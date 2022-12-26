Global Hair Mask Market Report 2022 to 2027 - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecasts

Company Logo

Global Hair Mask Market

Global Hair Mask Market

Dublin, Dec. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hair Mask Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global hair mask market reached a value of US$ 624.5 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 834.9 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.96% during 2021-2027.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 141 Forecast Period 2021 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $624.5 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $834.9 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.9% Regions Covered Global

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



A hair mask refers to a deep conditioning treatment used to nourish and strengthen hair. It assists in reducing hair fall and damage, maintaining a healthy scalp, and ensuring shinier, softer and manageable hair. It also aids in protecting heat-damaged, chemically colored, curly, and aging hair.

It is generally made using bananas, eggs, avocado oil, honey, coconut oil, olive oil, and aloe vera. At present, it is easily available in cream and clay-based formulas that can be applied on dry, damaged, frizzy, and long hair. As a result, it is gaining immense traction around the world.



Hair Mask Market Trends:



Due to rapid urbanization and industrialization, pollution levels are rising across the globe. This represents one of the key factors strengthening the market growth. Hair masks boost hair growth, enhance texture, and maintain the density of hair.

They also help in controlling the damage caused by excessive usage of harsh shampoos, chemical treatments, and heating tools, such as hair straighteners, curlers, and blow dryers. Consequently, their demand is increasing, especially among the millennial population, across the globe.

Story continues

Moreover, there is a considerable increase in online beauty tutorials that are encouraging consumers to use these products in the comforts of their homes.

This, along with their ability to treat dandruff, and hair loss, is influencing their sales positively worldwide. Furthermore, leading players are using organic and silicone-free product variants to expand their consumer base, which is impelling the growth of the market. The market is also propelled by the boosting sales of smartphones and the rising sales of hair masks through e-commerce platforms on account of their benefits like cash backs, discounts and wide product range.

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Aveda Corp. (The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.), COBIOSA, Coty Inc., Davines S.p.A, Kao Corporation, Leonor Greyl USA, L'Oreal S.A., Procter & Gamble, Revlon Inc. (MacAndrews & Forbes Incorporated), Shiseido Company Limited and Unilever plc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global hair mask market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global hair mask market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the nature?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global hair mask market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Hair Mask Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Nature

6.1 Natural

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Organic

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Synthetic

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by End User

7.1 Individual

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Commercial

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

8.1 Online

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Offline

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region

10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Aveda Corp. (The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.)

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2 COBIOSA

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3 Coty Inc.

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3.3 Financials

14.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.4 Davines S.p.A

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5 Kao Corporation

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5.3 Financials

14.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.6 Leonor Greyl USA

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7 L'Oreal S.A.

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7.3 Financials

14.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.8 Procter & Gamble

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8.3 Financials

14.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.9 Revlon Inc. (MacAndrews & Forbes Incorporated)

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9.3 Financials

14.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.10 Shiseido Company Limited

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10.3 Financials

14.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.11 Unilever plc

14.3.11.1 Company Overview

14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.11.3 Financials

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8k844x

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



