Global Hair Curler Market Size to reach $39.63 Bn by 2030

SPHERICAL INSIGHTS LLP
·6 min read
SPHERICAL INSIGHTS LLP
SPHERICAL INSIGHTS LLP

The Global Hair Curler Market Size exceeded USD 30.09 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at over 3.7% CAGR from 2022 to 2030. The global industry is projected to reach above USD 39.63 billion by 2030.

New York, United States , Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Hair Curler Market Size Was USD 30.09 Billion In 2021 And Is Projected to Reach USD 39.63 Billion By 2030, Exhibiting A CAGR of 3.7%. as per the latest research report published by Spherical Insights & Consulting. North America is expected to dominate the market share in 2020 of global hair curler market owing to growing number of fashion vloggers over social media is likely to fuel the growth of this region.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-sample/1093

Heating properties that are quick and high-intensity, as well as the availability of multiple spirals for different sorts of curls. During the forecast period, new product advancements are expected to boost the market for curling wands. Because of the non-stick coating, the sophisticated heating properties of curling tongs with several levels of heat adjustment deliver a smooth and lustrous texture to hair. The product's long-term outcomes are projected to stimulate demand from both the residential and commercial markets. To preserve the hair strands and avoid heat damage, the device is made with a variety of heating plate materials, including ceramic, tourmaline, and plain metal.

As customer preferences shift away from noisy and cumbersome hair dryers, hair care machines are becoming more modern and user pleasant. For example, Philips debuted their Smart Five-Minute Hair Straightening Brush in 2019, which heats up in 50 seconds and saves the user time when styling. The business is also working on a smart hairbrush prototype that will analyse a variety of hair attributes like gloss, elasticity, resilience, moisture, and damage, as well as provide a tailored health score via the Philips hair app. To attract customers, manufacturers are attempting to incorporate high-tech features such as LED light indications, smartphone connectivity, and thin designs.

Browse key industry insights spread across 198 pages with 120 market data tables and figures & charts from the report Global Hair Curler Market Size, Share, By Type (Corded, Cordless), By Technology (Manual, Semi-Automatic, Full-Automatic), By Application (Household & Commercial), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Convenience Stores And Online); By Region (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest Of North America, The UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest Of Europe, China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest Of Southeast Asia), Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest Of Middle East & Africa, Brazil, Argentina, Rest Of Latin America) – Global Insights, Growth, Size, Comparative Analysis, Trends And Forecast, 2021-2030” in detail along with the table of contents

Buy Now Full Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/checkout/1093  

The cordless segment is expected to dominate the market share in 2020 of global hair curler market owing due to increased demand for automatic and battery-operated hair styling equipment for home use, as well as ease of handling while travelling, are expected to boost sales in this market throughout the projected period. The full-automatic segment is expected to dominate the market share in 2020 of global hair curler market owing to rising disposable income and urbanization along with the increased demand for automatic and battery-operated hair styling equipment for home use. The commercial segment is expected to dominate the market share in 2020 of global hair curler market owing to growing availability of professional services in salons, beauty parlours, and cosmetics studios. In the United States, for example, there were over one million active salons in 2017. Haircutting and styling services account for 45 percent of the revenue generated in the hairstyling business. The supermarkets/hypermarkets segment is expected to dominate the market share in 2020 of global hair curler market owing to physical product demonstrations in these establishments are a crucial driver in the segment's growth. Furthermore, the market is projected to be fueled by the availability of a wide choice of products from various brands at discounted costs. For instance, Geloon Electronic Technology Limited has worked with more than 50 worldwide companies in the professional salon and retail distribution markets, with the bulk of players based in North America and Western Europe.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/1093  

North America is expected to dominate the market share in 2020 of global hair curler market owing to growing number of fashion vloggers over social media is likely to fuel the growth of this region. The high number of hairstylists in the region is likely to boost demand for curling irons in the commercial application category. To put this in context, the hairdressing sector employed over 45000 individuals in Texas in 2017. As a result, the regional market is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period.

Key Companies & Recent Developments: Some of the leading players in the global hair curler market include Conair Corporation, Panasonic, Braun, VEGA, Helen of Troy, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Curlingiron.org., Spectrum Brands, Inc., Lunata Beauty, Dyson, amongst others.

Browse Related Reports

Global Denim Fabric Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Fabric Type (Raw, Sanforized, Crushed, Stretch, Vintage, Selvedge, and Others), By Raw Material (Cotton, Spandex, Polyester, and Others), By End-Use (Clothing, Homeware, Accessories & Others) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa) Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030

https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/denim-fabric-market

Global Concierge Services Market Size, Share & Trends, COVID-19 Impact Analysis Report, By Type (Lifestyle Concierge, Medical Concierge, Business Concierge, and Others), By End User (Corporate, and Personal), By Operation (Membership Packages and On Demand), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030

https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/concierge-services-market

Global Smart Toys Market Size, Share & Trends, COVID-19 Impact Analysis Report, By Product (Voice/Image Recognition Toys, Educational Robots, App-enabled Toys & Others), By Technology (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth), By Distribution Channel (Offline & Online), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030

https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/smart-toys-market

Global Tunnel Automation Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Implant Type (Silastic-Rod Implant, Marlex Mesh, Carbon-Fibre Implant, Others), By Application (Knee Injuries, Shoulder Injuries, Foot & Ankle Injuries, Spine Injuries, Hip Injuries, Others), By End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Others); By Region – Global Insights, Growth, Size, Comparative Analysis, Trends and Forecast, 2021-2030

https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/tunnel-automation-market

Global Multi-touch Screen Market Size, Share, & Price Trends, COVID-19 Impact Analysis Report, By Technology (Resistive, Capacitive, Infrared, Optical & Others); By Application (Consumer Electronics, Retail, Education & Others); By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Global Insights, Growth, Size, Comparative Analysis, Trends and Forecast, 2021-2030

https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/multi-touch-screen-market

Global 4K Set-Top Box Market Size, By Product Type (Satellite, Cable, Hybrid, IPTV/OTT STBs (Internet Protocol Television/Over-the-Top), Others), By Application (Residential, Commercial), By Distribution Channel (Offline, Online); By Region - Global Insights, Growth, Size, Comparative Analysis, Trends and Forecast, 2021-2030

https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/4k-set-top-box-market

For More Information on Your Target Market, Please Contact Us Below:

Phone: +1 303 800 4326 (the U.S.)

Phone: +91 90289 24100 (APAC)

Email: inquiry@sphericalinsights.com, sales@sphericalinsights.com

Contact Us: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/contact-us

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter


