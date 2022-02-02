U.S. markets open in 4 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,571.75
    +36.75 (+0.81%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,320.00
    +46.00 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,234.00
    +239.25 (+1.60%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,053.90
    +8.00 (+0.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.02
    -0.18 (-0.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,802.70
    +1.20 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    22.81
    +0.22 (+0.95%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1299
    +0.0024 (+0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8000
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.26
    -3.57 (-14.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3534
    +0.0008 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.4270
    -0.2550 (-0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,492.22
    +148.66 (+0.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    896.15
    +3.15 (+0.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,596.38
    +60.60 (+0.80%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,533.60
    +455.12 (+1.68%)
     

Global Health Insurance Market Size [2022-2028] | to Reach USD 3,038.6 Billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 5.5% - Fortune Business Insights

Fortune Business Insights
·4 min read

Health Insurance Market Key Companies Analyzed in this Report are CVS Health Corporation (Aetna health) (Woonsocket, U.S.), Humana Inc (Louisville, U.S.), Centene Corporation (St. Louis, U.S.), Cigna Corporation (Bloomfield, U.S.), United HealthCare Services, Inc (Edina, U.S.), Allianz (Munich, Germany), National Insurance Company Limited. (Kolkata, India), Anthem Health Insurance (Indianapolis, Indiana), WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (Tampa, U.S.), Bupa Global (London, U.K.), Other Players.

Pune, India, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Health Insurance market size to grow from USD 2,088.5 billion in 2021 to USD 3,038.6 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 5.5% in the forecast period. The global health insurance market size is set to gain momentum from the rising development of online sales channels by various firms through social media and digital marketing. In November 2019, for instance, Solv introduced a mobile app to help customers keep track of their insurance and book appointments.

Inclusion of COVID-19 Protection Coverage to Affect Growth Positively

The COVID-19 pandemic has exposed the gaps in the healthcare systems worldwide. At the same time, it has highlighted the significance of universal health coverage (UHC). Health insurance has become the need of the house as several companies including COVID-19 protection coverage in their schemes to fulfil the high demand. We are providing authentic research reports to help you select the best strategy to regain business confidence.


Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/health-insurance-market-101985


Individuals Segment to Remain at Forefront Stoked by Rising Benefits of These Plans

The market is segmented based on service providers, insurance type, network providers, end-users, and geography. By service providers, it is divided into public providers and private providers. Based on insurance type, it is segregated into critical illness insurance, medical insurance, and others. On the basis of network providers, it is fragmented into exclusive provider organizations (EPOs), health maintenance organizations (HMOs), point of services (POS), and preferred provider organizations (PPOs). By end-users, it is bifurcated into individuals and corporates. Amongst these, the individuals segment is set to generate the largest market share in the forthcoming years. This growth is attributable to the increasing number of benefits offered by such plans.

Increasing Adoption of Sedentary Lifestyle to Augment Growth

The surging aging population across the globe is one of the major factors responsible for the health insurance market growth in the upcoming years. The geriatric population is majorly suffering from various chronic diseases, such as arthritis, type 2 diabetes, cancer, and heart disease. Also, the increasing adoption of sedentary lifestyles would also propel growth. The National Cancer Institute, for instance, declared that in 2020, approximately 606,520 people died of cancer in the U.S. Besides, 1,806,590 new cases of cancer were diagnosed worldwide. Hence, the spurring treatment cost would accelerate the demand for these type of insurance policies. However, the lack of awareness of such policies, especially in developing economies may obstruct growth.


Click here to get the short-term and long-term impacts of COVID-19 on this Market. Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/health-insurance-market-101985


Favorable Reimbursement Policies to Help North America Dominate

Geographically, North America held USD 953.7 billion in terms of the health insurance market share in 2020. It is set to retain its leading position throughout the forthcoming years because of the increasing initiatives by government bodies to provide cost-effective Medicaid and Medicare. At the same time, the presence of favorable reimbursement policies would boost regional growth.

On the other hand, Europe is anticipated to remain in the second position owing to the rising awareness about the advantages of using health insurance plans. In Asia Pacific, the introduction of novel schemes by state and central governments would aid growth.


Quick Buy - Health Insurance Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101985


The Report Lists the Key Companies in the Global Market

  • CVS Health Corporation (Aetna health) (Woonsocket, U.S.)

  • Humana Inc (Louisville, U.S.)

  • Centene Corporation (St. Louis, U.S.)

  • Cigna Corporation (Bloomfield, U.S.)

  • United HealthCare Services, Inc (Edina, U.S.)

  • Allianz (Munich, Germany)

  • National Insurance Company Limited. (Kolkata, India)

  • Anthem Health Insurance (Indianapolis, Indiana)

  • WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (Tampa, U.S.)

  • Bupa Global (London, U.K.)

  • Other Players


Global Health Insurance Market Segmentation:

By Service Provider:

  • Private Providers

  • Public Providers

By Product Type:

  • Medical Insurance

  • Critical Illness Insurance

By Network Provider:

  • Preferred Provider Organizations (PPOs)

  • Point of Services (POS)

  • Health Maintenance Organization (HMOs)

By End User:

  • Corporates

  • Individuals

By Geography

  • North America (USA, Canada)

  • Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

  • Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

  • Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

  • Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)


Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/health-insurance-market-101985


About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

US :+1 424 253 0390
UK : +44 2071 939123
APAC : +91 744 740 1245
Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com
Fortune Business Insights™
LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs


Recommended Stories

  • PayPal falls after hours following Q4 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith reports on how PayPal stock is plunging after the company reported weaker-than-expected guidance.

  • Best Oversold Stocks to Buy for February 2022

    Let’s face it, stocks have been under a lot of pressure. Growth stocks have been getting especially hurt. But huge selloffs can entrap good stocks, which means opportunities are out there.

  • Block, Inc. (SQ): Hedge Funds Were Caught Wrong Footed

    Insider Monkey has processed numerous 13F filings of hedge funds and successful value investors to create an extensive database of hedge fund holdings. The 13F filings show the hedge funds’ and successful investors’ positions as of the end of the third quarter. You can find articles about an individual hedge fund’s trades on numerous financial […]

  • Alphabet Seeks More Investors in 20-for-1 Stock Split

    (Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc. announced a 20-for-1 stock split in the form of a one-time special stock dividend, aiming to draw a wider audience for its shares.Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsAlphabet Stock Split Aimed at Bringing Google Shares to MassesSeaWorld Makes $3.4 Billion Takeover Bid for Cedar FairCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsBe Warned — the Turbulence This Time Is Different“The reason f

  • Musk Says His Tweet About Taking Tesla Private Was ‘Entirely Truthful’

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk says his 2018 tweet about plans to take Tesla Inc. private was “entirely truthful” and that investors who claim the missive was a fraud are wrong. Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsAlphabet Stock Split Aimed at Bringing Google Shares to MassesSeaWorld Makes $3.4 Billion Takeover Bid for Cedar FairCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsBe Warned — the Turbulence This Time Is Different

  • SPACs: Some EV companies are ‘close to valueless,’ strategist says

    Muddy Waters Capital CIO Carson Block joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss why SPACs have risen in popularity and the outlook for electric vehicle SPACs.

  • Google is outdoing Apple and Tesla with a 20-for-1 stock split

    Based on current prices, the split will lower the cost of a Google shares to under $150 per share, down from $2,700.

  • Why Lucid, Nikola, and Arrival Stocks Jumped Today

    These three companies are each focusing on different segments of the EV market, but all three stocks have been hit by the 2022 correction.

  • Here's The 'New AT&T' If You Want A Rock-Solid Dividend

    AT&T's days as a top dividend S&P 500 stock are numbered. But luckily, lovers of rising and high dividends have a new king.

  • AT&T to spin off Warner Media, AMC stock rises on Q4 guidance

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss the latest headlines moving AT&T and AMC stocks.

  • Alphabet Stock Is Soaring on an Earnings Beat. The Company Is Finally Splitting Its Stock, Too.

    The Google parent reported fourth-quarter sales of $75.3 billion, up 32% year over year. The company also announced a 20-for-1 stock split.

  • Analysts Think These 10 Chinese Stocks Could Rebound in 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 10 Chinese stocks that could rebound in 2022 according to analysts. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the Chinese economy, go directly to Analysts Think These 5 Chinese Stocks Could Rebound in 2022. Chinese companies have been in hot water for quite a while, due to […]

  • Intuit CEO Warns of Tax Bill Shock for Bitcoin, NFT Traders

    (Bloomberg) -- Intuit Inc. Chief Executive Officer Sasan Goodarzi warned that Americans who invested in speculative assets like Bitcoin or nonfungible tokens, and actively traded equities on commission-free websites could be dumbfounded at this year’s tax bill. Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsAlphabet Stock Split Aimed at Bringing Google Shares to MassesSeaWorld Makes $3.4 Billion Takeover Bid for Cedar FairCovid-Infected HIV

  • AMD’s Bullish Outlook Suggests It’s Gaining Further on Intel

    (Bloomberg) -- Advanced Micro Devices Inc. rallied as much as 12% in late trading after giving a surprisingly strong sales forecast, suggesting it’s making further gains on archrival Intel Corp. in computer processors.Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsAlphabet Stock Split Aimed at Bringing Google Shares to MassesSeaWorld Makes $3.4 Billion Takeover Bid for Cedar FairCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsBe

  • PayPal’s Stock Is Sinking Because Its Earnings Missed and Guidance ‘Lacks Anything Redeeming’

    PayPal Holdings stock was sinking after the payments company reported earnings and guidance that fell short of Wall Street estimates. Shares of PayPal (ticker: PYPL) were tumbling 16.7% to $146.40 in premarket trading Wednesday after gaining 2.2% during regular trading hours on Tuesday. PayPal reported a fourth-quarter profit of $1.11 a share, missing forecasts for $1.12 a share, on sales of $6.92 billion, topping estimates for $6.89 billion.

  • Why Shares of Upstart Rose Today

    Shares of Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) rose 7.5% Tuesday as tech stocks continued to rebound after their worst month of trading since March 2020, when COVID-19 worries pummeled the market. The Nasdaq Composite only rose about 0.75% for the day. The Fed is now likely to start raising its benchmark fed funds rate in March.

  • Amazon dubbed top FAANG name by BofA, Starbucks dips ahead of earnings, AMC spikes

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre details Amazon's outlook as analysts pay extra attention to its cloud and Prime services, Starbucks' earnings estimates, and AMC releasing preliminary quarterly revenues.

  • ‘We cannot do that.’ 3 things NOT to ask your financial adviser to do for you

    Financial planners can be integral to your financial success, but you shouldn't cross certain lines.

  • Google plans to ‘develop games on its own,’ analyst says

    Neuberger Berman Senior Research Analyst Daniel Flax joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Alphabet earnings, the announced stock split, and the extent to which the tech giant will move into gaming.

  • AT&T Stock Falls On Slashed Dividend, Spin Off Of WarnerMedia Stake

    AT&T stock fell on plans to spin off its stake in WarnerMedia to shareholders as part of the Discovery deal and reduce its annual dividend by nearly half.