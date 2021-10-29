Global Health Insurer Profiles Report 2021
International health insurance is increasingly popular, but keeping up to date with health insurers is difficult - there is a long time-gap between events, and that information getting into reports.
The leading health insurer analyst of this report maintains a daily updated database of company profiles.
Profile details included:
Company Name
Base Country
HQ
Ownership
Overview
Structure
Insurance
Healthcare
Customer Numbers
Strategy
2020 Results
2021 Results
2021 Forecasts
Buying Businesses
Selling Businesses
Partnerships
Sponsorships
Micro Health
Apps
Marketing
Technology
Start-ups, Accelerators and Labs
Countries Present A to Z
Global Health Insurers
(Choose up to 10 from the list)
Achmea
Aetna see CVS
AIA
Alan
Allianz
Anthem
APRIL
Axa
Bupa
Centene
Cigna
CVS Health
Discovery
Fosun International
FWD
Generali
Global Benefits Group
Gulf Insurance Group
Humana
MAPFRE
Medgulf
Medibank
Medicover
Momentum Metropolitan
Munich Re
nib
NN Group
Now Health International
Pacific Prime
Pan-American Life
PICC
Ping An
Sanlam
Siaci Saint Honore
SiriusPoint
UnitedHealth
Vienna Insurance Group
Zurich Insurance
