Global Head-up Display (HUD) Market is Expected to be Worth US$ 8.6 Bn in 2023 & is Further Estimated to Cross a Revenue of US$ 46 Bn at a Stupendous CAGR of 18.3% by year 2033-end | Future Market Insights Inc.

Sales in the U.S. Head-up Display (HUD) Market are projected to grow at a stupendous 18.1% CAGR through 2033 and obtain a market share of US$ 16.6 Bn by 2033. U.K. Head-up Display (HUD) Market to contribute US$ 1.9 Bn by 2033.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The head-up display market size is projected to be valued at US$ 8.6 Bn in 2023 and is expected to rise to US$ 46.0 Bn by 2033. Sales of head-up display are expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 18.3% during the forecast period.



The market is primarily being driven by the rising global sales of automobiles. Along with this, rising customer demand for luxury and premium vehicles with cutting-edge display and safety features, such as HUD systems, is propelling the market's expansion.

In order to provide a safer driving experience and thus boost product demand, several manufacturers are incorporating various driver aid features, such as augmented reality (AR) and a bigger space for graphics.

In addition, a number of automakers are integrating HUDs into mid-range car models in an effort to appeal to middle-class and lower income consumers, which is anticipated to boost the market.

Other factors influencing the expansion of the worldwide head-up display market include increased urbanization, rising consumer spending power, and a number of technological developments, including the use of liquid crystal displays (LCD) and light-emitting diodes (LED).

Key Takeaways from the Head-Up Display Market

The U.K. is emerging as an appealing niche in the European market due to the increasing use of cutting-edge technical solutions in the automotive industry. The demand for head-up displays in the United Kingdom is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 17.3% during the course of the study, according to the report.

Sales in the U.S. market are anticipated to increase at a staggering 18.1% CAGR through 2033 and reach a market share of US$ 16.6 billion by that year, according to FMI. The market is being stimulated by ongoing investments in the military and defense industry, and sales are anticipated to keep increasing in the years to come.

The projection unit had the highest sales volume in 2022, generating US$ 891.6 million in revenue. This is due to its high level of transparency and environmental friendliness.

HUD applications in the automotive sector are expected to grow at 24.2% over the forecast period. To improve the driving experience, leading automakers are deploying advanced HUDs in premium and exclusive vehicle lines.

Competitive Landscape

Leading companies in the worldwide head-up display market are concentrating on research and development to incorporate connective technologies like augmented reality and artificial intelligence (AI) (AR). Players want to diversify their product portfolios with this. In order to obtain a competitive edge in the market, firms are also engaging in mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations.

In January 2022, CY Vision introduced 3D augmented reality head-up displays for automobiles. (3D AR-HUD). It offers the broadest field of view in augmented displays now available for all kinds of weather and distances.

In September 2021, For its A320 family of aircraft, Airbus is creating a newly improved flight vision system (EFVS). The sophisticated vision sensor needed to create head-up displays will be provided by Collins Aerospace. The sensor, a system of many specialty cameras, a head-up display (HUD), and cockpit controls make up the EFVS now under development.

Head-Up Display Market by Category

Head-Up Display Market Component:

Projection Unit

Video Generator

Display Panel

Software

Technology:

CRT

Micro Electromechanical Systems (MEMS)

Liquid Crystal Display (LCD)

DLP

LCOS

Waveguide

Application:

Military and Defense

Civil and Aviation

Automotive

Others (Manufacturing, Wearable etc.)

Type:

Windshield

Combiner

Head-Mounted



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia & Pacific

East Asia

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

3.4. Investment Feasibility Matrix

3.5. PESTLE and Porter’s Analysis

3.6. Regulatory Landscape

3.6.1. By Key Regions

3.6.2. By Key Countries

3.7. Regional Parent Market Outlook

