U.S. markets close in 3 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,653.30
    -91.22 (-2.44%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,387.80
    -539.14 (-1.80%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,693.49
    -379.82 (-3.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,712.74
    -39.78 (-2.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.69
    +4.24 (+4.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,710.60
    -10.20 (-0.59%)
     

  • Silver

    20.28
    -0.38 (-1.82%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9760
    -0.0035 (-0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8590
    +0.0330 (+0.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1098
    -0.0071 (-0.64%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.2850
    +0.2170 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,437.68
    -619.35 (-3.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    443.12
    -11.90 (-2.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,991.09
    -6.18 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,116.11
    -195.19 (-0.71%)
     

Global Hands-Free Baby Bottle Holder Market - Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2027

ReportLinker
·4 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Global Hands-Free Baby Bottle Holder Market By Type (Self Feeding Support and Other Feeding Support), By End Use (Household, Commercial), By Price Range (Low, Medium, High), By Distribution Channel (Online, Offline) and By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2027

New York, Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Hands-Free Baby Bottle Holder Market - Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06325888/?utm_source=GNW

The global hands-free baby bottle holder market is expected to grow at an impressive CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027.Expanding women population and hectic lifestyle are escalating the demand for the baby bottle holders.

Convenience, and comfort of baby bottle holder has prominence in the urbanized population.In addition, it is safe enough and adjustable as per the position of the babies.

In addition to this, the rising number of women with breast cancers and other medical problems restricts mothers to feed child naturally and they need artificial adjustment to feed a child, which is anticipated to escalate the demand for baby bottle holder across the globe in the coming years.
Product Innovation in the Baby Care industry is Expected to Augment the Market Growth
Various organizations are engaged in developing numerous products, which can create a wide range of consumer base and generate revenue.The introduction of new technologies has given rise to unique designs and varying shapes, which can aid to support the growth of the hands-free baby bottle holder market.

This product also offers a relieve to the parents or caretaker as it allows to free hand from holding the bottle and while feeding parents can do some other work as well. All these factors are estimated to lead to the growth of the market.
Surging Utilization of Baby Bottle Holder in the Metropolitan Cities Drives the Market Growth
The working mothers have inclination toward the baby bottle holders.These holders can be used by the fathers who take care of the babies while doing their professional work.

It is a purposeful product for working women as well as for mother who have spinal problems, so it minimizes the strain on hand that occurs due to holding bottle for long period of time. This, in turn, is projected to expand the industry growth in the upcoming years.
Expanding E-Commerce Channels is Estimated to Support the Market Growth
The growing e-commerce sector along with the variety of product availability on different online channels are propelling the market growth.The demand for baby bottle holders is expected to increase considerably due to the rising popularity of infant care goods throughout the world.

The high per capita income and high consumer spending, and easy availability of product through e-commerce media is further increasing the sales of baby bottle which are expected to enhance the growth of the hands-free baby bottle holder market in the forthcoming years.
Market Segmentation
The global hands-free baby bottle holder market is segmented based on end use, price range, distribution channel, company, and regional distribution.Based on the end use, the market is divided into with household and commercial.

Based on the price range, the market is segmented into low, medium, and high.Based on distribution channel, the market is bifurcated into offline and online.

The market analysis also studies the regional segmentation, divided among North American region, Asia-Pacific region, European region, South American region, and Middle East & African region.
Market Players
Koninklijke Philips N.V., Dastmalchi, Conair, Ningbo Seago Electric Co., Ltd, Wellness Oral Care, Tao Clean, Puretta, Wonderchef, UVNIA, Pursonic, Dazzlepro are the leading market players contributing the growth of the global hands-free baby bottle holder market.

Report Scope:

In this report, global hands-free baby bottle holder market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
• Hands-Free Baby Bottle Holder Market, By Type:
o Self Feeding Support
o Other Feeding Support
• Hands-Free Baby Bottle Holder Market, By End Use:
o Household
o Commercial
• Hands-Free Baby Bottle Holder Market, By Price Range:
o Low
o Medium
o High
• Hands-Free Baby Bottle Holder Market, By Distribution Channel:
o Offline
o Online
• Hands-Free Baby Bottle Holder Market, By Region:
o North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
o Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Singapore
Malaysia
o Europe
Germany
United Kingdom
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Denmark
o South America
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
Peru
Chile
o Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
UAE
Iraq
Turkey

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global hands-free baby bottle holder market.

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Company Information

• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06325888/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • DraftKings stock jumps on potential deal with ESPN

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the rise in stock for DraftKings after reports surface that the sports betting company is working towards closing a deal with ESPN.

  • OPEC Just Put a New Floor on Oil Prices. Politics Could Break It.

    One reason that OPEC seems comfortable cutting production to push prices higher is that the cartel is less concerned with losing market share than it was in the past.

  • Costco Has Surprising Gas News for Members, Investors

    Costco offers a very simple proposition to its members. Basically, Costco offers no frills -- its stores aren't just called warehouses, they actually are warehouses -- and items are basically just stacked on pallets. Costco also puts relentless pressure on its vendors to squeeze out every penny of cost from each item.

  • Why U.S. gasoline prices are rising again, and where they could go

    Gas prices are rising again, and this might be just the beginning.

  • These 3 Stocks Could Be the Biggest Winners From Micron's $100 Billion Investment In New York

    The chip industry is in the early stages of a cyclical downturn right now, and Micron itself announced a big hit to its revenue and profits is upcoming. New York state, where Micron plans on spending up to $100 billion over the next two decades on a new megafab. It's huge news for Micron, New York, and the whole semiconductor industry, which is still grappling with fallout from the pandemic and a shaky supply chain that is highly reliant on overseas fabs.

  • Saudi Arabia Defies Expectations and Keeps Oil Prices Steady

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region.Most Read from BloombergTrump Says US Agency Packed Top-Secret Documents. These Emails Suggest Otherwise.Nord Stream Leaks Caused by Detonations in Sign of SabotageSecretive Chip Startup May Help Huawei Circumvent US SanctionsKremlin Lets State Media Tell Some Truths About Putin’s Stalling WarStocks Slide for Second Day Ahead of Jobs Report: Markets WrapSaudi Arabia kept oil prices for its main

  • LME Opens Door to Potential Ban on New Supplies of Russian Metal

    (Bloomberg) -- The London Metal Exchange began a formal discussion on a potential ban on new Russian metal as a response to growing concerns in the market over how to handle the country’s supplies.Most Read from BloombergMusk's Twitter Takeover Hits Snag Over Debt-Financing IssueKremlin Lets State Media Tell Some Truths About Putin’s Stalling WarNord Stream Leaks Caused by Detonations in Sign of SabotageTrump Says US Agency Packed Top-Secret Documents. These Emails Suggest Otherwise.Stocks Slide

  • Crispin Odey Scored a Whopping 193% Return This Year; Here Are 2 Stocks That the Hedge Fund Tycoon Likes

    Most people might not want to glance too often at their stock portfolio in 2022, but not everyone has had a rough year. Making good use of the UK market unrest, Crispin Odey's hedge fund has had a great one. In fact, with returns of a hefty 193% year-to-date, it has been a record year for the fund. How did the hedge fund tycoon do it? To a large extent, by going short against UK bonds and the British pound, a wise moving considering the pound plummeted even further in September after new Prime M

  • OPEC’s oil cuts force the US to reconsider its foreign policy

    OPEC+ announced it’ll slash output by 2 million barrels per day (bpd) on Wednesday (Oct. 5), the biggest cut since the pandemic started in 2020. The White House’s reaction was swift, calling the decision “shortsighted” and accusing the oil cartel of “aligning with Russia.”

  • Chipmakers See ‘Breathtaking’ Drop in Demand as Recession Looms

    (Bloomberg) -- Signs are piling up that the tech downturn may be deeper and longer-lasting than feared. Most Read from BloombergBiden Says Putin Threats Real, Could Spark Nuclear ‘Armageddon’Kremlin Lets State Media Tell Some Truths About Putin’s Stalling WarMusk's Twitter Takeover Hits Snag Over Debt-Financing IssueBiden Should Hit Saudi Arabia Where It Really HurtsNord Stream Leaks Caused by Detonations in Sign of SabotageAfter years of record capital spending, chipmakers are warning on a week

  • Top Utilities Stocks for October 2022

    These are the utilities stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for October 2022.

  • Is This Fast-Food Stock About to See a Return to Growth?

    There's more than one way to grow in the fast-food space, and Jack in the Box has an opportunity to push the accelerator.

  • Memory Chip Makers Struggle With Declines in Demand, Price

    Memory chips provide a key barometer of health for the semiconductor industry, which is reckoning with a sudden shift from pandemic strength to an abrupt drop-off in demand.

  • Oil & Gas Stock Roundup Headlined by Shell & Enbridge's Renewables Push

    Apart from Shell (SHEL) and Enbridge (ENB), TechnipFMC (FTI), Transocean (RIG) and VAALCO Energy (EGY) hogged the limelight during the week.

  • Top Oil and Gas Stocks for Q4 2022

    These are the oil and gas stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for Q4 2022.

  • BP looks to North Sea, U.S. shale for near-term oil and gas boost

    BP is targeting the North Sea and U.S. shale basins to boost oil and gas supplies in the short term in response to the global energy crisis, its head of oil and gas operations told Reuters. BP aims to cut its oil and gas output by 40%, or 1 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed), between 2019 and 2030 as part of its strategy to slash greenhouse gas emissions and build up a large renewables business. But the company has boosted its spending on oil and gas in 2022 by $500 million in response to soaring energy prices and a supply crunch following years of under investment in the sector and in the wake of disruption to Russian supplies of gas to Europe.

  • Top Steel Stocks for Q4 2022

    The steel industry is part of the basic materials sector and consists of companies involved in steel production, mining, and related activities. Although steel historically has been a major U.S. industry, the number of steel mills that produce the metal has declined sharply in the past several decades due to foreign competition. The World Steel Association forecasts that steel demand will continue to increase this year, but at a much slower pace, rising 0.4%.

  • U.S. sets out oil and gas drilling auctions required under new law

    Terms of the onshore sales will reflect new requirements under President Joe Biden's new climate change and drug pricing law the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), including higher royalty rates, minimum bids and rents, Interior said. Interior's Bureau of Land Management said it was seeking public input for 30 days on a plan to offer 251,086 acres in Wyoming and 10,124 acres in New Mexico to oil and gas companies.

  • OPEC+ Oil Cut Adds to Troubles Faced by Refiners and Traders

    (Bloomberg) -- The biggest cut to OPEC+ supply since the pandemic has added another element of uncertainty for oil traders weighing the outlook for Chinese demand and a potential energy-supply squeeze during winter.Most Read from BloombergBiden Says Putin Threats Real, Could Spark Nuclear ‘Armageddon’Kremlin Lets State Media Tell Some Truths About Putin’s Stalling WarMusk's Twitter Takeover Hits Snag Over Debt-Financing IssueNord Stream Leaks Caused by Detonations in Sign of SabotageTrump Says U

  • Commodities Roared Into New Quarter. Now Comes the Hard Bit

    (Bloomberg) -- Commodities have opened the fourth quarter in some style, with prices set for the best weekly showing since March after OPEC+ agreed to chop oil supply. With crude surging on Friday, the coming week will bring a host of signals on the outlook over the rest of the year and into 2023 before earnings season hits full flood, when companies get to take the high ground. Most Read from BloombergBiden Says Putin Threats Real, Could Spark Nuclear ‘Armageddon’Kremlin Lets State Media Tell S