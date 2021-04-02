Global Hair Removal Products Industry
Abstract:
- Although Businesses Reopen, Market for Hair Removal Products Struggles to Survive the -8.8% Slump in Demand
- The global market for Hair Removal Products is expected to decline by -8.8% in the year 2020 and thereafter recover to reach US$1.4 billion by the year 2027, trailing a post COVID-19 CAGR of 7.3% over the analysis period 2020 through 2027. The COVID-19 pandemic has induced lifestyles and behavioral changes among consumers. The current uncertainty is driving consumers to seek different personal care modes to adjust to the guidelines of isolation and social distancing. On account of most consumers being at home, ’self-care’ products such as at-home face masks, facials, lotions aromatherapy and essential oils are witnessing steady demand. In addition, improving or maintaining skincare is set to grow given the availability of more time to maintain healthy skin regimes. Furthermore, products that are capable of replacing or supplementing out-of-home services are expected to experience a positive growth. Mandatory physical distancing as the new norm until the arrival of a vaccine has massively impacted contact-intensive industries with a physical proximity index above 60. Consumers are skipping salon appointments and are depending more heavily on at-home products, for example at-home treatments for hair, hair removal and nail care. In other words, triggered by the pandemic, consumers have been shifting towards at-home or Do-it-Yourself (DIY) beauty treatments rather than visiting a salon in person.
- A similar trend is also seen in several other categories, for example sunscreen, fragrance and hairstyling tools/products. Among such beauty products that can be personally used at home are the hair removal products, which affected demand for clinic-based hair removal treatments. Professional nail and hair salons which were forced to shut down amid lockdown restrictions still continue to face challenges of low customer footfall post re-opening. Severely impacting independent shops as well as bigger chains is the second wave of infections which are keeping consumers away from salons. Up until now dominated by professional services, hair removal is now rapidly shifting to at-home solutions. Unlike medical practice that can benefit from online consultations, aesthetic clinics are medical services where a therapist or doctor carries out procedures on one-to-one basis. These services offer people with an alternative to painful waxing or saving for hair removal from specific parts. While threading and hot wax at home are painful and may result in infection if performed in an inappropriate manner, professional services rely on advanced treatments for ensuring enhanced results, convenience and safety. For instance, laser hair removal treatments deliver lasting results, while electrolysis involves the use of small needles directing an electric current into the hair follicle. In addition, various treatments use different technologies such as galvanic energy, laser beams and intense pulsed light. Aesthetic clinics are therefore at a high risk of virus transmission.
- Majority of these clinics are characterized by small-sized procedure rooms, lack of proper ventilation, inadequate distancing among therapist and patient and central air-conditioning units with single cooling. The infection risk is further escalated by repetitive use of equipment and procedures that generate aerosols. Aesthetic clinics are now required to follow specific guidelines to ensure high safety for physicians and patients coming for treatments. These clinics are required to consider advance scheduling through online or offline modes along with social distancing, limiting the number of attendants to one for avoiding overcrowding. Checking travel and medical history of unscheduled walk?ins and use of noncontact thermometers and handheld devices for patient screening is expected to help the staff in reducing the risk of COVID?19 for other patients and providers. Given the challenges involved in adhering and complying with the guidelines, demand for these services is declining. Women account for the largest users of hair removal products as personal grooming has traditionally been associated with women since times immemorial. The number of women’s grooming products available in the market outstrips men’s grooming products exponentially. However, men’s hair removal products are gaining traction given the increasing focus on personal grooming among men as well as to the acceptance of hair removal among men. Men who take part in sports activities such as athletics, swimming, cycling, body building, and wrestling are attractive targets for these treatments.
- Select Competitors (Total 105 Featured) -
Alma Lasers International
Candela Corporation
CosBeauty
Cutera, Inc
Cynosure, LLC.
Elos Me
Fotona d.o.o.
LumaRx
Lutronic
Lynton Lasers Ltd
MLAY
Philips
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc
Sciton, Inc
Sharplight Technologies Ltd
SmoothSkin
Solta Medical, Inc
The Procter & Gamble Company
Tria Beauty
Venus Concept
Viora
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
Beauty and Personal Care Industry Comes Under Tremendous Stress
Due to Pandemic
Aesthetic Clinics to Follow Infection-Prevention Measures to
Mitigate Risk of COVID-19 Infection Transmission
Hair Removal Technologies: Achieving New Frontiers for Perfect &
Hair-Free Skin
An Introduction to Hair Removal Devices
Global Hair Removal Devices Market: Prospects & Outlook
Laser Hair Removal Devices Lead Global Market
Beauty Clinics: The Largest End-Use Segment
Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies to Spearhead
Future Growth
Competition
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rising Popularity of Non-Invasive Personal Grooming Techniques
Bodes Well for the Hair Removal Devices Market
EXHIBIT 1: Non-Surgical Cosmetic Procedures Worldwide:
Percentage Breakdown of Procedure Volumes for 2018
Painful Process and Side Effects of Hair Removal Products Such
as Waxes and Razors Drive Shift Towards for Devices
Rising Beauty Consciousness among Men Presents Lucrative
Opportunity for Hair Removal Products Market
EXHIBIT 2: Global Male Grooming Products Market Size in US$
Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
Women Continue to be Major User Base for Hair Removal Products
Different Hair Removal Techniques Categorized in Terms of Cost,
Pain, and Effectiveness
Various Hair Removal Options for Women: Comparison of Hair
Removal Method, Procedure & Products, Suggested Body Areas,
Advantages and Disadvantages
EXHIBIT 3: Women as % of Total Labor Force in Select Countries:
2019
At-Home Laser Hair Removal Devices Gain Popularity
Advent of Next Generation IPL Devices Offering Multiple
Features Drives Market
Select IPL Devices: A Review
Hair Removal Devices Find Use for Medical Purposes
Expanding Swimwear Market: An Opportunity for Hair Removal Market
EXHIBIT 4: Global Swimwear Market Size (in $ Billion) for the
Years 2018, 2021 and 2024
Technology Advancements Spur Growth in the Market
Advanced Technology and At-Home Use to Benefit Hair Removal
Devices
Fiber-Coupled Diode Laser Opens New Paradigm for Hair Removal
Demographic Trends Influence Market Prospects
EXHIBIT 5: World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P
EXHIBIT 6: Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population
as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years
1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050
Expanding Middle Class Population
EXHIBIT 7: Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by
Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030
EXHIBIT 8: Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by
Region for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
