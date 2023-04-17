Global Hand Blender Market Size & Share Revenue to Exceed $611.5 Million by 2030 with 8.5% CAGR | Food Industry Analysis

Zion Market Research

[214 + Pages Research Study] According to a market research study published by Zion Market Research, the demand analysis of Global Hand Blender Market size & share revenue was valued at around USD 318.4 million in 2022 and is estimated to grow about USD 611.5 million by 2030, at a CAGR of approximately 8.5% between 2023 and 2030. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Siroca, Braun, TESCOM, Iris Ohyama, Conair, Whirlpool, Breville, Philips, Vitamix, Panasonic, Vitantonio, JVC Kenwood, Electrolux, Twinbird, ESGE, Vremi, Russell Hobbs, Hamilton Beach, Krups and Calphalon among others.

Alexandria, VA, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Hand Blender Market By Product (Corded And Cordless), By Application (Residential And Commercial), By Distribution Channel (Offline And Online), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

What is Hand Blender? How big is the Hand Blender Industry?

Hand Blender Market Coverage & Overview:

The global hand blender market size was worth around USD 318.4 million in 2022 and is predicted to grow to around USD 611.5 billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 8.5% between 2023 and 2030.

The hand blender is a kitchen and laboratory tool that can be used to crush, combine, and blend various materials, including food. It has a revolving metal blade at the bottom that is driven by an electric motor and is common in commercial kitchens. The device is frequently used to chop vegetables and other foods, as well as to make soups, juices, and other dishes because it aids in fully stirring the ingredients.

Global Hand Blender Market: Growth Factors

The primary factor projected to drive the global hand blender market is the rise in spending on portable kitchen appliances among families to improve cooking convenience. Additionally, it is anticipated that global middle-income age groups' evolving inclinations towards a luxurious lifestyle will encourage expenditure on high-tech kitchen appliances like hand blenders. In addition, due to a fast-paced lifestyle, consumer choice has changed to portable kitchen gadgets. Because of a movement in attention toward cooking at home for a healthy lifestyle, the working-class population has been much more likely to embrace small and versatile kitchen appliances.

Furthermore, consumers are embracing kitchen appliances with superior space-saving and multi-functional features due to the rise in the number of working women and the global decline in the size of households. These portable cooking gadgets are frequently used in both domestic and commercial settings, such as bakeries and fast-food restaurants. To reach the widest possible consumer base in the unexplored market, major kitchen appliance manufacturers are making investments in emerging nations.

For instance, De'Longhi Group stated in September 2018 that it would be expanding its line of portable kitchen products to include Braun-branded blenders, hand blenders, and hand mixers. The Braun MultiQuick 5 Baby, one of the most popular hand blenders, will also be released by the firm. A 350-watt motor and two-speed options are included with the device. Additionally, the design of this blender makes it appropriate for producing the best purée possible for baby food. However, the lack of power and functionality is expected to hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 318.4 million Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 611.5 million CAGR Growth Rate 8.5% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players Siroca, Braun, TESCOM, Iris Ohyama, Conair, Whirlpool, Breville, Philips, Vitamix, Panasonic, Vitantonio, JVC Kenwood, Electrolux, Twinbird, ESGE, Vremi, Russell Hobbs, Hamilton Beach, Krups and Calphalon among others. Key Segment By Product, By Application, By Distribution Channel, And By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Hand Blender Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global hand blender market is segmented based on product, application, distribution channel, and region.

Based on the product, the hand blender industry is bifurcated into corded and cordless. The corded segment captures the largest market share during the forecast period. The high-power rating labels on these products are taken as evidence that they are energy-consuming machinery. On the other hand, the cordless segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period.

Based on the application, the global hand blender industry is divided into residential and commercial. The commercial segment is expected to capture the largest market share over the forecast period. The growth in the segment is attributed to the growing infrastructural facilities such as restaurants and hotels across the globe. Moreover, the demand for this product across numerous resorts and tourist destinations throughout the world is further anticipated to be supported by people's growing interest in leisure travel and activities. Thus, driving the segment growth.

Based on the distribution channel, the hand blender industry is segmented into offline and online. The online segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period. The growing adoption of smartphones coupled with increasing internet penetration is responsible for the segment growth during the forecast period. Moreover, the high degree of comfort and shopping ease related to the channel. Additionally, e-commerce sites like Rakuten, Amazon, Walmart, and Flipkart, as well as social media and Google ads, have a significant impact on consumer choices for buying home electronics, including hand blenders.

The global Hand Blender market is segmented as follows:

By Product

Corded

Cordless

By Application

Residential

Commercial

By Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Hand Blender market include -

Siroca

Braun

TESCOM

Iris Ohyama

Conair

Whirlpool

Breville

Philips

Vitamix

Panasonic

Vitantonio

JVC Kenwood

Electrolux

Twinbird

ESGE

Vremi

Russell Hobbs

Hamilton Beach

Krups

Calphalon

Among Others.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Hand Blender market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 8.5% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

In terms of revenue, the Hand Blender market size was valued at around US$ 318.4 million in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 611.5 million by 2030.

Based on the product, the corded segment captures the largest market share during the forecast period.

Based on the application, the residential segment is growing at a significant rate during the forecast period.

Based on the distribution channel, the offline segment is expected to capture the largest revenue share over the forecast period.

Based on region, North America is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Hand Blender industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Hand Blender Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Hand Blender Industry?

What segments does the Hand Blender Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Hand Blender Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Product, By Application, By Distribution Channel, And By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

North America is expected to dominate the global hand blender market over the forecast period. The growth in the region is attributed to the increasing population of working women and the changing eating pattern. On the other hand, the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to increasing consumer demand for modular kitchens along with smart appliances, in turn, drive the market growth in the region.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In March 2022, a new line of motor options from Power Motor is presented for cordless hand blenders. A complete motion solution is offered by the PT2730 series and PT555PM series for cordless hand blenders and mixers. The low-voltage permanent magnet DC motor, motor driver, and rechargeable battery pack are all included in the highly integrated product assembly.

In March 2018, one of the most popular hand blenders was introduced by Braun GmbH under the name "Braun MultiQuick 5 Baby." The company debuted these goods at the International Home + Housewares Show in Chicago, Illinois, in March 2018. The product visibility is increased by these cutting-edge product introductions. The device has numerous speed settings and 350 watts of electricity.

In April 2018, a significant Indian manufacturer of electrical appliances, Bajaj Electricals Limited, debuted its new hand blender under the name "Bajaj HB10." These important actions can help the market grow in the upcoming years.

