Global Haptic Technology Market By Component, By Feedback Type, By End User, By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026

The Global Haptic Technology Market size is expected to reach $4. 5 billion by 2026, rising at a market growth of 13. 6% CAGR during the forecast period. The Haptic technology refers to an interface between the user and the connected device.

It offers two types of haptic feedback viz. tactile feedback and force feedback to the users with a sense of touch by applying forces, vibrations, and motion of the users. The Haptic technology finds potential application in joysticks, controllers and steering wheels, and future video games. Moreover, this technology improves the experience of users by engaging sound, light, and touch which permit the users to feel and control the virtual avatars and devices by integrating Haptics into a virtual world. Haptic sense is considered as more direct in comparison to other senses utilized in user computer interaction such as audio and vision.



The haptic technology market is anticipated to boost by a surge in the demand for consumer electronic devices like smart-phones, tablets, media players, home appliances, virtual interfaces, and the requirement for product differentiation. Also, the technological developments and increasing demand for gaming applications will further boost the growth of the market. The utilization of haptic technology in the medical industry by imparting training to doctors in several surgical procedures is also fueling the growth of the global haptics technology market.



Recent growth in Haptics technology involves invisible 3-D haptic shape with the help of ultrasound that can be seen and experienced. When complicated ultrasound patterns are focused, the air disturbances can be observed as floating 3-D images. Companies are putting their efforts in R&D to enhance touch screen devices that display physical buttons that come out of the screen when required. The research department of Walt Disney Company has launched new technology that permits users to experience and feel the texture on touchscreens.



Based on Component, the market is segmented into Hardware and Software. The haptics hardware segment is expected to procure the highest revenue share and is anticipated to maintain the dominance during the forecast period. High accuracy, superior input command speed, and enhanced user satisfaction are some of the aspects which are expected to increase the adoption of haptic technology in several devices. The growth of the market is also boosted by the constant technological developments in devices.



Based on Feedback Type, the market is segmented into Tactile and Force. Based on feedback type, the tactile segment will dominate the market during the forecast period. Smartphones and tablets are the potential applications of tactile feedback in the last few years. The haptic technology market has gained significant traction due to the increased demand for these devices. As force-feedback haptic has been applied in surgical and other simulation applications over the past years, the market has witnessed slow but consistent growth. The market will experience high demand over the forthcoming years due to the various new developments.



Based on End User, the market is segmented into Consumer Devices, Education & Research, Automotive & Transportation, Healthcare, Commercial & Industrial and Others. The segment of the automotive & transportation application would exhibit the highest growth rate during the forecast period. This can be ascribed to the constant demand for high-performance electronic systems in hybrid electric vehicles and other expensive automobiles. Besides, the adoption of haptics in-car infotainment systems and touchscreens in GPS has also been increased. Moreover, haptic technology has been used in climate control screens, dashboards, accelerator pedals, and steering wheels.



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the haptic technology market during the forecast years. The adoption of consumers’ devices has increased due to the growing disposable income, which is the significant driver for the market growth in the region. Various top smartphone OEMs like Huawei, Oppo, Vivo, Xiaomi, and OnePlus have their presence in China.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Acquisitions and Partnerships. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Infineon Technologies AG, Dialog Semiconductor PLC, TDK Corporation, and Microchip Technology, Inc. are the forerunners in the Haptic Technology Market. Companies such as Immersion Corporation, HaptX, Inc., Ultraleap Limited, and Synaptics, Inc. are some of the key innovators in the market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Infineon Technologies AG, TDK Corporation, Microchip Technology, Inc., Dialog Semiconductor PLC, ON Semiconductor Corporation, Synaptics, Inc., Immersion Corporation, SMK Corporation, HaptX, Inc., and Ultraleap Limited (Leap Motion, Inc.).



Recent strategies deployed in Haptic Technology Market



Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:



Nov-2020: Ultraleap entered into an agreement with IPlan Ideas Events and its division, IPlan Ideas Technologies (IPI Tech), a subsidiary of UAE-based Hawas Group. The agreement aimed to bring Ultraleap’s leading hand tracking and mid-air haptics technologies to customers in the UAE. IPI Tech introduced the technology to a wide range of industries, including kiosk makers, advertising and marketing, retail, and cinemas, among others.



Sep-2020: Immersion announced a multi-year license renewal agreement with LG Electronics, Electronics Company. Through this renewal, LG can continue the use of TouchSense software and haptic technologies in its mobile devices.



Sep-2020: Dialog Semiconductor partnered with Telechips, a fabless company. Following the partnership, Dialog became Telechips’ power management partner for their latest Dolphin 3E (TCC8053) / Dolphin 3M (TCC8050), Dolphin+QD (TCC8059), and Dolphin 3H (TCC8060) platforms. The companies cooperated on the Telechips Dolphin+ automotive platform and aimed for the next generation of practically safe intelligent Infotainment, Cluster, Head-Up Display, and Integrated Cockpit Electronic Control Units (ECUs).



Jun-2020: Immersion came into an agreement with Alps Alpine Co., a Japanese multinational corporation. The agreement aimed for the utilization of Immersion’s Active Sensing technology into the Alps Alpine’s touch feedback devices. The latest Active Sensing technology-enabled solutions offer a high-quality, high-fidelity, and quick-to-respond tactile impact for enhanced user experiences in automotive human-machine interfaces.



Jun-2020: Infineon Technologies’ Silicon Valley Innovation Center (SVIC) announced an agreement with Blumio. Under this agreement, the companies are focused on developing a wearable, non-invasive blood pressure sensor based on Infineon’s XENSIV radar chipset by 2021. The new sensor can disrupt the USD 45 billion markets for wearable cardiovascular monitoring devices by enabling continuous and precise measurement without a cuff.



Mar-2020: Immersion came into an agreement with Feel Robotics B.V., a high-tech robotics company. Under this agreement, the latter company utilizes Immersion’s haptic software and technology stack on Feel Robotics’ cloud-based platform for participated adult experiences. Together, the companies announced the latest advanced haptic experiences to the sexual wellness market.



Aug-2019: Immersion Corporation signed licensing agreement with Awinic Technology Limited, a high-tech company. The agreement was focused on generating Immersion haptic patent and technology licenses accessible to mobile phones and wearable OEMs through Awinic.



May-2019: TDK Electronics entered into a collaboration with Boreas Technologies, a developer of ultra-low-power, high-definition (HD) haptic technologies. The collaboration aimed to boost the most energy-efficient high-performance piezo haptic solutions for a wide variety of applications. This collaboration focused on designing and marketing advanced touch-response solutions by utilizing TDK’s PiezoHapt and PowerTap families of piezo actuators for haptic feedback integrated with Boreas’ piezo haptic driver technology.



Apr-2019: TDK signed an agreement with Immersion Corporation, a developer and licensor of touch feedback technology. The agreement aimed to design and market the haptic feedback for TDK PowerHap piezo actuators. In this agreement, Immersion included TDK’s actuators in their reference designs for industrial, automotive, and other markets. Immersion also certified the elements for use with its software products. It enabled TDK’s customers in a broad range of markets to significantly adopt cutting-edge haptic solutions with its high-performance actuators.



Apr-2019: SMK Electronics Corporation came into partnership with Myant, the world leader in the design and development of Textile Computing solutions. Together, the companies aimed to catalyze the development of the latest electronic components and mechanical interfaces for application in the arising field of Textile Computing.



Mar-2019: HaptX collaborated with Nissan Design, a Japanese multinational automobile manufacturer. The collaboration aimed to improve Nissan’s vehicle design process through virtual reality and realistic haptic feedback technology. The designers of Nissan are utilizing HaptX Gloves to touch and interact with 3D models virtually, providing them an immersive design review that earlier required a costly full-scale physical prototype.



Jan-2019: Immersion Corporation entered into an agreement with Google. Under this agreement, the companies seek opportunities to collaborate on embedding haptics in Google’s next-generation hardware products. The agreement also offers Google a license to Immersion’s patent portfolio for Google’s Pixel phones and other Google hardware.



Acquisition and Mergers:



Apr-2020: Infineon Technologies completed its acquisition of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, an American semiconductor design and manufacturing company. This acquisition strengthened Infineon’s focus on structural growth drivers and a wide range of applications.



Oct-2019: Dialog Semiconductor came into an agreement to acquire Creative Chips GmbH, a prominent supplier of Integrated Circuits (ICs). The acquisition aimed to position Dialog as a proven supplier to hold the significant growth potential of the Industrial IoT market. Further, it helped Dialog with an exclusive portfolio of core IC products and a wide library of relevant analog, digital, and RF technologies.



Jun-2019: Ultrahaptics merged with Leap Motion, the world leaders in mid-air haptics, contactless interfaces, and hand tracking technologies. Together, the company is known as Ultraleap. Under this merger, they integrated their expertise and created a leading spatial interaction company. The integration of the companies accelerated the innovation and improved commercial applications. It also enhanced their existing solutions and made new forms of contactless interactive products.



Nov-2018: Infineon Technologies took over the Siltectra GmbH, a start-up based in Dresden. This acquisition helped Infineon to utilize the Cold Split technology to split silicon carbide (SiC) wafers, which doubles the number of chips made from one wafer compared to current wafer sawing processes. The Cold Split technology further helped the company to expand renewable energies and the rising adaptation of SiC for utilizing it in the drive train of electrical vehicles.



May-2018: Microchip Technology acquired Microsemi Corporation, a California-based provider of semiconductor and system solutions. This acquisition significantly enhanced Microchip’s product portfolio, operational capabilities, end-market diversification, and customer scale.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Jan-2021: HaptX introduced HaptX Gloves DK2, a crucial upgrade to the world’s most advanced haptic feedback gloves. These are the first gloves with true-contact haptics. HaptX Gloves physically replace a user’s skin the way a real object would. It also provides unprecedented realism, with more than 130 points of tactile feedback per hand. The gloves are designed especially for professionals in industrial design, training and simulation, and robotics.



Jun-2018: Dialog Semiconductor launched the DA7280, a new Haptic Driver Integrated Circuit (IC). The DA7280 is useful for driving both ERM (Eccentric Rotating Mass) and LRA (Linear Resonant Actuators) motors, providing High Definition (HD) Wideband Drive, 76 percent lower idle power consumption, and a 50 percent reduction in external BOM (Bill of Materials) count in comparison to existing solutions on the market.



