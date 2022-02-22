U.S. markets open in 2 hours 57 minutes

Global Hand Tools and Accessories Market to Reach US$23 Billion by the Year 2027

·27 min read
Abstract: What`s New for 2022? -Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. -Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.

New York, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Hand Tools and Accessories Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443589/?utm_source=GNW
-Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
-Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
-Complimentary updates for one year

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Hand Tools and Accessories estimated at US$17.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$23 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Mechanics` Service Tools, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.1% CAGR to reach US$12.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Edge Tools segment is readjusted to a revised 4.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 15.9% share of the global Hand Tools and Accessories market.

The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 6.3% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Hand Tools and Accessories market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.7 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.98% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$3.1 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.3% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$3.1 Billion by the year 2027.

Other Segments Segment Corners a 31.6% Share in 2020

In the global Other Segments segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$4.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$5.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.3 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.9% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 202 Featured) -

  • Apex Tool Group

  • Channellock Inc.

  • Emerson Electric Co.

  • Greenlee

  • Gray Tools Canada Inc.

  • Ideal Industries, Inc.

  • Irwin Tools

  • J.K. Files (India) Limited

  • Kennametal Inc.

  • Klein Tools Inc.

  • Leatherman Tool Group, Inc.

  • Milwaukee Electric Tool Corporation

  • Ningbo Great Wall Precision Industrial Co., Ltd.

  • Pilana Tools Group

  • Snap-On Incorporated

  • Stanley Black & Decker

  • Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd.

  • Wera Tools




I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
Pandemic Crisis Weakens Economic Environment, Triggering
Negative Tide in GDP
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2019, 2020 & 2021
Industrial Activity to Remain Subdued in the Immediate Term
Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020
Despite Moves to Reopen the Economy, Battered Business
Confidence Plummets to New Depths: Business Confidence Index
(BCI) Points
Evolution of the Industry
Hand Tools Continue to be Relevant in the Modern Mechanical Era
Global Tools Market Breakdown (in %) by Hand Tools and Power
Tools for the Year 2020E
Hand Tools & Accessories: Product Profile
Mechanics? Service Tools
Edge Tools
Others Segment
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Developing Markets to Spearhead Future Growth
Hand Tools and Accessories - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
World Brands
Recent Market Activity
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Occupational Ergonomics: The Primary Factor Driving Innovation
in the Hand Tools Market
Growing Incidence of Work-Related Musculoskeletal Disorders:
(MSDs) Drives the Emphasis on Ergonomically Designed Hand
Tools: Number of MSDs in the United States Per 10,000 Full
Time Workers by Industry Sector for the Year 2018
Multitask Hand Tools Grow in Prominence
Focus on Productivity in Lightweight Manufacturing to Spur
Demand for Intelligently Designed Hand Tools
Non-Magnetic and Non-Sparking Hand Tools Make Perfect Sense for
High Energy and Electrical Component Applications
As Competition Heats up, Companies Keep Afloat with Product
Innovations
Market Set to Benefit from Advances in Hand Tools? Production
Technology
Hand Tools Continue to Find Use in Industrial Applications
Mechanics’ Service Tools: The Largest Product Market to Witness
Strong Growth
Automotive Repair & Maintenance Services Demand Determines
Growth in Vehicle Mechanics Tools Market
Average Age (in years) of Passenger Cars in Select Countries: 2019
Automotive Repair & Maintenance Services Market Ranks as a
Macro Trend Driving Demand for Mechanics’ Service Tools:
Global Market for Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services
(In US$ Billion) by Segment for the Years 2018 and 2022
Advances in Specialty Tools for Automotive Industry
Aircraft MRO: A Major Market for Aviation General Mechanic’s Tools
Aircraft MRO Trends to Set the Tone for Aviation Hand Tools:
Global MRO Spending (In US$ Billion) by Segment for the Years
2020 & 2027
Shrinking Air Travel Demand amid COVID-19 to Squeeze Margins of
Aircraft MROs
Incremental Gains for Remote Maintenance amid COVID-19 Set to
Alter Aircraft MRO Landscape
Machinery Maintenance & Heavy Equipment Repair Supports Demand
for Mechanic?s Service Tools in the Industrial Sector
Aging Plant Machinery with Heavy Repair & Maintenance Burden to
Support Demand for Hand Tools Used in the Industrial Sector:
Average Age of Industrial Equipment (In Years) in the Private
Sector in the United States for the Years 1980, 2000 and
2019
Construction Industry Trends Presents Determines Demand for
Tools Used by Construction Workers
World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for the Years
2017, 2019 & 2022
DIY Home Improvement, Gardening and Landscaping: Potential for
Growth in the Hand Tools Market
Do-It-Yourself (DIY) Culture to Provide Growth for Hand Tools
in the Consumer Market: Global DIY Home Improvement Market
Size (in US$ Billion) for Years 2018, 2022 & 2025
Average Cost, Savings & Return on Investment (ROI) on DIY Home
Improvement Projects in the United States
Global Hand Tools Purchases in the Consumer Segment: Percentage
Breakdown by Age Group for 2020E
Commercial Carpentry: Hand Tools Face Stiff Challenge from
Power Tools
HVAC Tools Trends towards Technological Sophistication for
Better Functions
Intelligent CAD Technology Enables the Development of
Ergonomically Designed Hand Tools
E-Retailing Expands Growth Opportunities
Factors Influencing Online Purchase Decision: Percentage Share
Breakdown by Consumer Preferences
Competition from Power Tools: A Market Dampener

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hand
Tools and Accessories by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Hand Tools and Accessories
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Hand Tools and
Accessories by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mechanics` Service Tools by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Mechanics` Service Tools by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Mechanics` Service Tools
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Edge
Tools by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Edge Tools by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Edge Tools by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Segments by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Other Segments by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Segments by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Hand Tools and Accessories Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022
(E)
Amidst the COVID-19 Crisis, Manufacturing Activities Come to a
Halt
Pandemic Impacts Demand for Hand Tools from Professional Segment
Trend Towards Longer Vehicle Retention Sheds Increased Focus on
Vehicle Maintenance: Augurs Well for Mechanics? Service tools
Average Age of Light Vehicles (in Years) in the US for 2010-2019
Average Age of Passenger Cars and Light Trucks in Operation in
the US for the Years 1995, 2000, 2005, 2010, 2015 & 2019
With Construction Industry in Pressure Amidst the COVID-19
Pandemic, Opportunities Remain Muted for Hand Tools &
Accessories
Key Indicators for US Residential Construction Market
DIY Segment Remains a Key Category in Hand Tools Market
DIY Sales in the United States by Store Type (in %) for the
Years 2019 & 2022
DIY Expenditure in the United States by Generation (in %) for
the Year 2019
Factors Influencing Buyer Decision
Made in USA to Make a Comeback
Table 13: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hand
Tools and Accessories by Segment - Mechanics` Service Tools,
Edge Tools and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 14: USA Historic Review for Hand Tools and Accessories by
Segment - Mechanics` Service Tools, Edge Tools and Other
Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 15: USA 15-Year Perspective for Hand Tools and
Accessories by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Mechanics` Service Tools, Edge Tools and Other Segments for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CANADA
Table 16: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hand Tools and Accessories by Segment - Mechanics` Service
Tools, Edge Tools and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 17: Canada Historic Review for Hand Tools and Accessories
by Segment - Mechanics` Service Tools, Edge Tools and Other
Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 18: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Hand Tools and
Accessories by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Mechanics` Service Tools, Edge Tools and Other Segments for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

JAPAN
Hand Tools and Accessories Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Table 19: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hand
Tools and Accessories by Segment - Mechanics` Service Tools,
Edge Tools and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 20: Japan Historic Review for Hand Tools and Accessories
by Segment - Mechanics` Service Tools, Edge Tools and Other
Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 21: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Hand Tools and
Accessories by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Mechanics` Service Tools, Edge Tools and Other Segments for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CHINA
Hand Tools and Accessories Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
COVID-19 Crisis Affects Growth in the Chinese Hand Tools Market
Table 22: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hand
Tools and Accessories by Segment - Mechanics` Service Tools,
Edge Tools and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 23: China Historic Review for Hand Tools and Accessories
by Segment - Mechanics` Service Tools, Edge Tools and Other
Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 24: China 15-Year Perspective for Hand Tools and
Accessories by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Mechanics` Service Tools, Edge Tools and Other Segments for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

EUROPE
Hand Tools and Accessories Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 25: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hand Tools and Accessories by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 26: Europe Historic Review for Hand Tools and Accessories
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 27: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Hand Tools and
Accessories by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and
Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 28: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hand Tools and Accessories by Segment - Mechanics` Service
Tools, Edge Tools and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 29: Europe Historic Review for Hand Tools and Accessories
by Segment - Mechanics` Service Tools, Edge Tools and Other
Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 30: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Hand Tools and
Accessories by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Mechanics` Service Tools, Edge Tools and Other Segments for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

FRANCE
Hand Tools and Accessories Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 31: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hand Tools and Accessories by Segment - Mechanics` Service
Tools, Edge Tools and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 32: France Historic Review for Hand Tools and Accessories
by Segment - Mechanics` Service Tools, Edge Tools and Other
Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 33: France 15-Year Perspective for Hand Tools and
Accessories by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Mechanics` Service Tools, Edge Tools and Other Segments for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

GERMANY
Hand Tools and Accessories Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 34: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hand Tools and Accessories by Segment - Mechanics` Service
Tools, Edge Tools and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 35: Germany Historic Review for Hand Tools and
Accessories by Segment - Mechanics` Service Tools, Edge Tools
and Other Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 36: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Hand Tools and
Accessories by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Mechanics` Service Tools, Edge Tools and Other Segments for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ITALY
Table 37: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hand
Tools and Accessories by Segment - Mechanics` Service Tools,
Edge Tools and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 38: Italy Historic Review for Hand Tools and Accessories
by Segment - Mechanics` Service Tools, Edge Tools and Other
Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 39: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Hand Tools and
Accessories by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Mechanics` Service Tools, Edge Tools and Other Segments for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Hand Tools and Accessories Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022
(E)
Table 40: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hand
Tools and Accessories by Segment - Mechanics` Service Tools,
Edge Tools and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 41: UK Historic Review for Hand Tools and Accessories by
Segment - Mechanics` Service Tools, Edge Tools and Other
Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 42: UK 15-Year Perspective for Hand Tools and Accessories
by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mechanics`
Service Tools, Edge Tools and Other Segments for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

SPAIN
Table 43: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hand
Tools and Accessories by Segment - Mechanics` Service Tools,
Edge Tools and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 44: Spain Historic Review for Hand Tools and Accessories
by Segment - Mechanics` Service Tools, Edge Tools and Other
Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 45: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Hand Tools and
Accessories by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Mechanics` Service Tools, Edge Tools and Other Segments for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

RUSSIA
Table 46: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hand Tools and Accessories by Segment - Mechanics` Service
Tools, Edge Tools and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 47: Russia Historic Review for Hand Tools and Accessories
by Segment - Mechanics` Service Tools, Edge Tools and Other
Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 48: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Hand Tools and
Accessories by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Mechanics` Service Tools, Edge Tools and Other Segments for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 49: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Hand Tools and Accessories by Segment - Mechanics` Service
Tools, Edge Tools and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 50: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Hand Tools and
Accessories by Segment - Mechanics` Service Tools, Edge Tools
and Other Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 51: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Hand Tools and
Accessories by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Mechanics` Service Tools, Edge Tools and Other Segments for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Hand Tools and Accessories Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 52: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Hand Tools and Accessories by Geographic Region -
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 53: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Hand Tools and
Accessories by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South
Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 54: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Hand Tools and
Accessories by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 55: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Hand Tools and Accessories by Segment - Mechanics` Service
Tools, Edge Tools and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 56: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Hand Tools and
Accessories by Segment - Mechanics` Service Tools, Edge Tools
and Other Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 57: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Hand Tools and
Accessories by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Mechanics` Service Tools, Edge Tools and Other Segments for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

AUSTRALIA
Hand Tools and Accessories Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)
Table 58: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hand Tools and Accessories by Segment - Mechanics` Service
Tools, Edge Tools and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 59: Australia Historic Review for Hand Tools and
Accessories by Segment - Mechanics` Service Tools, Edge Tools
and Other Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 60: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Hand Tools and
Accessories by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Mechanics` Service Tools, Edge Tools and Other Segments for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

INDIA
Hand Tools and Accessories Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in India for 2022 (E)
Hand Tools Market in India: An Overview
Table 61: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hand
Tools and Accessories by Segment - Mechanics` Service Tools,
Edge Tools and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 62: India Historic Review for Hand Tools and Accessories
by Segment - Mechanics` Service Tools, Edge Tools and Other
Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 63: India 15-Year Perspective for Hand Tools and
Accessories by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Mechanics` Service Tools, Edge Tools and Other Segments for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

SOUTH KOREA
Table 64: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Hand Tools and Accessories by Segment - Mechanics` Service
Tools, Edge Tools and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 65: South Korea Historic Review for Hand Tools and
Accessories by Segment - Mechanics` Service Tools, Edge Tools
and Other Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 66: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Hand Tools and
Accessories by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Mechanics` Service Tools, Edge Tools and Other Segments for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Hong Kong: Focus on the DIY Tools Market
Taiwan: Potential Laden Market for Hand Tools
Advent of Digital Hand Tools in Taiwan
Hand Tools and Power Tools Market in Taiwan by Application
(in %) for 2019
Table 67: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Hand Tools and Accessories by Segment - Mechanics`
Service Tools, Edge Tools and Other Segments - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 68: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Hand Tools
and Accessories by Segment - Mechanics` Service Tools, Edge
Tools and Other Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 69: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Hand
Tools and Accessories by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Mechanics` Service Tools, Edge Tools and Other
Segments for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

LATIN AMERICA
Hand Tools and Accessories Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Latin America for 2022 (E)
Table 70: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Hand Tools and Accessories by Geographic Region -
Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 71: Latin America Historic Review for Hand Tools and
Accessories by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico
and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 72: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Hand Tools and
Accessories by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin
America Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 73: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Hand Tools and Accessories by Segment - Mechanics` Service
Tools, Edge Tools and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 74: Latin America Historic Review for Hand Tools and
Accessories by Segment - Mechanics` Service Tools, Edge Tools
and Other Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 75: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Hand Tools and
Accessories by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Mechanics` Service Tools, Edge Tools and Other Segments for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ARGENTINA
Table 76: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hand Tools and Accessories by Segment - Mechanics` Service
Tools, Edge Tools and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 77: Argentina Historic Review for Hand Tools and
Accessories by Segment - Mechanics` Service Tools, Edge Tools
and Other Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 78: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for Hand Tools and
Accessories by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Mechanics` Service Tools, Edge Tools and Other Segments for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

BRAZIL
Table 79: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hand Tools and Accessories by Segment - Mechanics` Service
Tools, Edge Tools and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 80: Brazil Historic Review for Hand Tools and Accessories
by Segment - Mechanics` Service Tools, Edge Tools and Other
Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 81: Brazil 15-Year Perspective for Hand Tools and
Accessories by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Mechanics` Service Tools, Edge Tools and Other Segments for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

MEXICO
Table 82: Mexico Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hand Tools and Accessories by Segment - Mechanics` Service
Tools, Edge Tools and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 83: Mexico Historic Review for Hand Tools and Accessories
by Segment - Mechanics` Service Tools, Edge Tools and Other
Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 84: Mexico 15-Year Perspective for Hand Tools and
Accessories by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Mechanics` Service Tools, Edge Tools and Other Segments for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 85: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Hand Tools and Accessories by Segment - Mechanics`
Service Tools, Edge Tools and Other Segments - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 86: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Hand Tools
and Accessories by Segment - Mechanics` Service Tools, Edge
Tools and Other Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 87: Rest of Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Hand
Tools and Accessories by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Mechanics` Service Tools, Edge Tools and Other
Segments for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

MIDDLE EAST
Hand Tools and Accessories Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Middle East for 2022 (E)
Table 88: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Hand Tools and Accessories by Geographic Region - Iran,
Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 89: Middle East Historic Review for Hand Tools and
Accessories by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia,
UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 90: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Hand Tools and
Accessories by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of
Middle East Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 91: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Hand Tools and Accessories by Segment - Mechanics` Service
Tools, Edge Tools and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 92: Middle East Historic Review for Hand Tools and
Accessories by Segment - Mechanics` Service Tools, Edge Tools
and Other Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 93: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Hand Tools and
Accessories by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Mechanics` Service Tools, Edge Tools and Other Segments for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

IRAN
Table 94: Iran Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hand
Tools and Accessories by Segment - Mechanics` Service Tools,
Edge Tools and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 95: Iran Historic Review for Hand Tools and Accessories
by Segment - Mechanics` Service Tools, Edge Tools and Other
Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 96: Iran 15-Year Perspective for Hand Tools and
Accessories by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Mechanics` Service Tools, Edge Tools and Other Segments for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ISRAEL
Table 97: Israel Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hand Tools and Accessories by Segment - Mechanics` Service
Tools, Edge Tools and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 98: Israel Historic Review for Hand Tools and Accessories
by Segment - Mechanics` Service Tools, Edge Tools and Other
Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 99: Israel 15-Year Perspective for Hand Tools and
Accessories by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Mechanics` Service Tools, Edge Tools and Other Segments for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

SAUDI ARABIA
Table 100: Saudi Arabia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Hand Tools and Accessories by Segment - Mechanics` Service
Tools, Edge Tools and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 101: Saudi Arabia Historic Review for Hand Tools and
Accessories by Segment - Mechanics` Service Tools, Edge Tools
and Other Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

