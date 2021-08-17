U.S. markets open in 5 hours 16 minutes

Global Health Care Security System Market 2021-2029: Market to Grow by 10% with North America Dominating

Research and Markets
·5 min read

Dublin, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Health Care Security System Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2021 to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Health care security market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10%

Emerging healthcare technology & innovation are the driving force of the country's growth and therefore, is a prime priority. Healthcare security systems play a vital role in development. The nature of their business poses unique security challenges that can leave them susceptible to theft & internal misuse.

From sensitive medical records & high-value clinical equipment to pharmaceutical & medical inventories, healthcare security has become top priority and is improving in conditions when addressing issues of theft, organized crime, fire & life safety issues and so on.

There is need to provide safety facility for the patients, staff & healthcare workers ensuring the safety of sensitive information provided by the patients. In past few years there is rise in cybercrime & activity breaching the access in health care systems. In case of research & innovation, breach of access may lead to theft of data & leak of vital information.

High cost of systems & less concern over data safety have led the cybercrimes in action. The Healthcare sector in the U.S. is spending about $3.5 trillion on security systems, according to the Centres for Medicare & Medicaid Services and the figure is projected to soar over the next decade.

Significant Rise in Insider Frauds

More than half of insider fraud incidents within the healthcare sector involve the theft of customer data, according to Carnegie Mellon University Software Engineering Institute (CMUSEI). National Insider Threat Centre (NITC) Incident Corpus, identified about 88 malicious insider incidents that were mapped to over 91 healthcare centres were directly victim of attack from 1996 till present. These incidents do not include unintentional insider threats who may have accidentally left a laptop at a bus stop or sent an email containing PHI to a party that it wasn't intended for.

The health network accounted for major insider frauds. Almost 80% of frauds or threats are caused by insider employees, rest 20% is caused by the other factors. To avoid the rise in insider frauds many software manufactures have built a technology driven system. Ransomware attacks on healthcare organizations increased four times between 2017 & 2020, and are expected to grow to 5X by the end of 2021, according to a report from Cyber security Ventures. It is a need for the healthcare systems to prevent the cyber-attack or breach of access of information.

Exponential Increase in Cyber-Attacks during COVID-19

Hacking patient's medical devices is a common cyber-attack during the COVID-19 pandemic because more patients are using remote care. The temporary and makeshift medical facilities being used to care for people infected with the novel coronavirus have created more vulnerabilities for hackers to exploit.

COVID-19 phishing exploded earlier this year, according to research from KnowBe4, a leading security awareness training provider. Attacks on network servers are on the rise, increasing from 23% of all attacks in January to October 2019 to 35% in the same period till 2020. Already overburdened healthcare IT and cyber security teams have been tasked to keep up on these new threats.

Key Players

  • Siemens AG

  • Bosch Security Systems

  • Tyco Integrated Security

  • Honeywell International Inc

  • Schneider Electric

  • Emerson Electric Co

  • Cisco Systems Inc

  • Avigilon Corporation

  • Nedap Security Management

  • ADT Security Services

  • STANLEY Healthcare

  • Seico Security

  • Atos SE

  • Johnson Controls

  • Allied Telesis Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Preface
1.1 Report Description
1.2 Market Segmentation
1.3 Research Methodology

Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Market Snapshot: Global HSS Market

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Introduction
3.1.1 Global HSS Market Value, 2019 - 2029, (US$ Mn)
3.2 Key Trends Analysis
3.2.1 Significant rise in insider frauds
3.2.2 Common cyber-attack in covid-19
3.2.3 North America dominates the market
3.3 Market Dynamics
3.3.1 Market Drivers
3.3.1.1 Evolving Insulation cable Trend and Rise in Discretionary Income
3.3.1.2 Superiors Advantages of Using HSS
3.3.1.3 Increasing use of Customized material as a Promotional Tool
3.3.2 Market Challenges
3.3.2.1 Limitations of Technique over other Methods
3.3.3 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints
3.4 See-Saw Analysis
3.5 Attractive Investment Proposition
3.6 Competitive Landscape
3.6.1 Market Positioning of Key HSS Vendors
3.6.2 Strategies Adopted by HSS Vendors

Chapter 4 Health Care Security System Market (HSS), By Product Type
4.1 Overview
4.2. Electronic Access Control Systems, Health care security system market Value, 2019 - 2029, (US$ Mn)
4.3. Intercom & Emergency Communication, Health care security system market, 2019 - 2029, (US$ Mn)
4.4. Perimeter Protection, Health care security system market, 2019 - 2029, (US$ Mn)
4.5. Infant security, Health care security system market, 2019 - 2029, (US$ Mn)
4.6. Biometrics, Health care security system market, 2019 - 2029, (US$ Mn)
4.7. Video Surveillance, Health care security system market, 2019 - 2029, (US$ Mn)

Chapter 5 Health Care Security System Market (HSS), By Technology
5.1 Overview
5.2. On premises, Health care security system market Value, 2019 - 2029, (US$ Mn)
5.3. Cloud based, Health care security system market, 2019 - 2029, (US$ Mn)

Chapter 6 North America Health Care Security System Market Analysis

Chapter 7 Europe Health Care Security System Market Analysis

Chapter 8 Asia Pacific Health care security system market Analysis

Chapter 9 Rest of the World Health Care Security System Market (HSS) Market Analysis

Chapter 10 Company profiles
Company Snapshot (Company Details, Geographical Presence, Product Portfolio, Recent Developments)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8mdq2f


CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


