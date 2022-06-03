U.S. markets closed

Global Hair Removal Devices Market (2022 to 2030) - Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report

·6 min read

DUBLIN, June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hair Removal Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Laser Devices, Intense Pulse Light Devices), by End Use (Beauty Clinics, Dermatology Clinics, Home Use), and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global hair removal devices market size is expected to reach USD 2.1 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period. Rising beauty consciousness, particularly among women, has been driving the growth of this market. Men are also following this trend due to the rise in awareness about the need for better grooming.

In addition, there is a high demand for noninvasive techniques for hair removal, such as the laser technique, owing to the benefits associated with their usage. Moreover, these devices are also designed for home use. This factor is also contributing to the high demand for personal non-invasive grooming techniques.

The COVID-19 pandemic had adversely affected the market due to a decline in operations, sales, and revenue. The pandemic has temporarily changed the customers' spending habits due to the restrictions imposed by the governments across various nations. Customers have started opting for at-home services for beauty and other aesthetic procedures.

The availability of technologically advanced products also plays an important role in boosting the growth of the market. New laser devices emit longer wavelengths of light, which enables them to avoid the melanin in darker skin and focus on the melanin present in hair follicles. This eliminates the risk of causing skin burns. All these factors are expected to drive the market in the coming years.

Hair Removal Devices Market Report Highlights

  • Laser devices held the largest share in 2021 owing to their benefits, such as painless treatment and rapid hair reduction.

  • Diode lasers segment is lucrative, as they provide rapid hair reduction with minimum adverse effects.

  • In 2021, the beauty clinics segment dominated the market because a large number of consumers prefer rapid treatment sessions, unlike dermatology clinics.

  • The home-use segment is anticipated to exhibit the second-fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to the easy availability of these devices through retail & online distribution channels.

  • North America held the largest revenue share in 2021 due to its well-developed healthcare infrastructure and growth in the number of hair reduction procedures in the U.S.

  • Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period owing to increasing awareness about advanced equipment and the availability of affordable laser hair removal devices in China.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Chapter 2 Research Methodology

Chapter 3 Hair Removal Devices Market Variables, Trends, & Scope
3.1 Market Segmentation & Scope
3.2 Market Driver Analysis
3.2.1 Growing level of beauty consciousness among people
3.2.2 Rise in the demand for noninvasive techniques for personal grooming
3.2.3 Development of novel products or availability of advanced products
3.3 Market Restraint Analysis
3.3.1 High cost of laser hair removal procedures
3.3.2 Lack of awareness about home-use hair removal products/procedures
3.4 Key Opportunities Prioritized
3.4.1 Key opportunities prioritized, by product
3.4.2 Key opportunities prioritized, by end-use
3.5 Hair Removal Devices-SWOT Analysis, by Factor (Political & Legal, Economic, and Technological)
3.6 Industry Analysis-Porter's Five Forces
3.7 Hair Removal Devices Market: Market Position Analysis, 2018

Chapter 4 Hair Removal Devices Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1 Hair Removal Devices Market: Product Movement Analysis
4.2 Laser Devices
4.2.1 Laser devices market, 2017-2030 (USD Million)
4.2.2 Diode laser
4.2.2.1 Diode laser market, 2017-2030 (USD Million)
4.2.3 Nd: YAG laser
4.2.3.1 Nd: YAG laser market, 2017-2030 (USD Million)
4.2.4 Alexandrite laser
4.2.4.1 Alexandrite laser market, 2017-2030 (USD Million)
4.3 Intense Pulse Light Devices
4.3.1 Intense pulse light devices market, 2017-2030 (USD Million)
4.4 Other Energy-based Devices
4.4.1 Other energy-based devices market, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

Chapter 5 Hair Removal Devices Market: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1 Hair Removal Devices Market: End-Use Movement Analysis
5.2 Beauty Clinics
5.2.1 Beauty clinics market, 2017-2030 (USD Million)
5.3 Dermatology Clinics
5.3.1 Dermatology clinics market, 2017-2030 (USD Million)
5.4 Home Use
5.4.1 Home use market, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

Chapter 6 Hair Removal Devices Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, by Product, End-Use

Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape
7.1 Company Profiles
7.1.1 Solta Medical Inc.
7.1.1.1 Company overview
7.1.1.2 Product benchmarking
7.1.2 Cynosure Inc.
7.1.2.1 Company overview
7.1.2.2 Product benchmarking
7.1.2.3 Strategic initiatives
7.1.3 LUMENIS
7.1.3.1 Company overview
7.1.3.2 Product benchmarking
7.1.3.3 Strategic initiatives
7.1.4 Venus Concept Canada Corp.
7.1.4.1 Company overview
7.1.4.2 Product benchmarking
7.1.5 Syneron Medical Ltd.
7.1.5.1 Company overview
7.1.5.2 Product benchmarking
7.1.5.3 Strategic initiatives
7.1.6 Alma Lasers Ltd.
7.1.6.1 Company overview
7.1.6.2 Product benchmarking
7.1.6.3 Strategic initiatives
7.1.7 Lutronic
7.1.7.1 Company overview
7.1.7.2 Product benchmarking
7.1.7.3 Strategic initiatives
7.1.8 Cutera, Inc.
7.1.8.1 Company overview
7.1.8.2 Financial performance
7.1.8.3 Product benchmarking
7.1.8.4 Strategic initiatives
7.1.9 Sciton Inc.
7.1.9.1 Company overview
7.1.9.2 Product benchmarking
7.1.9.3 Strategic initiatives
7.1.10 Viora
7.1.10.1 Company overview
7.1.10.2 Product benchmarking
7.1.10.3 Strategic initiatives

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gm6n4q

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-hair-removal-devices-market-2022-to-2030---size-share--trends-analysis-report-301560914.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

