U.S. markets open in 1 hour 38 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,005.25
    -27.25 (-0.68%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,180.00
    -176.00 (-0.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,707.25
    -75.50 (-0.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,857.90
    -12.30 (-0.66%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.02
    -2.26 (-2.96%)
     

  • Gold

    1,757.00
    +3.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    21.44
    +0.01 (+0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0473
    +0.0069 (+0.66%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6910
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.29
    +1.87 (+9.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2096
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.3150
    -0.7850 (-0.56%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,187.00
    -378.75 (-2.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    379.42
    -3.23 (-0.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,456.42
    -30.25 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,162.83
    -120.20 (-0.42%)
     

Global Hardware Support Services Market to 2031 - Featuring Intel, DXC Technology, Dell Technologies and Cisco Systems Among Others

Research and Markets
·8 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Hardware Support Services Market

Global Hardware Support Services Market
Global Hardware Support Services Market

Dublin, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hardware Support Services Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists; marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global hardware support services market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.

The global hardware support services market reached a value of nearly $912.82 million in 2021, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.35% since 2016. The market is expected to grow from $912.82 million in 2021 to $1,514.85 million in 2026 at a rate of 10.66%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.56% from 2026 and reach $2,391.54 million in 2031.

Reasons to Purchase

  • Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 48 geographies.

  • Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

  • Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

  • Identify growth segments for investment.

  • Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

  • Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

  • Benchmark performance against key competitors.

  • Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

  • Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high-quality data and analysis

This report describes and explains the global hardware support services market and covers 2016-2021, termed the historic period, and 2021-2026 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2026-2031. The report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

Growth in the historic period in the hardware support services market resulted from the strong economic growth in emerging markets and the low-cost talent pool in emerging markets. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were growth in shortage in components supply and high cost of hardware components.

Going forward, rising demand for cloud-based hardware support services in developing regions, rapid changes in the IT infrastructure and increasing usage of existing products will drive market growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of the hardware support services market in the future include lack of skilled workforce and high cost involved in training service technicians.

The hardware support services market is segmented by type into networking support services, storage and servers support services, computer and peripherals support services, other hardware support services. The networking support services segment was the largest segment of the hardware support services market in 2021 at 85.8% or $783.52 billion. The networking support services segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment going forward at a CAGR of 11.3% during 2021-2026.

The hardware support services market is also segmented by mode into offline and online. The offline segment was the largest segment of the hardware support services market in 2021 at 94.7% or $864.51 billion. The commercial hardware support services segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment going forward at a CAGR of 4.2% during 2021-2026.

The hardware support services market is also segmented by warranty type into in warranty and out of warranty. The in warranty segment was the largest segment of the hardware support services market in 2021 at 54.2% or $494.56 billion. The out of warranty hardware support services segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment going forward at a CAGR of 11.2% during 2021-2026.

North America was the largest region in the global hardware support services market, accounting for 42.3% of the total in 2021. It was followed by the North America, Asia Pacific and then the other regions. Going forward, Africa and Middle East will be the fastest growing regions in the hardware support services market, where growth will be at CAGRs of 15.2% and 14.8% respectively. These will be followed by Eastern Europe and South America where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 14.6% and 13.5% respectively.

The hardware support services market is highly fragmented, with a large number of regional and small players. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 6.83% of the total market in 2021. Major players in the market are Intel Corporation, Dxc Technology, Dell Technologies Inc, Cisco Systems, Inc., and telefonaktiebolaget lm ericsson.

The top opportunities in the global hardware support service market segmented by type will arise in the Networking Support Services segment, which will gain $552.2 billion of global annual sales by 2026. The top opportunities in the hardware support services market segmented by mode will arise in the offline segment, which will gain $532.7 billion of global annual sales by 2026. The top opportunities in the hardware support services market segmented by warranty type will arise in the in warranty segment, which will gain $308.0 billion of global annual sales by 2026. The hardware support services market size will gain the most in the USA at $134.6 billion.

Market-trend-based strategies for the hardware support services market include strategic mergers and acquisitions, adoption of cloud computing, implementation of predictive maintenance, adoption of green IT, new technological developments.

Player-adopted strategies in the hardware support services market include focus on improving cloud and data center performance through strategic acquisitions, expanding network capabilities across geographies, expanding telecom solutions portfolio to simplify and accelerate open network deployments, delivering enhanced network insights and enabling smarter automation and expanding network services portfolio though introducing new solutions.

To take advantage of the opportunities, the publisher recommends the hardware support services companies to adopt cloud computing, implement predictive maintenance, adopt green IT strategies, use augmented reality and virtual reality technologies, offer at-home services, expand in emerging markets, target regions with high tech funding, offer competitive pricing, focus more on direct-to-consumer (DTC) advertising and target technology companies.

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

479

Forecast Period

2021 - 2031

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021

$912.82 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031

$2391.54 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

10.1%

Regions Covered

Global

Key Topics Covered:

1. Hardware Support Services Market Executive Summary

2. Table of Contents

3. List of Figures

4. List of Tables

5. Report Structure

6. Introduction
6.1.1. Segmentation By Geography
6.1.2. Segmentation By Type
6.1.3. Segmentation By Mode
6.1.4. Segmentation By Warranty Type

7. Hardware Support Services Market Characteristics
7.1. Market Definition
7.2. Segmentation By Type
7.2.1. Computer And Peripherals Support Services
7.2.2. Storage And Servers Support Services
7.2.3. Networking Support Services
7.2.4. Other Hardware Support Services
7.3. Segmentation By Mode
7.3.1. Online
7.3.2. Offline
7.4. Segmentation By Warranty Type
7.4.1. In Warranty
7.4.2. Out Of Warranty

8. Hardware Support Services Market, Product/Service Analysis - Product/Service Examples

9. Hardware Support Services Market, Supply Chain Analysis
9.1.1. Resources
9.1.2. Hardware Support Service Providers
9.1.3. Other Support Service Providers
9.1.4. End Users

10. Hardware Support Services Market Customer Information
10.1. Growing Demand for Hardware Products
10.2. Cloud Deployment Decision Making
10.3. Moderate Increase in Demand for Hardware Equipment
10.4. Consumers are Purchasing Extra Warranty For Their Hardware Products
10.5. Increase in Network Service Troubleshooting

11. Hardware Support Services Market Trends And Strategies
11.1. Strategic Mergers And Acquisitions
11.2. Adoption Of Cloud Computing
11.3. Implementation Of Predictive Maintenance
11.4. Adoption Of Green IT
11.5. New Technological Developments

12. Impact Of COVID-19 On The Hardware Support Services Market
12.1. Decrease In Demand For Hardware Support Services
12.2. Supply Chain Disruptions
12.3. Alternative Hardware Support Services
12.4. Future Outlook

13. Global Hardware Support Services Market Size And Growth
13.1. Market Size
13.2. Historic Market Growth, 2016 - 2021, Value ($ Billion)
13.2.1. Drivers Of The Market 2016 - 2021
13.2.2. Restraints On The Market 2016 - 2021
13.3. Forecast Market Growth, 2021 - 2026, 2031F Value ($ Billion)
13.3.1. Drivers Of The Market 2021 - 2026
13.3.2. Restraints On The Market 2021 - 2026

14. Hardware Support Services Market, Regional Analysis
14.1. Global Hardware Support Services Market, By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016 - 2021, 2026F, 2031F, Value ($ Billion)
14.2. Global Hardware Support Services Market, 2016 - 2026, Historic And Forecast, By Region
14.3. Global Hardware Support Services Market, 2021 - 2026, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region

15. Global Hardware Support Services Market Segmentation
15.1. Global Hardware Support Services Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic And Forecast, 2016 - 2021, 2026F, 2031F, Value ($ Billion)
15.2. Global Hardware Support Services Market, Segmentation By Mode, Historic And Forecast, 2016 - 2021, 2026F, 2031F, Value ($ Billion)
15.3. Global Hardware Support Services Market, Segmentation By Warranty Type, Historic And Forecast, 2016 - 2021, 2026F, 2031F, Value ($ Billion)

16. Global Hardware Support Services Market Comparison with Macro Economic Factors
16.1. Hardware Support Services Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, Global
16.2. Per Capita Average Hardware Support Services Market Expenditure, Global
16.3. Hardware Support Services Percentage of GDP, 2021, Major Countries

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ndje6m

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Copper’s Biggest Mystery Is Finally Cracking

    (Bloomberg) -- The warnings keep getting louder: the world is hurtling toward a desperate shortage of copper. Humans are more dependent than ever on a metal we’ve used for 10,000 years; new deposits are drying up, and the type of breakthrough technologies that transformed other commodities have failed to materialize for copper.Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsUkraine’s Victories May Become a Problem for the USKey Trump 2024 Rivals Silent After Hi

  • FTX Tensions Intensify as Bahamas Blasts Company’s New Chief Ray

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bahamian government blasted the person in charge of restructuring crypto exchange FTX, the latest salvo in an escalating fight over what remains of Sam Bankman-Fried’s crumbled empire. Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsKey Trump 2024 Rivals Silent After His White Supremacist MeetingBahamas Attorney General Ryan Pinder on Sunday said that recent statements made in US bankruptcy proceedings by John J. Ray III were “regrettable” an

  • Amazon shutting down wholesale distribution in third business exit in India

    Amazon is shutting down its wholesale distribution business in India, the latest in a series of retreats for the retailer in the key overseas market where it has deployed over $7 billion in the past decade. The American e-commerce giant said Monday that it is discontinuing Amazon Distribution, its wholesale e-commerce website available in small neighborhood stores in Bengaluru, Mysore and Hubli. Amazon Distribution was designed to help kiranas, the neighborhood stores in India, pharmacies and department stores secure inventory from the e-commerce giant.

  • My wife and I are in our 50s with $300,000 in a 401(k) and $700,000 in a pension. Will we have enough to ‘live a simple life’ in retirement?

    Many Americans are surprised to see they have not prepared as well as they had hoped for retirement when they finally get ready to call it quits. The bad news is, you’ll probably have to make some realistic assumptions of what your retirement will look like. If you’ve lived primarily paycheck to paycheck in your working years, that may continue to feel the case in your retirement.

  • Oil Stocks Are Showing A Peculiar Disconnect From Crude Prices

    Crude prices have fallen back on a flurry of bearish news, but energy stocks remain resilient as oil firms continue to hand out cash to shareholders

  • Who's next? Chinese EVs drive Stellantis' Jeep off the road

    The bankruptcy of Stellantis' Jeep joint venture in China could spell trouble for other global automakers whose output has plunged over the last five years in the world's largest car market, as domestic players rapidly overtake. The first joint venture failure by a foreign brand in the electric vehicle (EV) era, the Oct. 31 bankruptcy filing marks a turning point in that Chinese carmakers are beginning to surpass the long-dominant international brands in giving consumers what they want. "I do not expect Stellantis to be an isolated case," said Marco Santino, a partner at management consultants Oliver Wyman.

  • Life’s tough for small business owners, but forced tipping is a bad idea

    There are many ways to tackle rising costs and a slowing economy – but automatic gratuity is not one of them

  • Musk’s Twitter Slides Say ‘We’re Recruiting’ Following Job Cuts

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc. is hiring, according to slides from a company talk tweeted by owner Elon Musk, following sweeping job reductions in a cost-cutting drive since the billionaire took over the social network.Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsKey Trump 2024 Rivals Silent After His White Supremacist MeetingThe first slide had the words “We’re recruiting” with no further details. Musk, who didn’t say when he gave the talk, has undertaken a dr

  • The Diesel Crisis Is Going Global

    Diesel inventories across the globe have fallen to multi-decade lows, and as the Northern Hemisphere cold season begins, different regions in the world will contest each other for supply

  • Is the Worst Finally Over for Disney Stock?

    Top executives as well as frontline workers cheered the move as the reorganization under former CEO Bob Chapek seemed to leave creative talent in the dark. After the stock's poor performance and complaints from executives, a consensus formed that Chapek wasn't right for the job, and Iger was brought back in. Disney+ is set to launch its ad-based tier on Dec. 8 in the U.S., but the company is taking a different approach from most of its streaming peers.

  • Putin’s War Leaves West More Reliant Than Ever on Asian Fuel

    (Bloomberg) -- The war in Ukraine is strengthening the role of Asia and the Middle East as the world’s main providers of fuels like diesel and gasoline that are crucial to the global economy.Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsKey Trump 2024 Rivals Silent After His White Supremacist MeetingAs Europe and the US seek to cut off their dependence on Russian petroleum products, they are facing a shortage of supplies at home. That’s opening opportunities

  • Better Buy: Google vs. Meta Platforms

    The two advertising giants are grappling with macroeconomic headwinds as companies worldwide pull back on marketing spending. This video will highlight which is the best stock to buy right now: Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) or Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL).

  • 15 Biggest Juice Companies And Brands In The World

    In this article, we discuss the 15 biggest juice companies and brands in the world. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these companies, go directly to the 5 Biggest Juice Companies And Brands In The World. According to a recent analysis by Grand View Research, Inc., the size of the worldwide fruit […]

  • The Next U.S. Energy Revolution Is Here. These Companies Will Benefit.

    The manufacturing of equipment for clean energy is moving back to the U.S. What’s behind it—and which companies stand to benefit.

  • Fire Awards: AppHarvest has created 700 Kentucky jobs. Here's what comes next

    AppHarvest is the Blazer winner in the Job Creators category for KY Inno's inaugural Fire Awards. AppHarvest (Nasdaq: APPH) has grown tremendously and we’re not just talking about produce. The Morehead, Kentucky-based agritech company, founded in 2017 and publicly listed in 2021, is operating three controlled environment agriculture (CEA) facilities, designed to grow produce using sunshine, rainwater and up to 90% less water than open-field growing.

  • How Can I Tell If an HSA Makes Sense for Me?

    A health savings account (an HSA) is a form of tax-advantaged retirement account designed for healthcare spending. You can make contributions to your account at any time so long as you aren't enrolled in Medicare. During any period when you … Continue reading → The post Can I Contribute to an HSA After I Retire? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Macy's is bucking the trend of retail's woes: Morning Brief

    Believe it not, Macy's has had a pretty good year even as rivals have sucked wind. More on that, and what else to watch in markets on Monday, November 28, 2022.

  • Top Retirement Savings Tips for 55-to-64-Year-Olds

    If you plan to retire within the next 10 years, you still have time to boost your 401(k) contributions and make other moves to increase your savings.

  • Chevron to Resume Venezuela Oil Output as US Eases Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration granted Chevron Corp. a license to resume oil production in Venezuela after US sanctions halted all drilling activities almost three years ago. Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsUkraine’s Victories May Become a Problem for the USKey Trump 2024 Rivals Silent After His White Supremacist MeetingThe reprieve followed the resumption of talks by Venezuela’s political factions on Saturday with a deal to work togeth

  • China Economy Braces for Further Slump as Covid, Protests Spread

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s economic activity slumped in November and could drop further in coming weeks as Covid outbreaks spread across the country and protests against tighter virus restrictions escalate. Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsKey Trump 2024 Rivals Silent After His White Supremacist MeetingBloomberg’s aggregate index of eight early indicators showed a likely contraction in activity in November from an already subdued pace in October. Wit