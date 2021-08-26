U.S. markets open in 4 hours 36 minutes

Global Head-Up Display Market Report 2021: Key Players Include Nippon, Denso, Visteon and Microvision

Research and Markets
·2 min read

Dublin, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Head-Up Display Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The future of the head-up display (HUD) market looks promising with opportunities in the aviation and automotive industries. The HUD market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 29% from 2019 to 2024. The major drivers for this market are increase in awareness on passenger and vehicle safety, the increasing demand for connected vehicles, and the growing demand for technologically advanced HUDs.

A more than 150 pages report is developed to help in your business decisions. To learn the scope of, benefits, companies researched and other details of the head-up display market report then read this report.

The study includes the head-up display market size and forecast for the head-up display market through 2024, segmented by product type, end use industry, component, and region as follows:

By Product Type [$M shipment analysis for 2013-2024]:

  • Conventional HUD

  • AR-Based HUD

By End Use Industry [$M shipment analysis for 2013-2024]:

  • Aviation

  • Automotive

By Component [$M shipment analysis for 2013-2024]:

  • Video Generators

  • Projectors/Projection Units

  • Display Units

  • Software

  • Others (relay optics, magnifier glass, and control panel)

By Region [$M shipment analysis for 2013-2024]:

North America

  • United States

  • Canada

  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany

  • UK

  • Italy

Asia Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

ROW

Some of the Head-Up Display companies profiled in this report include Nippon Seiki, Continental, Visteon, Denso, BAE Systems, Pioneer Corporation, Microvision, Thales Group, Garmin, Panasonic, and others.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Geography

5. Competitor Analysis

6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

Companies Mentioned

  • Nippon Seiki

  • Continental

  • Visteon

  • Denso

  • BAE Systems

  • Pioneer Corporation

  • Microvision

  • Thales Group

  • Garmin

  • Panasonic



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/axcti7

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


