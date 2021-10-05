Global Hard Seltzers Market Report 2021: 16 Brand Profiles of Leading Brands from North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Africa

DUBLIN, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Hard Seltzers Market Report 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global hard seltzer market has grown exponentially since 2016 and is now one of the most promising alcoholic beverage sectors. In 2020, the market reached 777 million litres consumed worldwide. Hard seltzers are most prominent in the North American region where many of the major pioneer brands such as White Claw and Truly originated, with Europe and Asia Pacific promising growth markets.

The Hard Seltzers Market Report covers market volume breakdown by region from 2017-20 and provides key commercial recommendations unique to each market. It also details the leading hard seltzer market players in 2020 alongside evaluating key drivers and critical factors from price to packaging. The competitive landscape is explored, helping readers to understand the dynamics of the industry today, with forecast data and commentary to 2027.

This report examines on premise vs off premise trends in light of the coronavirus market disruptions as well as consumer profiles and demographics. In addition, global opportunities are examined to aid prospective market entrants looking to expand in this sector and profiles of key brands leading the market are presented to benchmark against and highlight the latest innovations in hard seltzers across the world.

This comprehensive report charts one of the fastest-growing alcoholic beverage sectors in the world. The Hard Seltzers Market Report provides a breakdown of global and regional market volume and value, including analysis of opportunity markets and a detailed overview of the regional trends. The competitive landscape is mapped, with brand profiles illustrating key trends and forecasted growth to 2027.

Report Overview

Commentary and data on market volume and value from 2017 to 2020, as well as forecasts to 2027.

Evaluation of opportunities and trends including key drivers for future development of the global hard seltzers market.

Global coverage including focus on the North American, European and Asia Pacific regions.

Comprehensive analysis of the current hard seltzers market landscape.

Explores all the latest innovations in flavour, branding, packaging and regional trends.

16 detailed brand profiles of leading hard seltzer brands from North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Africa.

Key Topics Covered:

Story continues

1. Introduction and Scope

2. Executive Summary

3. Hard Seltzers Category Overview

4. Regional Market Trends

4.1 North America

4.2 Europe

4.3 Asia Pacific

4.4 Rest of World

5. Market Landscape

6. Brand Profiles

Global hard seltzers market data

Global hard seltzers market volume, 2017-20

Global hard seltzers market volume by region, 2017-20

Global hard seltzers market value, 2020

Global hard seltzers market volume forecast, 2020-27f

Regional hard seltzers market data

North America hard seltzers market volume, 2017-27f

North America hard seltzers brand share, 2020

Europe hard seltzers market volume, 2017-27f

Asia Pacific hard seltzers market volume, 2017-27f



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1g5ipr

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-hard-seltzers-market-report-2021-16-brand-profiles-of-leading-brands-from-north-america-europe-asia-pacific-latin-america-and-africa-301392692.html

SOURCE Research and Markets