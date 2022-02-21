U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,348.87
    -31.39 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,079.18
    -232.82 (-0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,548.07
    -168.63 (-1.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,009.33
    -18.76 (-0.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.06
    -0.01 (-0.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,899.30
    -0.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    23.81
    -0.19 (-0.78%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1364
    +0.0037 (+0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9320
    -0.0400 (-2.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3632
    +0.0041 (+0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.8510
    -0.1240 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,394.74
    +171.31 (+0.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    882.00
    -54.79 (-5.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,526.25
    +12.63 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,910.87
    -211.20 (-0.78%)
     

Global Hand Tools Markets Report 2022-2027 Featuring Key Vendors - Stanley Black & Decker, Techtronic Industries Company, Snap-on, Apex Tool Group (ATG), & Emerson

Research and Markets
·7 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Feb. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hand Tools Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The hand tools market size was valued at USD 22.07 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 28.74 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.14% during the forecast period

Rapid industrialization and increasing applications in the household and commercial sectors are primarily driving the hand tools and accessories market. DIY (Do It Yourself) has seen enormous growth globally over the past decade. While the trend was earlier popular only in Western countries, it is now being rapidly adopted in APAC and Latin America.

Some heavy tools such as demolition hammers are also used for repair and maintenance works in commercial and residential spaces. The DIY culture can be one of the major drivers for the household hand tools market in the coming years with a higher scope for penetration in growing economies.

HAND TOOLS MARKET SEGMENTATION

Increasing requirements for screwdrivers in the consumer electronics industry is driving the market growth. A large number of small and medium manufacturers sell the product at a cheaper rate, so the bargaining power of buyers is very high. The demand for manual screwdrivers may be challenged by power-driven hand tools thus driving growth in the power tools market.

New entrants in the market are focusing on the pocket and utility knives segments owing to their wide scope of applications. With high safety and comfortable handling, they are finding adoption in the DIY segment as well. Compact, efficient, and weightless pocketknives are in demand. Thus, vendors can use this opportunity to innovate for better product penetration.

The industrial end-user segment was the largest segment in the global hand tools market in 2021 and this trend is likely to continue throughout the forecast period. This is majorly due to the construction industry. For instance, housing projects with 20 million affordable homes for the urban poor is expected to boost revenue in the construction sector of India thus driving the demand for mechanical hand tools market

HAND TOOLS MARKET GEOGRAPHY

APAC: APAC region consists of powerful developing nations with a majority working population. Tokyo Olympics will finally happen in the forecast period after being postponed because of a pandemic. The new infrastructure projects and upgrades are going to drive market growth. Even small nations like Singapore and Malaysia are also ramping up their infrastructural development. Singapore is known for its high-class construction facilities and Budget 2020 has announced plans for infrastructure projects.

North America: The North American automotive sector manufactures the highest number of electric cars in the world due to the rising demand for eco-friendly products. The north American automotive sensors market is on the rise which will also propel the demand for the assembly of precision parts. This can further drive the market for precision hand tools like pliers, cutters, and wrenches.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

The increasing demand for aircraft alongside expansion efforts in the aviation industry is expected to support the growth of aerospace fasteners and manual fastening tools during the forecast period.

The DIY tool kits are gaining popularity in countries like India and China owing to the limited availability of skilled labor, which can be seen more in urban areas. This has driven the growth in the utilization of hand tools like chisels, hammers, and screwdrivers for domestic household activities, home improvement, repairs, woodwork, and gardening work.

Mass township projects all over the world are also driving the demand for hand tools in the forecast period. For instance, Saudi Arabia announced the homeownership strategy which estimates 70% of the residents will have homes by 2030.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

The key players in the hand tools market are Stanley Black & Decker, Techtronic Industries Company, Snap-on, Apex Tool Group (ATG), and Emerson.

Brands like Stanley Black & Decker are recognized for their industry-leading fastening solutions. The company acquired Consolidated Aerospace Manufacturing LLC (CAM), enabling better support for aerospace consumers.

With the growth in DIY culture and the demand for more user-friendly tools, vendors are customizing their tools for home improvement activities.

KEY DRIVING FACTORS

  • Rising Wood Construction

  • Rising Home Renovation and DIY Activities

  • Increasing Solar & Wind Energy Installations

  • Rising Construction Opportunities in Developing Nations

  • Mass Township Projects

  • Low Cost & Unskilled Labor in Developing Economies

Key Vendors

  • Stanley Black & Decker

  • Techtronic Industries Company

  • Snap-on

  • Apex Tool Group (ATG)

  • Emerson

Other Prominent Vendors

  • Robert Bosch GmbH

  • Akar Tools Ltd

  • Wera Tools

  • Klein Tools

  • JCBL India

  • Channellock

  • JK Files India

  • Kennametal

  • IDEAL Industries

  • Gray Tools Canada

  • Leatherman

  • Ningbo Great Wall Precision Industrial Co., Ltd

  • PILANA

  • Wurth

  • Tajima

  • KNIPEX

  • PHOENIX CONTACT

  • Wiha Tools Ltd

  • Ajay Group

  • Mac Tools

  • Stiletto Tools

  • Vaughan Manufacturing

  • Estwing

  • Kobalt

  • Daniels Manufacturing Company

  • Lowell Corporation

  • Bojo

  • Honiton

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of The Study

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation

6 Market at a Glance

7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
7.1.1 Industrial End-User Outlook
7.1.2 Shift Toward Urbanization Propelling Construction And Manufacturing Demand
7.1.3 Key Insights
7.1.4 Parameters Impacting Market Growth
7.2 Supplier & Raw Material Snapshot
7.3 Construction Insights
7.3.1 Residential Construction
7.3.2 Commercial Construction
7.3.3 Public Infrastructural Construction
7.4 Us-China Trade War
7.5 FAQ
7.5.1 Value Propositions to Focus on Product Developments
7.5.2 Major Vendors in Hand Tools Market
7.5.3 Immediate Threat to Hand Tools Market
7.5.4 Regions Experiencing Exceptional Demand & High Growth
7.6 IMPACT OF COVID-19

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES & TRENDS
8.1 Increasing Growth in Wood Construction
8.1.1 Europe Wood Industry Outlook
8.2 Increased Home Renovations and DIY Activities
8.3 Increasing Wind & Solar Energy Installations
8.4 Growing Construction Opportunities in Developing Countries

9 MARKET GROWTH ENABLERS
9.1 Increasing Infrastructural Construction
9.2 Growing Demand from Construction Industry
9.2.1 Rising Construction Activities in Commercial Real Estates
9.3 Mass Township Projects
9.4 Low Cost and Unskilled Labor In Developing Economies
9.5 Automotive Industry Driving Market Growth
9.6 Growing Demand for Fasteners
9.7 High Demand in APAC Manufacturing Sector

10 MARKET RESTRAINTS
10.1 Rise in Automation
10.2 Fluctuation in Raw Material Prices
10.3 Turmoil in Politicial & Trade Relationships
10.4 Slow Economic Growth in 2020
10.5 End-User Variability
10.6 Tool Safety & Risk Exposure

11 MARKET LANDSCAPE
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Market Size & Forecast
11.3 Five Forces Analysis

12 TOOL TYPE
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 Market Overview

13 GENERAL PURPOSE TOOLS
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.2.1 Market Size & Forecast
13.2.2 Market by Geography
13.3 Wrenches
13.4 Screwdrivers & Nutdrivers
13.5 Pliers
13.6 Hammers
13.7 Riveters
13.8 Clamps & Vises
13.9 Wrecking Bars
13.10 Rachets & Sockets

14 CUTTING TOOLS
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Market Overview
14.2.1 Market Size & Forecast
14.2.2 Market By Geography
14.3 Chisel & Files
14.4 Saws
14.5 Knives & Blades
14.6 Cable & Wire Cutting Tools

15 LAYOUT & MEASURING TOOLS
15.1 Market Overview

16 TAPS & DIES
16.1 Market Overview

17 END-USER
17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
17.2 Market Overview

18 INDUSTRIAL
18.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
18.2 Market Overview
18.2.1 Market Size & Forecast
18.2.2 Market by Geography
18.3 Construction
18.4 Automotive
18.5 Aerospace
18.6 Electronics
18.7 Energy
18.8 Shipbuilding
18.9 Other Hand Tools

19 COMMERCIAL

20 RESIDENTIAL

21 GEOGRAPHY
21.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
21.2 Geographic Overview

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r5euri

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Investors Will Want Fortis' (TSE:FTS) Growth In ROCE To Persist

    What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? In a...

  • Is the Stock Market Open Today? Here Are the Hours for Presidents Day 2022.

    Presidents Day 2022 is here. Some exchanges are closed over the long weekend. Here are the hours for the stock market today.

  • What a Russian invasion of Ukraine would mean for the stock market, oil and other assets

    Fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine are keeping investors on edge. President Joe Biden on Friday said he believed Russian leader Vladimir Putin had made up his mind to invade in coming days but that until he does there was still scope for diplomacy. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken are set to meet in the week ahead if an invasion doesn’t occur beforehand.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise As Biden-Putin Summit News Eases Ukraine Invasion Fears

    Futures turned higher as a tentative Biden-Putin summit eased fears of a Ukraine invasion. Apple leads 5 stocks that don't suck.

  • Stocks Turn Lower on Doubts for U.S.-Russia Summit: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- European stocks turned lower as traders questioned the prospects for a diplomatic meeting between President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. Most Read from BloombergKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsPonzi Schemer Bernie Madoff's Sister, Husband Found DeadU.S. Says Biden-Putin Summit Agreed in Principle: Ukraine UpdateEthereum Founder Buterin Says Crypto ‘Welcomes’ Another WinterU.S. Warns That Russia May Target Multiple Cities in

  • Cathie Wood's Ark Continues Its Buying Spree

    Ark purchased 694,584 shares or Roku, worth $78.1 million as of Friday's close; 82,488 shares of Zoom, worth $10.5 million; 40,384 shares of Sea, worth $5.2 million; and 65,057 shares of Roblox worth $3.2 million. Roku is the No. 3 holding in Wood's flagship Ark Innovation ETF , and Zoom is No. 4.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Volatility, and descending trends, that’s the path the markets are taking these days. While the usual headwinds are all in play, the chief worry now is coming from Eastern Europe. Will Russia invade, or won’t it? A shooting conflict, involving a superpower, taking place in one of Europe’s most agriculturally productive and mineral-rich countries, has huge potential for political and economic fallout, enough to keep pundits and market watchers awake at night. But an in-depth analysis of geopoliti

  • Rivian Makes a Bold Move To Solve Its Biggest Problem

    The young manufacturer of electric pickups and SUVs has made an unexpected change after having disappointed the markets.

  • 3 Unstoppable Metaverse Stocks to Buy in 2022

    Regardless of how the metaverse comes about, this trio of stocks should reward investors for years to come.

  • Great Traders Are Born in Bear Markets: Here Are 5 Keys to Follow

    There is an old market saying that everyone is a genius in a bull market. When the market is in a strong uptrend, then throwing money at random stocks can be a very effective strategy. It doesn't take much skill or wisdom when everything is running higher.

  • European stock markets rise as Biden and Putin agree to Ukraine summit

    European stocks opened in the green as investors keep their focus on the intensifying situation in Ukraine.

  • Why stocks are plummeting this earnings season

    Nightmare earnings reactions have been a theme this quarter, as investors seize on concerns over slowing growth prospects for companies over a wide range of industries.

  • Is Alphabet (GOOG) a Great Long-Term Investment?

    Polen Capital, an investment management firm, published its “Polen Focus Growth” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the fourth quarter of 2021, the Polen Focus Growth Composite Portfolio (the “Portfolio”) returned 5.24% and 5.07% gross and net of fees, respectively. The Russell 1000 Growth Index (the […]

  • FTSE 100 Live: Oil and gold ease on mooted US-Russia summit, Clipper Logistics and John Menzies takeover talk

    Traders have welcomed the prospect of a US-Russia summit as tensions on the Ukraine border continue to dominate market sentiment. Oil and gold prices eased overnight after presidents Biden and Putin agreed to the potential meeting, which has raised hopes for a diplomatic solution to the crisis. At the start of another busy week for corporate results, two potential mid-cap takeovers are taking shape.

  • Is it Time to Dispose Your Paypal (PYPL) Shares?

    Polen Capital, an investment management firm, published its “Polen Focus Growth” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the fourth quarter of 2021, the Polen Focus Growth Composite Portfolio (the “Portfolio”) returned 5.24% and 5.07% gross and net of fees, respectively. The Russell 1000 Growth Index (the […]

  • Is the stock market open for Presidents Day? And here are other market holidays in 2022

    U.S. financial markets will be closed Monday for Presidents Day. Here are other days the stock market will be closed in 2022

  • China’s Latest Default Warning Takes Shock Factor to Extreme

    (Bloomberg) -- Only seven weeks ago, Zhenro Properties Group Ltd. looked like a rare beacon of strength in a Chinese real estate industry reeling from an unprecedented stretch of defaults.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsPonzi Schemer Bernie Madoff's Sister, Husband Found DeadU.S. Says Biden-Putin Summit Agreed in Principle: Ukraine UpdateEthereum Founder Buterin Says Crypto ‘Welcomes’ Another WinterU.S. Warns That Russia May Target Multiple

  • Housing prices and interest rates ‘aren’t going back down,’ expert says

    Mortgage rates surged to the highest level in two years, leaving homebuyers on high alert as further increases loom.

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Nasdaq Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Heska Corp. recently was downgraded to Sell with a D+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • People with COVID in England will no longer need to self-isolate

    People with COVID-19 won't be legally required to self-isolate in England starting in the coming week, the U.K. government has announced, as part of a plan for “living with COVID” that is also likely to see testing for the coronavirus scaled back.