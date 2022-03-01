U.S. markets open in 3 hours 42 minutes

Global Hair Shampoo Market By Distribution Channel, By End User, By Product Type, By Type, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027

ReportLinker
·10 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

The Global Hair Shampoo Market size is expected to reach $38. 7 billion by 2027, rising at a market growth of 4. 7% CAGR during the forecast period. Shampoos are viscous-type items that are normally in the form of a liquid and are designed to clean the hair and scalp while also removing excess sebum from the hair follicles.

New York, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Hair Shampoo Market By Distribution Channel, By End User, By Product Type, By Type, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027"
Shampoos are made by combining different components including Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamide MEA, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Dimethicone, and much more.

In addition, these products are added into hair shampoos for multiple jobs such as Cosurfactant for lathering, Pearling agent, and cleansing agent, etc. They function as cleansing or foaming agents, removing pollutants from the hair. The shampoo contains chemicals that are comparable to those found in soap. Shampoo components, on the other hand, are designed to be less harmful on hair and preserve the outer layer from damage.

Moreover, manufacturers nowadays, are introducing a wide range of shampoos that can be used for multiple purposes. This broad line of shampoos is being rolled out in order to fulfill the diversified and evolving demands of customers for products varying in accordance with their hair-related requirements. For instance, shampoos for thickening of hair, shampoos treating greasy hair, clarifying shampoos that are being used to remove other hair styling products such as gel, spray, and wax.

The competitive behavior of key market players as well as existing large-sized, small-sized, and medium-sized hair shampoo vendors would result in enhancements in the pricing policy of the product and is estimated to make these products more affordable and accessible. These factors would play a major role in driving the growth of the hair shampoo market across the world.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The diffusion of the novel coronavirus is identified as the origin of the most demolished state of all the primary, secondary, and tertiary occupations, in decades. The COVID-19 delivered its impact to every part of the world and its economies. Consumer’s interest in natural ingredient-based hair shampoo products grew as a result of the rampant infection. Due to the risk of infection on the scalp and hair, a majority of customers avoided buying artificial ingredient and preservative-based hair shampoo products prior to the beginning of the pandemic.

The COVID-19 pandemic has shifted the demand for more important products in the short term, wherein people have started spending less on personal grooming products like shampoo. Consumers are opting for more DIY at-home products as a result of the closure of numerous retail shops, which has resulted in a negative growth rate. However, sales have increased as a result of the shift to the online channel and other unlock efforts.

Market Growth Factors:

The expanding width of the range of the product

Due to the rising diseases and problems regarding hair, the consumers’ demand for products that individually emphasize the specific hair care problem, is continuously increasing. In response to this, hair care product manufacturers are now expanding their portfolios with specific problem-oriented products in order to meet the consumers’ demand.

Increasing disposable income of the consumers

With the increasing purchasing power of the consumers across the world, the demand for many non-essential and luxurious products would also surge in the coming years. In addition, the rising living standards of the consumer is enabling them to spend more on hair and skin products. Additionally, the health of the scalp is degraded due to a variety of variables, including changes in climatic conditions, work type, eating habits, and others.

Market Restraining Factors:

Availability of alternates and counterfeit products across the market

The demand for hair shampoos is expediting across the world along with that, companies are also determined to meet the requirements of their customers. However, this increased demand is becoming a reason for the increasing number of counterfeit products that include harmful ingredients in their products. In addition, Hair cleansers containing hazardous substances that claim to have desired results and are available at a reduced cost have resulted in a number of negative consequences on the scalp and hair growth.

Distribution Channel Outlook

By Distribution channel, the Hair shampoo market is segregated into Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Drug Stores or Pharmacy, Mass Merchandiser, Departmental Stores, Mono-brand Stores, Specialty Stores, and Online Sales Channel. Mass Merchandiser segment procured a substantial revenue share in the hair shampoo market in 2020. It is owing to the fact that this distribution channel enables business that offers huge volumes of items at a low cost to a wide range of customers.

End User Outlook

Based on the End-user, the hair shampoo market is divided into Men, Women, and Kids. The men segment procured a significant revenue share in the hair shampoo market in 2020. It is owing to the rising focus of men on grooming along with the increasing spending by men on personal skin and hair care products.

Product Type Outlook

On the basis of Product type, the Hair shampoo market is bifurcated into Medicated and Non-Medicated. In 2020, the Non-Medicated segment acquired the largest revenue share in the hair shampoo market. The increased demand for this segment is owing to the fact that these shampoos are used on a daily basis by customers. Non-Medicated shampoos are regular-use products that are majorly being demanded among customers due to their function of offering hygiene and a clean and gentle look to the hair.

Type Outlook

By type, the hair shampoo market is fragmented into premium and non-premium. It is because most of the premium hair shampoos do less or zero damage to the customers’ hair. In addition, the rise in the disposable income level of the consumers is enabling them to spend on premium skin and hair products.

Regional Outlook

Based on the Region, the Hair shampoo market is analyzed across North America, Europe, APAC, and LAMEA. Europe emerged as the leading region in the hair shampoo market with the largest revenue share in 2020. It is due to increased concerns about scalp damage, frizzy hair, and split ends. In addition, hair coloring trends in the region will lead to increased use of color-safe hair washes.

The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product Launches. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; The Procter and Gamble Company and Johnson & Johnson are the forerunners in the Hair Shampoo Market. Companies such as Kao Corporation, Marico Limited and Natura & Co Holding SA are some of the key innovators in the Market.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include L’Oreal Group, Estee Lauder Companies, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, The Procter and Gamble Company, Unilever PLC, Henkel AG & Company, KGaA, Kao Corporation, Marico Limited, Oriflame Cosmetics Global SA (Oriflame Holding AG) (Oriflame Investment Holding Plc) (Oriflame Holding Ltd), and Natura & Co Holding SA.

Strategies deployed in Hair Shampoo Market

Dec-2021: Procter & Gamble took over OUAI, a haircare brand. This acquisition aimed to expand the company beyond hair care into candles, body care, fragrances, and supplements.

Jul-2021: L’Oreal introduced Whole Blends Shampoo Bars to the U.S. market. This shampoo is made with less water and zero-plastic packaging, which provides nourishing hair care along with being good to the planet.

Jul-2021: L’Oréal released Metal Detox Hair Care Collection. Metal Detox provides advanced, patented technology and is developed with Glicoamine, an advanced synthetic molecule thin enough to infiltrate inside the hair fiber and neutralize metal.

Jul-2021: Marico acquired 60% stake in the maker of Just Herbs, a luxury ayurvedic beauty brand. This acquisition aimed to enable Marico to expand its online reach along with its advanced capabilities, processes, and systems.

May-2021: KMS, the professional Kao salon brand released three professional Solid Shampoo Bars; KMS MOISTREPAIR Solid Shampoo, KMS ADDVOLUME Solid Shampoo, KMS HEADREMEDY Solid Sensitive Shampoo. This collection includes three solid bars, which are highly concentrated and developed with natural ingredients, offering the same professional level and high performance.

Oct-2020: P&G Beauty introduced its newest packaging innovation across its haircare brands. This innovation would change the way customers buy, utilize, and dispose of their shampoo bottles since it continues its mission to be a force for good and a positive impact on beauty in the world.

Apr-2020: Kao USA unveiled MyKirei by KAO, a comprehensive collection of products featuring Nourishing Shampoo, Conditioner, and Hand Wash. Each complete formula provides benefits across every hair type & skin type and features perfect blends of traditional, authentic Japanese ingredients such as Rice Water, Yuzu Fruit, and Japanese Tsubaki flower, which are perfect for the whole family.

Oct-2019: Natura expanded its geographical footprint by establishing a pop-up store in Sunway Pyramid, Petaling Jaya. This store would enable Natura to enter the Asian beauty market to deliver a positive impact around the world, and the demand for sustainable, high-quality products, which consumers within the region are demanding.

Mar-2019: Procter & Gamble unveiled Waterless dry shampoo and related products. This Waterless brand is developed to cover various hair care requirements of all women without the requirement of using a drop of water.

Apr-2018: Hindustan Unilever unveiled Pure Derm, a new Anti-Dandruff range of shampoos, This product is clinically proven to not only eliminate dandruff but also help in preventing its occurrence with regular usage.

Jan-2018: Unilever took over Quala’s beauty & personal care and home care brands, a Latin America-based firm. This acquisition aimed to strengthen Unilever’s mission to its long-term model of compounding growth and sustainable value creation.

Dec-2017: Unilever acquired Sundial Brands, a leading haircare and skincare company. This acquisition aimed to expand Unilever’s portfolio of rapid-growing, purpose-led enterprises as part of a wider company transformation.

Dec-2017: Kao completed the acquisition of Oribe Hair Care, one of the hair brands based in the US. By focusing on luxury products, Oribe would fulfill the requirement for a prestige line in the Kao Salon product mix And, the comprehensive global distribution network of Kao Salon Division would enable Oribe to expand across borders.

Oct-2017: Oriflame unveiled Twelve ranges and twenty-four products for body/ bath and hair. These products are made from ingredients from nature that boost, heal and restore the skin and hair.

Scope of the Study

Market Segments covered in the Report:

By Distribution Channel

• Drug Stores or Pharmacy

• Mass Merchandiser

• Specialty Stores

• Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

• Mono-brand Stores

• Departmental Stores

• Online Sales Channel

By End User

• Women

• Men

• Kids

By Product Type

• Non-medicated

• Medicated

By Type

• Non-premium

• Premium

By Geography

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

o Rest of North America

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Russia

o Spain

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Singapore

o Malaysia

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• LAMEA

o Brazil

o Argentina

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Nigeria

o Rest of LAMEA

Companies Profiled

• L’Oreal Group

• Estee Lauder Companies, Inc.

• Johnson & Johnson

• The Procter and Gamble Company

• Unilever PLC

• Henkel AG & Company, KGaA

• Kao Corporation

• Marico Limited

• Oriflame Cosmetics Global SA (Oriflame Holding AG) (Oriflame Investment Holding Plc) (Oriflame Holding Ltd)

• Natura & Co Holding SA

Unique Offerings

• Exhaustive coverage

• Highest number of market tables and figures

• Subscription based model available

• Guaranteed best price

• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06240997/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


