Global Hair Mask Market Report 2022 to 2027 - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecasts

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Global Hair Mask Market

Global Hair Mask Market
Global Hair Mask Market

Dublin, Dec. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hair Mask Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global hair mask market reached a value of US$ 624.5 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 834.9 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.96% during 2021-2027.

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

141

Forecast Period

2021 - 2027

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021

$624.5 Million

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027

$834.9 Million

Compound Annual Growth Rate

4.9%

Regions Covered

Global

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

A hair mask refers to a deep conditioning treatment used to nourish and strengthen hair. It assists in reducing hair fall and damage, maintaining a healthy scalp, and ensuring shinier, softer and manageable hair. It also aids in protecting heat-damaged, chemically colored, curly, and aging hair.

It is generally made using bananas, eggs, avocado oil, honey, coconut oil, olive oil, and aloe vera. At present, it is easily available in cream and clay-based formulas that can be applied on dry, damaged, frizzy, and long hair. As a result, it is gaining immense traction around the world.

Hair Mask Market Trends:

Due to rapid urbanization and industrialization, pollution levels are rising across the globe. This represents one of the key factors strengthening the market growth. Hair masks boost hair growth, enhance texture, and maintain the density of hair.

They also help in controlling the damage caused by excessive usage of harsh shampoos, chemical treatments, and heating tools, such as hair straighteners, curlers, and blow dryers. Consequently, their demand is increasing, especially among the millennial population, across the globe.

Moreover, there is a considerable increase in online beauty tutorials that are encouraging consumers to use these products in the comforts of their homes.

This, along with their ability to treat dandruff, and hair loss, is influencing their sales positively worldwide. Furthermore, leading players are using organic and silicone-free product variants to expand their consumer base, which is impelling the growth of the market. The market is also propelled by the boosting sales of smartphones and the rising sales of hair masks through e-commerce platforms on account of their benefits like cash backs, discounts and wide product range.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Aveda Corp. (The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.), COBIOSA, Coty Inc., Davines S.p.A, Kao Corporation, Leonor Greyl USA, L'Oreal S.A., Procter & Gamble, Revlon Inc. (MacAndrews & Forbes Incorporated), Shiseido Company Limited and Unilever plc.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global hair mask market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global hair mask market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the nature?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global hair mask market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Hair Mask Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Nature
6.1 Natural
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Organic
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Synthetic
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by End User
7.1 Individual
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Commercial
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
8.1 Online
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Offline
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Region

10 SWOT Analysis

11 Value Chain Analysis

12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13 Price Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 Aveda Corp. (The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.)
14.3.1.1 Company Overview
14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.2 COBIOSA
14.3.2.1 Company Overview
14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.3 Coty Inc.
14.3.3.1 Company Overview
14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.3.3 Financials
14.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.4 Davines S.p.A
14.3.4.1 Company Overview
14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.5 Kao Corporation
14.3.5.1 Company Overview
14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.5.3 Financials
14.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.6 Leonor Greyl USA
14.3.6.1 Company Overview
14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.7 L'Oreal S.A.
14.3.7.1 Company Overview
14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.7.3 Financials
14.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.8 Procter & Gamble
14.3.8.1 Company Overview
14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.8.3 Financials
14.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.9 Revlon Inc. (MacAndrews & Forbes Incorporated)
14.3.9.1 Company Overview
14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.9.3 Financials
14.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.10 Shiseido Company Limited
14.3.10.1 Company Overview
14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.10.3 Financials
14.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.11 Unilever plc
14.3.11.1 Company Overview
14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.11.3 Financials

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8k844x

