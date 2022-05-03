Global Hard Carbon Market (2021 to 2027) - Featuring JFE-Chem, Kuraray and Showa Denko Among Others

Company Logo

Dublin, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Hard Carbon Market 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global hard carbon market is anticipated to grow at a considerable CAGR during the forecast period. Hard carbon is a solid type of carbon that, even at temperatures as high as 3000 C, cannot be transformed to graphite by heat treatment. The growing electronic industry is a key motivator to the growth of the global hard carbon market.



The global hard carbon market is segmented based on product and application. Based on product, the market is segmented into superplasticizers, accelerating admixtures, retarding admixtures, water-proofing admixtures, air-entraining admixture, fly ash, silicate fume, plasticizers, and others. Based on application, the hard carbon market is segmented into residential and non-residential.



Geographically, the global hard carbon market covers the analysis of four major regions including North America (the US and Canada), Europe (UK, Germany, Italy, Spain, France, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and the Rest of the World. Some of the companies operating in the global hard carbon market include Kuraray Co., Ltd. and Kureha Corp., among others.



Market Segmentation

Global Hard Carbon Market Research and Analysis by Type

Global Hard Carbon Market Research and Analysis by Application

The Report Covers

Comprehensive research methodology of the global hard carbon market.

This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global hard carbon market.

Insights about market determinants that are stimulating the global hard carbon market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with the regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Summary



2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Recommendations

2.2.3. Conclusion



3. Market Determinants

3.1. Motivators

3.2. Restraints

3.3. Opportunities



4. Market Segmentation

4.1. Global Hard Carbon Market By Type

4.1.1. Coal Tar Source

4.1.2. Natural Plant Source

4.1.3. Resin Source

4.1.4. Other

4.2. Global Hard Carbon Market by Application

4.2.1. Power Battery

4.2.2. Digital Battery

4.2.3. Energy Storage Battery



5. Regional Analysis

5.1. North America

5.1.1. United States

5.1.2. Canada

5.2. Europe

5.2.1. UK

5.2.2. Germany

5.2.3. Italy

5.2.4. Spain

5.2.5. France

5.2.6. Rest of Europe

5.3. Asia-Pacific

5.3.1. China

5.3.2. India

5.3.3. Japan

5.3.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4. Rest of the World



6. Company Profiles

6.1. Bcdbattery

6.2. JFE-Chem

6.3. Kuraray

6.4. Showa Denko

6.5. Szsinuo



