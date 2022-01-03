The Global Health Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market is expected to grow by $ 2113.81 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 36.55% during the forecast period

Global Health Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market 2021-2025 The analyst has been monitoring the health intelligent virtual assistant market and it is poised to grow by $ 2113. 81 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 36.

55% during the forecast period. Our report on the health intelligent virtual assistant market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising smartphone users globally coupled with increasing usage of health applications and the demand for enhanced customer service in healthcare industry. In addition, Rising smartphone users globally coupled with increasing usage of health applications is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The health intelligent virtual assistant market analysis includes the technology segment and geographic landscape.



The health intelligent virtual assistant market is segmented as below:

By Technology

• Speech recognition

• Text-to-speech

• Voice recognition



By Geographic

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the growing popularity of internet of Things (IoT)as one of the prime reasons driving the health intelligent virtual assistant market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on health intelligent virtual assistant market covers the following areas:

• Health intelligent virtual assistant market sizing

• Health intelligent virtual assistant market forecast

• Health intelligent virtual assistant market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading health intelligent virtual assistant market vendors that include Babylon Healthcare Services Ltd., CodeBaby Corp., CSS Corp., eGain Corp., Kognito Solutions LLC, Medrespond LLC, Microsoft Corp., True Image Interactive Inc, Verint Systems Inc., and Welltok Inc. Also, the health intelligent virtual assistant market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

