U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,695.16
    -24.82 (-0.67%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,423.81
    -99.99 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,680.51
    -91.89 (-0.85%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,725.76
    -30.20 (-1.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.81
    +2.99 (+3.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,634.10
    -21.70 (-1.31%)
     

  • Silver

    18.41
    -0.19 (-1.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9777
    -0.0088 (-0.89%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1270
    +0.1290 (+3.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1223
    -0.0099 (-0.87%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.8900
    +0.7030 (+0.47%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,195.36
    -97.38 (-0.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    434.99
    -2.69 (-0.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,924.99
    -11.75 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,257.38
    +101.24 (+0.37%)
     

GLOBAL HEALTH CLINICS LTD. LOOKING TO EXPAND COMPANIES' TELEMEDICINE PORTFOLIO

·2 min read

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 19, 2022 /CNW/ - Global Health Clinics Ltd. ("Global Health" or the "Company") (CSE: MJRX) (Frankfurt: L00) will look to expand its telemedicine service beyond cannabis and into everyday health concerns. The Company has begun investigating potential targets for acquisition in Canada and the United States.  Following the COVID-19 outbreak there has been a rapid adoption of telemedicine services for physicians and patients.

Global Health Clinics Ltd. (CNW Group/Global Health Clinics Ltd.)
Global Health Clinics Ltd. (CNW Group/Global Health Clinics Ltd.)

The idea of telemedicine with centralized hub with synchronous and asynchronous telehealth services will be able to provide rural and tribal communities with adequate and improved healthcare in combination with clinics, hospitals and pharmacies.

Specifically, the Company is exploring avenues in the lucrative niche telemedicine markets including dermatology, behavioral health, and correctional healthcare. Teledermatology is a growing area because it uses a "store and forward" system where images are transmitted to dermatologists, who may be in another state or province. They send their diagnosis to the referring physician or the patient. But dermatologists can also interact with patients in video exchanges. Behavioral health telemedicine lends itself to psychology in some ways because it focuses on a conversation between a therapist or physician and a patient. Correctional healthcare is for privately managed prisons looking to cut costs by looking at telemedicine. These are a few of the potential services the company will be looking to potentially expand into.

"Telehealth technologies provide clinicians with the tools necessary to bridge the gap in healthcare access and offer quality healthcare to all patients," states CEO Jatinder Dhaliwal. "Services will specifically via telehealth are more efficient and will allow companies like our to generate greater revenues moving forward."

A new report released this week from Bloomberg Intelligence predicted that the telehealth sector could bring in $20 billion in U.S. revenue by 2027. The Digital Reshaping the Health Care Ecosystem publication said that virtual care is set to "become a staple" of healthcare delivery. With more major healthcare providers embracing telehealth services, our analysis finds annual revenue growth for top telehealth providers at 30%.

Global Health Clinics Ltd.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Global Health Clinics Ltd.

Forward Looking Statements

Except for the statements of historical fact, this news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. "Forward-looking information" in this news release includes information about the Transaction, including with respect to the closing thereof and the Company's ability to provide accessible resources for mental health and access to a community of professionals for patients across Canada upon completion of the Transaction, as well as the intentions, plans and future actions of the Company. The forward-looking information in this news release reflects the current expectations, assumptions and/or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available to the Company, including with respect to assumptions about the Company's ability to obtain the required approvals for the Transaction. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking information are reasonable, forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such information due to the inherent uncertainty therein. The Company provides forward looking statements for the purpose of conveying information about current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. By its nature, this information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited those identified and reported in the Company's public filings under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by law.

SOURCE Global Health Clinics Ltd.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/19/c2526.html

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla stock falls 5% after missing revenue expectations

    Tesla reported its Q3 earnings on Wednesday missing on revenue expectations.

  • Why Nio, Rivian, and ChargePoint Stocks Are Volatile Today

    Instead, investors appeared to be concerned with comments made by Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon and former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos about the state of the U.S. economy. The EV industry is just beginning to find its footing, but a widespread economic slowdown in the U.S. and abroad could add to an already turbulent time for high-growth EV companies. As a result, Nio (NYSE: NIO) was down by 9%, Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) fell by as much as 3.4% before bouncing back up by 0.1%, and ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) dropped 3.8% as of 11:49 a.m. ET.

  • Why Shares of M&T Bank Are Falling Today

    Shares of M&T Bank (NYSE: MTB) were trading roughly 12.9% lower as of 12:56 p.m. ET Wednesday after the bank delivered disappointing results for the third quarter. M&T Bank reported diluted earnings per share of $3.53 on total revenue of roughly $2.25 billion -- both numbers that missed analysts' consensus estimates. It completed its  large acquisition of People's United Bank earlier this year, and is still in the process of integrating it into its operations.

  • Generac stock plunges on Q3 earnings miss

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss third-quarter earnings for Generac.

  • Here's Why Rumble Stock Plunged Today

    Shares of Rumble (NASDAQ: RUM) -- a video platform seen as a censorship-proof alternative to YouTube -- plunged on Wednesday after the company filed a registration document with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). As of 1 p.m. ET, Rumble stock was down 10%. Rumble officially went public on Sept. 16 when it completed its business combination with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC).

  • Why Upstart, Affirm, and SoFi Stocks Hit the Skids Early Wednesday

    After two days of strong gains, Wall Street appeared to be taking a breather on Wednesday, with a broad cross-section of stocks losing ground. Investors seemed to ponder the wider economic landscape, looking for signs of what the future might hold. With this as a backdrop, a number of financial technology (fintech) companies traded lower, as Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) tumbled as much as 10.3%, Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ: AFRM) slumped as much as 9.4%, and SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) slipped as much as 5%.

  • Generac stock sinks after slashing its full-year outlook

    Shares of Generac are plummeting to their lowest level in two years as the company cut its full-year outlook.

  • Olaplex stock tanks after the hair care retailer slashed sales forecast

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the decline in shares for Olaplex after the hair care retailer slashed its 2022 sales forecast.

  • Why Carvana Stock Hit the Brakes Today

    Shares of the online car-buying company Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) were crashing today after a Wells Fargo analyst cut the company's price target, just one day after a Wedbush analyst downgraded the stock and cut his price target for its shares. Making matters worse for the company is the fact that Carvana has been facing legal issues in some states in response to how it handled the transfer of car ownership to some of its customers. Yesterday, Wedbush analyst Seth Basham cut his price target for Carvana's stock to $15, down from $50, and downgraded the stock to neutral from outperform.

  • Jamie Dimon Predicts More Doom and Gloom Ahead; Here Are 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio

    You don’t get to head one of the world’s largest banks if you don’t know a few things about economics – and so when J.P. Morgan’s CEO Jamie Dimon speaks, investors listen. And lately, what Dimon has to say isn’t nice to hear. "We're just getting closer to what you and I might consider bad events," was the warning Dimon issued on J.P. Morgan’s earnings call last week. So, what are these bad events, then? The CEO thinks another 20% decline for the S&P 500 is not out of the question, a drop which w

  • 3 Battery Stocks for EV Investors

    Curious about the electric vehicle space? This is a part of it that has applications in other industries too.

  • Here are the federal income tax rates and brackets for 2023

    Some of the changes are significant, and Americans might see higher take-home pay as a result.

  • We Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Passed With Ease

    Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks...

  • Buying These 3 Stocks Could Be the Smartest Move You Ever Make

    Pullbacks are a time to step into beaten-down quality stocks with true long-term staying power. There's a reason Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) is one of the world's most popular holdings, though. Global Stats says Alphabet's search engine Google fields more than 90% of the planet's web searches, while its Android operating system is powering over 70% of the world's mobile devices.

  • Why Generac Stock Is Plunging 20% Today

    Generac still sees sales growth in 2022 of more than 20%, but that's nearly half of what it once thought.

  • With Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) It Looks Like You'll Get What You Pay For

    When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 14x, you may...

  • 2 Under-the-Radar Biotech Stocks to Buy in 2022

    With that said, let's examine two biotech stocks that could be excellent long-term bets: CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) and Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRPT). CRISPR Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotech. The company's targets include several forms of cancer and two rare blood-related conditions called sickle cell disease (SCD) and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia (TDT).

  • Mullen Automotive Stock Climbs After Electric Last Mile Bankruptcy Deal

    Electric-vehicle startup Mullen is buying a manufacturing plant in Mishawaka, Ind., and other assets out of bankruptcy for $92 million.

  • Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Slumping Today

    A potential drop-off in COVID-19 testing sales is weighing on the healthcare giant's shares today.

  • 11 Best High-Dividend Stocks Under $100

    In this article, we discuss 11 best high-dividend stocks under $100. You can skip our detailed discussion of dividend stocks and their returns, and go directly to read 5 Best High-Dividend Stocks Under $100. The current economic situation has completely altered investment trends this year. Investors are flocking to long-term investment strategies, with dividends gaining […]