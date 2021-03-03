U.S. markets close in 4 hours 59 minutes

Global Hand Dryer Industry

ReportLinker
·21 min read

Global Hand Dryer Market to Reach $1. 5 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Hand Dryer estimated at US$742. 5 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.

New York, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Hand Dryer Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956889/?utm_source=GNW
5 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 10.6% over the period 2020-2027. Hot hand dryers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 10.4% CAGR and reach US$949.7 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Jet hand dryers segment is readjusted to a revised 11% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $200.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.9% CAGR

The Hand Dryer market in the U.S. is estimated at US$200.6 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$321 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 14% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.4% and 9.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.3% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 286-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

  • American Dryer Corporation

  • Bradley Corporation

  • Dyson Ltd.

  • ELECTROSTAR GmbH

  • Excel Dryer Inc.

  • Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

  • World Dryer




Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956889/?utm_source=GNW

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Hand Dryer Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Hand Dryer Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 2: Hand Dryer Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 3: Hand Dryer Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 4: Hot hand dryers (Type) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

Table 5: Hot hand dryers (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019

Table 6: Hot hand dryers (Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 7: Jet hand dryers (Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

Table 8: Jet hand dryers (Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019

Table 9: Jet hand dryers (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 10: Hotels (Application) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 11: Hotels (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 12: Hotels (Application) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 13: Hospitals & Clinics (Application) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 14: Hospitals & Clinics (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 15: Hospitals & Clinics (Application) Share Breakdown
Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 16: Commercial Complexes (Application) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 17: Commercial Complexes (Application) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 18: Commercial Complexes (Application) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 19: Office Buildings (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2020
through 2027

Table 20: Office Buildings (Application) Analysis of Historic
Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to
2019

Table 21: Office Buildings (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 22: Other Applications (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 23: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 24: Other Applications (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Hand Dryer Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 25: United States Hand Dryer Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 26: Hand Dryer Market in the United States by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019

Table 27: United States Hand Dryer Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 28: United States Hand Dryer Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 29: Hand Dryer Historic Demand Patterns in the United
States by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019

Table 30: Hand Dryer Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

CANADA
Table 31: Canadian Hand Dryer Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 32: Canadian Hand Dryer Historic Market Review by Type in
US$ Thousand: 2012-2019

Table 33: Hand Dryer Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 34: Canadian Hand Dryer Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 35: Hand Dryer Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for
2012-2019

Table 36: Canadian Hand Dryer Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

JAPAN
Table 37: Japanese Market for Hand Dryer: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 38: Hand Dryer Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2012-2019

Table 39: Japanese Hand Dryer Market Share Analysis by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 40: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Hand
Dryer in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 41: Japanese Hand Dryer Market in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2012-2019

Table 42: Hand Dryer Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

CHINA
Table 43: Chinese Hand Dryer Market Growth Prospects in US$
Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 44: Hand Dryer Historic Market Analysis in China in US$
Thousand by Type: 2012-2019

Table 45: Chinese Hand Dryer Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 46: Chinese Demand for Hand Dryer in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 47: Hand Dryer Market Review in China in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2012-2019

Table 48: Chinese Hand Dryer Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Hand Dryer Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario:
(in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 49: European Hand Dryer Market Demand Scenario in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 50: Hand Dryer Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019

Table 51: European Hand Dryer Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 52: European Hand Dryer Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027

Table 53: Hand Dryer Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by Type:
A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

Table 54: European Hand Dryer Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 55: European Hand Dryer Addressable Market Opportunity in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027

Table 56: Hand Dryer Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period
2012-2019

Table 57: European Hand Dryer Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

FRANCE
Table 58: Hand Dryer Market in France by Type: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027

Table 59: French Hand Dryer Historic Market Scenario in US$
Thousand by Type: 2012-2019

Table 60: French Hand Dryer Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 61: Hand Dryer Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027

Table 62: French Hand Dryer Historic Market Review in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

Table 63: French Hand Dryer Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027

GERMANY
Table 64: Hand Dryer Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period
2020-2027

Table 65: German Hand Dryer Historic Market Analysis in US$
Thousand by Type: 2012-2019

Table 66: German Hand Dryer Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 67: Hand Dryer Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period
2020-2027

Table 68: German Hand Dryer Market in Retrospect in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

Table 69: Hand Dryer Market Share Distribution in Germany by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ITALY
Table 70: Italian Hand Dryer Market Growth Prospects in US$
Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 71: Hand Dryer Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$
Thousand by Type: 2012-2019

Table 72: Italian Hand Dryer Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 73: Italian Demand for Hand Dryer in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 74: Hand Dryer Market Review in Italy in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2012-2019

Table 75: Italian Hand Dryer Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Hand Dryer: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 77: Hand Dryer Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2012-2019

Table 78: United Kingdom Hand Dryer Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 79: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Hand Dryer in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 80: United Kingdom Hand Dryer Market in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2012-2019

Table 81: Hand Dryer Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

SPAIN
Table 82: Spanish Hand Dryer Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 83: Spanish Hand Dryer Historic Market Review by Type in
US$ Thousand: 2012-2019

Table 84: Hand Dryer Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 85: Spanish Hand Dryer Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 86: Hand Dryer Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic
Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for 2012-2019

Table 87: Spanish Hand Dryer Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

RUSSIA
Table 88: Russian Hand Dryer Market Estimates and Projections
in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 89: Hand Dryer Market in Russia by Type: A Historic
Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019

Table 90: Russian Hand Dryer Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 91: Russian Hand Dryer Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 92: Hand Dryer Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by
Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019

Table 93: Hand Dryer Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 94: Rest of Europe Hand Dryer Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027

Table 95: Hand Dryer Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand
by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

Table 96: Rest of Europe Hand Dryer Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 97: Rest of Europe Hand Dryer Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027

Table 98: Hand Dryer Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period
2012-2019

Table 99: Rest of Europe Hand Dryer Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 100: Asia-Pacific Hand Dryer Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 101: Hand Dryer Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019

Table 102: Asia-Pacific Hand Dryer Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 103: Hand Dryer Market in Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027

Table 104: Asia-Pacific Hand Dryer Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019

Table 105: Asia-Pacific Hand Dryer Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 106: Hand Dryer Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027

Table 107: Asia-Pacific Hand Dryer Historic Market Review in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

Table 108: Asia-Pacific Hand Dryer Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspectiveby Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027

AUSTRALIA
Table 109: Hand Dryer Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period
2020-2027

Table 110: Australian Hand Dryer Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019

Table 111: Australian Hand Dryer Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 112: Hand Dryer Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 113: Australian Hand Dryer Market in Retrospect in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

Table 114: Hand Dryer Market Share Distribution in Australia by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

INDIA
Table 115: Indian Hand Dryer Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 116: Indian Hand Dryer Historic Market Review by Type in
US$ Thousand: 2012-2019

Table 117: Hand Dryer Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 118: Indian Hand Dryer Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 119: Hand Dryer Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for
2012-2019

Table 120: Indian Hand Dryer Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

SOUTH KOREA
Table 121: Hand Dryer Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 122: South Korean Hand Dryer Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019

Table 123: Hand Dryer Market Share Distribution in South Korea
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 124: Hand Dryer Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application for
the Period 2020-2027

Table 125: South Korean Hand Dryer Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

Table 126: Hand Dryer Market Share Distribution in South Korea
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Hand Dryer: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 128: Hand Dryer Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2012-2019

Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Hand Dryer Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Hand Dryer in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 131: Rest of Asia-Pacific Hand Dryer Market in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

Table 132: Hand Dryer Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

LATIN AMERICA
Table 133: Latin American Hand Dryer Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027

Table 134: Hand Dryer Market in Latin America in US$ Thousand
by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period
2012-2019

Table 135: Latin American Hand Dryer Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 136: Latin American Hand Dryer Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 137: Hand Dryer Historic Market Analysis in Latin America
in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019

Table 138: Latin American Hand Dryer Marketby Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 139: Latin American Demand for Hand Dryer in US$ Thousand
by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 140: Hand Dryer Market Review in Latin America in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

Table 141: Latin American Hand Dryer Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ARGENTINA
Table 142: Argentinean Hand Dryer Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027

Table 143: Hand Dryer Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

Table 144: Argentinean Hand Dryer Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 145: Argentinean Hand Dryer Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027

Table 146: Hand Dryer Market in Argentina: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period
2012-2019

Table 147: Argentinean Hand Dryer Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

BRAZIL
Table 148: Hand Dryer Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027

Table 149: Brazilian Hand Dryer Historic Market Scenario in US$
Thousand by Type: 2012-2019

Table 150: Brazilian Hand Dryer Market Share Analysis by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 151: Hand Dryer Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027

Table 152: Brazilian Hand Dryer Historic Market Review in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

Table 153: Brazilian Hand Dryer Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027

MEXICO
Table 154: Hand Dryer Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period
2020-2027

Table 155: Mexican Hand Dryer Historic Market Analysis in US$
Thousand by Type: 2012-2019

Table 156: Mexican Hand Dryer Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 157: Hand Dryer Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period
2020-2027

Table 158: Mexican Hand Dryer Market in Retrospect in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

Table 159: Hand Dryer Market Share Distribution in Mexico by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 160: Rest of Latin America Hand Dryer Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 161: Hand Dryer Market in Rest of Latin America by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019

Table 162: Rest of Latin America Hand Dryer Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 163: Rest of Latin America Hand Dryer Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 164: Hand Dryer Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin
America by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019

Table 165: Hand Dryer Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin
America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

MIDDLE EAST
Table 166: The Middle East Hand Dryer Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 167: Hand Dryer Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019

Table 168: The Middle East Hand Dryer Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 169: The Middle East Hand Dryer Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 170: The Middle East Hand Dryer Historic Marketby Type in
US$ Thousand: 2012-2019

Table 171: Hand Dryer Market in the Middle East: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Salesby Type for 2012,2020, and 2027

Table 172: The Middle East Hand Dryer Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 173: Hand Dryer Market in the Middle East: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for
2012-2019

Table 174: The Middle East Hand Dryer Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IRAN
Table 175: Iranian Market for Hand Dryer: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 176: Hand Dryer Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2012-2019

Table 177: Iranian Hand Dryer Market Share Analysis by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 178: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Hand
Dryer in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 179: Iranian Hand Dryer Market in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2012-2019

Table 180: Hand Dryer Market Share Shift in Iran by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ISRAEL
Table 181: Israeli Hand Dryer Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027

Table 182: Hand Dryer Market in Israel in US$ Thousand by Type:
A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

Table 183: Israeli Hand Dryer Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 184: Israeli Hand Dryer Addressable Market Opportunity in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027

Table 185: Hand Dryer Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period
2012-2019

Table 186: Israeli Hand Dryer Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

SAUDI ARABIA
Table 187: Saudi Arabian Hand Dryer Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 188: Hand Dryer Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia
in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019

Table 189: Saudi Arabian Hand Dryer Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 190: Saudi Arabian Demand for Hand Dryer in US$ Thousand
by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 191: Hand Dryer Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

Table 192: Saudi Arabian Hand Dryer Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 193: Hand Dryer Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 194: United Arab Emirates Hand Dryer Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019

Table 195: Hand Dryer Market Share Distribution in United Arab
Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 196: Hand Dryer Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Application for the Period 2020-2027

Table 197: United Arab Emirates Hand Dryer Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

Table 198: Hand Dryer Market Share Distribution in United Arab
Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 199: Hand Dryer Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for
the Period 2020-2027

Table 200: Rest of Middle East Hand Dryer Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019

Table 201: Rest of Middle East Hand Dryer Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 202: Hand Dryer Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2020-2027

Table 203: Rest of Middle East Hand Dryer Market in Retrospect
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

Table 204: Hand Dryer Market Share Distribution in Rest of
Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

AFRICA
Table 205: African Hand Dryer Market Estimates and Projections
in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 206: Hand Dryer Market in Africa by Type: A Historic
Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019

Table 207: African Hand Dryer Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 208: African Hand Dryer Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 209: Hand Dryer Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by
Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019

Table 210: Hand Dryer Market Share Breakdown in Africa by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 46
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956889/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


