecast period. The global hair color market is flourishing in the developed markets of North America and Europe. This is because a significant proportion of premium and mass segments of end customers are available in this segment. Hence, these markets have a balanced demand for hair colors from different price brackets. Unlike countries in North America and Europe, APAC and MEA do not have an equal distribution of consumer segments. The proportion of mass segment customers in these regions is higher than that of the end-end customers. This results in significant sales of low-priced hair colors in the markets of these regions. However, the sale of premium hair colors and novelty hair colors in APAC and MEA is low due to the low presence of the segment. The low sale of premium hair colors leads to a small revenue turnover. Thus, the value of revenue generated from these regions is low.

Global Hair Color Market - Vendor Analysis

The global hair color market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on product innovations by bringing about the concept of product differentiation and new product developments to compete in the market. The hair color market report provides complete insights on key vendors including Amway Corp., Avon, Cadiveu Professional, Chatters Ltd. Partnership, Coty Inc., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Hoyu Co. Ltd., John Paul Mitchell Systems, Kao Corp., LOreal SA, Madison Reed Inc., Moroccanoil Inc., NATULIQUE Ltd., NATURIGIN, Revlon Inc., Shiseido Co.Ltd., Surya Brasil, Tints of Nature, Tish and Snookys NYC Inc., and Unilever PLC.

Amway Corp. - The company offers color CREATION permanent hair color which has been formulated with natural extracts and conditioners to create a unique blend of ingredients for protecting the scalp and hair.

Global Hair Color Market - Segmentation Analysis

By Product, the market is classified into Permanent, Semi-permanent, Temporary, and Highlights and bleach

By End Users, the market is classified into Women, Men, and Unisex

By Geography, the market is classified as Europe, North America, APAC, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Global Hair Color Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.21% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 18.09 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.66 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, the Middle East, and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 30% Key consumer countries US, Japan, China, UK, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amway Corp., Avon, Cadiveu Professional, Chatters Ltd. Partnership, Coty Inc., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Hoyu Co. Ltd., John Paul Mitchell Systems, Kao Corp., LOreal SA, Madison Reed Inc., Moroccanoil Inc., NATULIQUE Ltd., NATURIGIN, Revlon Inc., Shiseido Co.Ltd., Surya Brasil, Tints of Nature, Tish and Snookys NYC Inc., and Unilever PLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

