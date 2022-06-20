U.S. markets closed

Global Hazardous Goods Logistics Market Report to 2028 - Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hazardous Goods Logistics Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report on the global hazardous goods logistics market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2022 to 2028. The report predicts the global hazardous goods logistics market to grow with a significant CAGR over the forecast period from 2022-2028.

The study on hazardous goods logistics market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2022 to 2028.

The report on hazardous goods logistics market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global hazardous goods logistics market over the period of 2022 to 2028. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global hazardous goods logistics market over the period of 2022 to 2028. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Report Findings

1) Drivers

  • Rise in the oil and gas industry

  • Stringent government rules and regulations for hazardous goods transportation

  • Increase in the transportation of nuclear medicines

2) Restraints

  • Potential risks and the high cost of transportation

3) Opportunities

  • Players shifting toward nuclear energy require a vehicle

What does this Report Deliver?
1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the hazardous goods logistics market.
2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the hazardous goods logistics market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2028.
3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global hazardous goods logistics market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.
4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface
1.1. Report Description
1.2. Research Methods
1.3. Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary
2.1. Hazardous Goods Logistics Market Highlights
2.2. Hazardous Goods Logistics Market Projection
2.3. Hazardous Goods Logistics Market Regional Highlights

3. Global Hazardous Goods Logistics Market Overview
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Drivers
3.2.2. Restraints
3.2.3. Opportunities
3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Hazardous Goods Logistics Market
3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis
3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Services
3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Destinations
3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region
3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Hazardous Goods Logistics Market

4. Hazardous Goods Logistics Market Macro Indicator Analysis

5. Global Hazardous Goods Logistics Market by Services
5.1. Transportation
5.2. Warehousing and Distribution
5.3. Value Added Services

6. Global Hazardous Goods Logistics Market byDestinations
6.1. Domestic
6.2. International

7. Global Hazardous Goods Logistics Market by Region 2022-2028
7.1. North America
7.1.1. North America Hazardous Goods Logistics Market by Services
7.1.2. North America Hazardous Goods Logistics Market by Destinations
7.1.3. North America Hazardous Goods Logistics Market by Country
7.2. Europe
7.2.1. Europe Hazardous Goods Logistics Market by Services
7.2.2. Europe Hazardous Goods Logistics Market by Destinations
7.2.3. Europe Hazardous Goods Logistics Market by Country
7.3. Asia-Pacific
7.3.1. Asia-Pacific Hazardous Goods Logistics Market by Services
7.3.2. Asia-Pacific Hazardous Goods Logistics Market by Destinations
7.3.3. Asia-Pacific Hazardous Goods Logistics Market by Country
7.4. RoW
7.4.1. RoW Hazardous Goods Logistics Market by Services
7.4.2. RoW Hazardous Goods Logistics Market by Destinations
7.4.3. RoW Hazardous Goods Logistics Market by Sub-region

8. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape
8.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Hazardous Goods Logistics Market
8.2. Companies Profiled
8.2.1. DHL
8.2.2. DSV
8.2.3. Ceva Logistics
8.2.4. Bollore Logistics
8.2.5. DGD Transport
8.2.6. DB Schenker
8.2.7. Hellmann Worldwide Logistics
8.2.8. Toll Group
8.2.9. YRC Worldwide Inc
8.2.10. United Parcel Service

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v0qpvz

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


