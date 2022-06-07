U.S. markets close in 2 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,134.32
    +12.89 (+0.31%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,018.26
    +102.48 (+0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,104.47
    +43.10 (+0.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,902.54
    +12.65 (+0.67%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    119.23
    +0.73 (+0.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,854.10
    +10.40 (+0.56%)
     

  • Silver

    22.22
    +0.12 (+0.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0702
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9810
    -0.0570 (-1.88%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2591
    +0.0062 (+0.50%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.6560
    +0.7550 (+0.57%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,906.50
    -1,406.51 (-4.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    648.53
    +9.89 (+1.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,598.93
    -9.29 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,943.95
    +28.06 (+0.10%)
     

Global Health and Wellness Foods Market to Reach $1 Trillion by 2026

ReportLinker
·30 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Abstract: What`s New for 2022? -Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. -Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.

New York, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Health and Wellness Foods Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956899/?utm_source=GNW
-Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
-Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
-Complimentary updates for one year

Global Health and Wellness Foods Market to Reach $1 Trillion by 2026

Health and wellness foods are foods or beverages, which are capable of imparting a physiological benefit aimed at improving overall health, helping in the prevention or treatment of a disease, or enhancing physical or mental performance due to the addition of a functional ingredient or through change in processing. Growth in the global market is being fueled by rising focus on healthy eating, growing popularity of organic foods, and increasing sensitivities to foods. Growing sedentary lifestyles and the ill effects of such lifestyles have resulted in the shift towards healthy eating. Trends such as organic, range-fed, low carbohydrates, dairy-free, and gluten-free are all by-products of consumers` drive towards a healthier lifestyle. In addition, recent outbreaks of health scares, including the present COVID-19 pandemic have popularized the consumption of healthy foods to improve immune responses. The increasing availability of natural and organic foods in regular stores, as opposed to the availability in specialty stores, is also driving the market. In addition, the establishment of standard procedures for natural, organic, and health benefit certification are also aiding in the development of a large number of products, thus driving market growth. Focus on health and wellness food products is also rising due to increasing obesity levels and rising incidence of chronic illnesses such as asthma, diabetes, and blood pressure, among various others in both developed and developing countries. Naturally healthy foods are known to play a vital role in the prevention and treatment of several medical conditions.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Health and Wellness Foods estimated at US$733.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1 Trillion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period. Naturally Healthy Foods, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.5% CAGR to reach US$480.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Functional Foods segment is readjusted to a revised 6.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 20.4% share of the global Health and Wellness Foods market. Growth in the global market for naturally healthy foods is being fueled by the increasing consumer focus on health and wellness and rising consumer awareness about the health benefits offered by such foods. Naturally healthy foods are generally unprocessed or minimally processed to ensure that they remain close to their original state, and are generally consumed to derive health benefits. Few of the naturally healthy foods include high fiber food, olive oil, 100% fruit/vegetable juice, herbal tea, green tea, honey, sour milk beverages, and fruit snacks, among others. Also termed fortified foods, functional food products are designed to offer health benefits beyond the nutritional value that would not be naturally found in the product. The booming functional foods and drinks sector is attributable to rising health consciousness and the shift towards preventive medicine.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $279.1 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $124.6 Billion by 2026

The Health and Wellness Foods market in the U.S. is estimated at US$279.1 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 35.33% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$124.6 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8.3% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.2% and 5.8% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$133.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Developed markets such as North America and Europe dominate market growth. Health and wellness foods are inherently premium products, and the higher disposable incomes in developed markets of North America and Europe, as well as the higher consumer awareness in such markets have resulted in the larger shares of these regions. Developing markets in Asia-Pacific such as China and India hold the highest growth potential, owing to the growing awareness and increasing disposable incomes in the markets.

Better-For-You (BFY) Foods Segment to Reach $183.7 Billion by 2026

Better-for-you products are especially gaining prominence due to their positive health benefits. Increased fears of adverse effects of the coronavirus in vulnerable populations such as pregnant women, diabetics and the elderly led to rise in demand better-for-you products in countries across the world. In the global Better-For-You (BFY) Foods segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$115.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$160.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$13.7 Billion by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 6.3% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 304 Featured) -

  • Abbott Laboratories

  • Aleia’s Gluten Free Foods

  • Amy’s Kitchen

  • Bayer AG

  • Blue Diamond Growers

  • Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods

  • Chiquita Brands International Sarl

  • Danone SA

  • EVOLVE Brands LLC

  • Kellogg Co.

  • Nestle SA

  • The Procter & Gamble Company

  • UNFI




Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956899/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of COVID-19 and Looming Global Recession
COVID-19 Pandemic Leads to Increased Consumer Focus on Health
and Wellness Products
From Food Security to Health Security, Pandemic Sends
Functional Foods Cruising Down a New Road of Opportunity
Pandemic Increases Consumer Demand for Healthier Ingredients in
Foods and Beverages
An Introduction to Health and Wellness Foods
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Competition
Functional Foods and Drinks: A Fragmented Market
Consolidation Continues to Shape the Market Landscape
Food Allergy and Intolerance Products: A Fragmented Market
World Brands
Recent Market Activity
Health and Wellness Foods - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Focus on Healthy Lifestyles Amidst the Ongoing Pandemic Drives
Focus onto Health & Wellness Foods
Global Market for Digestive Health Food & Drinks by
Ingredients: 2019
Focus Grows on Natural Foods and Clean Label
Consumers Focus on Less Processed Foods Drives Market Prospects
Notable Trends in the Health Foods Market
Health & Wellness Trend Catalyzes Growth of Global Functional
Foods & Drinks Market
Functional Foods & Beverages Ecosystem
Favorable Outlook for Functional Foods & Beverages Augurs Well
for the Market
Major Functional Foods, their Functional Components and Health
Benefits Summarized
Major Functional Spices and their Health Benefits Summarized
Plant-Centric Demand to Buoy Functional Foods & Drinks Market
Probiotics Remain the Preferred Ingredient for Gut Health Foods
Dairy-Based Functional Yogurt: The Most Popular Probiotic Food
Protein-Fortified Products Rise in Demand
Free-From Foods: A Transformative Trend in the Food Industry
Rise in Food Sensitivities and Intolerances Fuels Demand for
Fuel Intolerance Products
Lactose-free Products: Rising Incidence of Lactose Intolerance
and Sensitivity Fuels Growth
Global Lactose-Free Dairy Products Market by Product (in %) for
2020E
Lactose-free Dairy Products Grab Major Share of Lactose-free
Products Market
Lactose Content of Dairy and Select Dairy Products
Lactose-free Cheese: Perceived Health Benefits and Lactose-
Intolerance Drive Sales
Gluten-free Products: Addressing the Needs of Gluten Sensitive
Individuals
Global Gluten-Free Products Market by Type (in %) for 2019
Global Gluten-Free Products Market by Distribution Channel
(in %) for 2020E
Rising Incidence of Celiac Disease & Growing Health Awareness
among Consumers Present Opportunities for Gluten-Free Products
Market
Gluten-Free Trend Gains Prominence in Bakery Products Market
Gluten-free Beverages Market: Health Advantages Spur Growth
Rising Popularity of Gluten-free Snacks
Taste: A Key Factor Determining Consumer Acceptance of Gluten-
Free Products
Growing Consumer Preference for Natural & Organic Foods Drives
Market
Organic Food as % of Total Food in the US for 2011-2019
Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods: Nutritious and Healthy Plant
-Based Diet with Disease Fighting Phytochemicals
Myriad Health Benefits of Whole Grains and High Fiber Diet to
Drive Widespread Consumption
Fiber: The Out and Out Growth Driver
Common Whole Grain Varieties & their Health Benefits
Changing Consumer Needs Drive Demand for Whole Grain Nutrition
Bars
Surging Popularity of Plant-based Health Foods
Growing Focus on Weight Management Boosts Prospects in Health &
Wellness Foods Market
Average Per Capita Annual Health Expenditure (In US$) due to
Obesity
Obesity Prevalence Rate (%) in Select Countries for the Years
2019 and 2030P
Increasing Prevalence of Chronic & Lifestyle Diseases Enhances
Consumer Spending on Wellness Foods
Global Annual Medical Cost of CVD in US$ Billion: 2010, 2015,
2020, 2025 and 2030
Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million
for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040
World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 & 2045)
With Fitness & Gym Trainers Promoting Healthy Diets as Part of
Fitness Routines, Health & Wellness Foods Market Set to Grow
Market to Benefit from Manufacturer & Retailer Efforts to
Promote Health & Wellness Foods
Innovations in Health & Wellness Foods Boost Market Prospects
Millennials Inclination towards Health & Fitness and the
Ensuing Focus on Health Foods and Drinks Drive Market Gains
Global Millennials Population Spread by Region: 2019
Millennial Population as a Percentage (%) of Total Population
in Select Countries: 2019
Demographic Factors Influence Growth in Health & Wellness Foods
Market
Ballooning Global Population
World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the
Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100
Urbanization Trend
World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P
Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of
Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950,
1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050
Burgeoning Middle Class Population
Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the
Years 2020, 2025 and 2030
Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the
Years 2020, 2025, 2030
Challenges Facing the Health and Wellness Foods Market

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Health and Wellness Foods by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Health and Wellness Foods by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Health and Wellness
Foods by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Naturally Healthy Foods by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Naturally Healthy Foods by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Naturally Healthy Foods
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Functional Foods by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Functional Foods by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Functional Foods by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Better-For-You (BFY) Foods by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Better-For-You (BFY) Foods
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Better-For-You (BFY)
Foods by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Organic Foods by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Organic Foods by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Organic Foods by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food
Intolerance Products by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Food Intolerance Products
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Food Intolerance
Products by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Retail by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for Retail by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Retail by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Online by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 23: World Historic Review for Online by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Online by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Health and Wellness Foods Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022
(E)
COVID-19 Outbreak Triggers Interest in Immunity Boosting Diet
Changing Consumer Perceptions about Health and Wellness in the
US to Benefit Market
COVID-19 Drives Demand for Snacks, Focus on Healthy Eating Rises
Restaurants and Brands Focus on Innovation to Remain Relevant
during Pandemic
Functional Foods Market Benefits from Aging Population &
Growing Focus on Health & Wellness
Rise in Popularity of Healthy Functional Beverages
Baby Boom Opens New Window of Opportunity for Functional Foods &
Drinks for Kid’s Health
Rise in Demand for Products that Promote Gut and Digestive Health
Amidst Rising Incidences of Food Allergy and Intolerances,
Free-From and Allergy-Friendly Foods Surge in Demand
Consumer Move towards Selective Food Avoidance Reshaping Food
Industry
Gluten Intolerance and Shift towards Healthy Diets Bolsters
Sales of Gluten-free Products
US Gluten-Free Foods & Beverages by Category (in %) for 2020E
Growing Appetite for Organic Food Among Americans
Table 25: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Health
and Wellness Foods by Product Type - Naturally Healthy Foods,
Functional Foods, Better-For-You (BFY) Foods, Organic Foods and
Food Intolerance Products - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 26: USA Historic Review for Health and Wellness Foods by
Product Type - Naturally Healthy Foods, Functional Foods,
Better-For-You (BFY) Foods, Organic Foods and Food Intolerance
Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Health and Wellness Foods
by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Naturally Healthy Foods, Functional Foods, Better-For-You (BFY)
Foods, Organic Foods and Food Intolerance Products for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 28: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Health
and Wellness Foods by Distribution Channel - Retail and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 29: USA Historic Review for Health and Wellness Foods by
Distribution Channel - Retail and Online Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Health and Wellness Foods
by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Retail and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CANADA
Health & Wellness Trend Drives Functional Foods Market
Table 31: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Health and Wellness Foods by Product Type - Naturally Healthy
Foods, Functional Foods, Better-For-You (BFY) Foods, Organic
Foods and Food Intolerance Products - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Health and Wellness Foods
by Product Type - Naturally Healthy Foods, Functional Foods,
Better-For-You (BFY) Foods, Organic Foods and Food Intolerance
Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 33: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Health and Wellness
Foods by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Naturally Healthy Foods, Functional Foods, Better-For-You (BFY)
Foods, Organic Foods and Food Intolerance Products for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 34: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Health and Wellness Foods by Distribution Channel - Retail and
Online - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Health and Wellness Foods
by Distribution Channel - Retail and Online Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Health and Wellness
Foods by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Retail and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

JAPAN
Health and Wellness Foods Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Japan: A Promising Market for Health & Wellness Foods
Aging Population: A Prime Target for Functional Food Makers
Japanese Elderly (65+ Years) Population: 2000-2050
Table 37: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Health and Wellness Foods by Product Type - Naturally Healthy
Foods, Functional Foods, Better-For-You (BFY) Foods, Organic
Foods and Food Intolerance Products - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 38: Japan Historic Review for Health and Wellness Foods
by Product Type - Naturally Healthy Foods, Functional Foods,
Better-For-You (BFY) Foods, Organic Foods and Food Intolerance
Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 39: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Health and Wellness
Foods by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Naturally Healthy Foods, Functional Foods, Better-For-You (BFY)
Foods, Organic Foods and Food Intolerance Products for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 40: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Health and Wellness Foods by Distribution Channel - Retail and
Online - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Health and Wellness Foods
by Distribution Channel - Retail and Online Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Health and Wellness
Foods by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Retail and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CHINA
Health and Wellness Foods Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Rising Emphasis on Healthy Living Fuels Demand for Functional
Foods
Free-From Foods Grow in Demand
Table 43: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Health and Wellness Foods by Product Type - Naturally Healthy
Foods, Functional Foods, Better-For-You (BFY) Foods, Organic
Foods and Food Intolerance Products - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 44: China Historic Review for Health and Wellness Foods
by Product Type - Naturally Healthy Foods, Functional Foods,
Better-For-You (BFY) Foods, Organic Foods and Food Intolerance
Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 45: China 15-Year Perspective for Health and Wellness
Foods by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Naturally Healthy Foods, Functional Foods, Better-For-You (BFY)
Foods, Organic Foods and Food Intolerance Products for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 46: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Health and Wellness Foods by Distribution Channel - Retail and
Online - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 47: China Historic Review for Health and Wellness Foods
by Distribution Channel - Retail and Online Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 48: China 15-Year Perspective for Health and Wellness
Foods by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Retail and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

EUROPE
Health and Wellness Foods Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Consumer Focus on Health and Wellness Boosts Growth Prospects
Changing Demographics Propel Market Growth
European Population By Age Group: Percentage Share Breakdown of
Age Groups for 2020 & 2040
Europe: A Leading Gluten-free Products Market
European Gluten-Free Foods Market Breakdown of Consumption (%)
by Product for 2020E
Protein and Plant-Based Products Gain Preference
Table 49: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Health and Wellness Foods by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Health and Wellness Foods
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Health and Wellness
Foods by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 52: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Health and Wellness Foods by Product Type - Naturally Healthy
Foods, Functional Foods, Better-For-You (BFY) Foods, Organic
Foods and Food Intolerance Products - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Health and Wellness Foods
by Product Type - Naturally Healthy Foods, Functional Foods,
Better-For-You (BFY) Foods, Organic Foods and Food Intolerance
Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Health and Wellness
Foods by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Naturally Healthy Foods, Functional Foods, Better-For-You (BFY)
Foods, Organic Foods and Food Intolerance Products for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 55: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Health and Wellness Foods by Distribution Channel - Retail and
Online - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Health and Wellness Foods
by Distribution Channel - Retail and Online Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Health and Wellness
Foods by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Retail and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

FRANCE
Health and Wellness Foods Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 58: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Health and Wellness Foods by Product Type - Naturally Healthy
Foods, Functional Foods, Better-For-You (BFY) Foods, Organic
Foods and Food Intolerance Products - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 59: France Historic Review for Health and Wellness Foods
by Product Type - Naturally Healthy Foods, Functional Foods,
Better-For-You (BFY) Foods, Organic Foods and Food Intolerance
Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 60: France 15-Year Perspective for Health and Wellness
Foods by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Naturally Healthy Foods, Functional Foods, Better-For-You (BFY)
Foods, Organic Foods and Food Intolerance Products for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 61: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Health and Wellness Foods by Distribution Channel - Retail and
Online - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 62: France Historic Review for Health and Wellness Foods
by Distribution Channel - Retail and Online Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 63: France 15-Year Perspective for Health and Wellness
Foods by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Retail and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

GERMANY
Health and Wellness Foods Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Increasing Focus on Health and Wellness Drives Demand for
Functional Foods
Market Share of Leading Functional Drink Companies in Germany
(2019)
Table 64: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Health and Wellness Foods by Product Type - Naturally Healthy
Foods, Functional Foods, Better-For-You (BFY) Foods, Organic
Foods and Food Intolerance Products - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 65: Germany Historic Review for Health and Wellness Foods
by Product Type - Naturally Healthy Foods, Functional Foods,
Better-For-You (BFY) Foods, Organic Foods and Food Intolerance
Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 66: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Health and Wellness
Foods by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Naturally Healthy Foods, Functional Foods, Better-For-You (BFY)
Foods, Organic Foods and Food Intolerance Products for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 67: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Health and Wellness Foods by Distribution Channel - Retail and
Online - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Health and Wellness Foods
by Distribution Channel - Retail and Online Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 69: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Health and Wellness
Foods by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Retail and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ITALY
Table 70: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Health and Wellness Foods by Product Type - Naturally Healthy
Foods, Functional Foods, Better-For-You (BFY) Foods, Organic
Foods and Food Intolerance Products - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 71: Italy Historic Review for Health and Wellness Foods
by Product Type - Naturally Healthy Foods, Functional Foods,
Better-For-You (BFY) Foods, Organic Foods and Food Intolerance
Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 72: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Health and Wellness
Foods by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Naturally Healthy Foods, Functional Foods, Better-For-You (BFY)
Foods, Organic Foods and Food Intolerance Products for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 73: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Health and Wellness Foods by Distribution Channel - Retail and
Online - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Health and Wellness Foods
by Distribution Channel - Retail and Online Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 75: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Health and Wellness
Foods by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Retail and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Health and Wellness Foods Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022
(E)
Functional Foods & Beverages: A Promising Market
Food Allergies Drive Growth in Free-From Foods Market
Gluten-free Products Find Favor in the UK
Lactose-Free Market Poised for Growth
UK Lactose-Free Dairy Products Market Breakdown of Sales (in %)
by Product: 2020E
Table 76: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Health
and Wellness Foods by Product Type - Naturally Healthy Foods,
Functional Foods, Better-For-You (BFY) Foods, Organic Foods and
Food Intolerance Products - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 77: UK Historic Review for Health and Wellness Foods by
Product Type - Naturally Healthy Foods, Functional Foods,
Better-For-You (BFY) Foods, Organic Foods and Food Intolerance
Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 78: UK 15-Year Perspective for Health and Wellness Foods
by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Naturally Healthy Foods, Functional Foods, Better-For-You (BFY)
Foods, Organic Foods and Food Intolerance Products for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 79: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Health
and Wellness Foods by Distribution Channel - Retail and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 80: UK Historic Review for Health and Wellness Foods by
Distribution Channel - Retail and Online Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 81: UK 15-Year Perspective for Health and Wellness Foods
by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Retail and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

SPAIN
Table 82: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Health and Wellness Foods by Product Type - Naturally Healthy
Foods, Functional Foods, Better-For-You (BFY) Foods, Organic
Foods and Food Intolerance Products - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 83: Spain Historic Review for Health and Wellness Foods
by Product Type - Naturally Healthy Foods, Functional Foods,
Better-For-You (BFY) Foods, Organic Foods and Food Intolerance
Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 84: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Health and Wellness
Foods by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Naturally Healthy Foods, Functional Foods, Better-For-You (BFY)
Foods, Organic Foods and Food Intolerance Products for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 85: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Health and Wellness Foods by Distribution Channel - Retail and
Online - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 86: Spain Historic Review for Health and Wellness Foods
by Distribution Channel - Retail and Online Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 87: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Health and Wellness
Foods by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Retail and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

RUSSIA
Table 88: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Health and Wellness Foods by Product Type - Naturally Healthy
Foods, Functional Foods, Better-For-You (BFY) Foods, Organic
Foods and Food Intolerance Products - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 89: Russia Historic Review for Health and Wellness Foods
by Product Type - Naturally Healthy Foods, Functional Foods,
Better-For-You (BFY) Foods, Organic Foods and Food Intolerance
Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 90: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Health and Wellness
Foods by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Naturally Healthy Foods, Functional Foods, Better-For-You (BFY)
Foods, Organic Foods and Food Intolerance Products for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 91: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Health and Wellness Foods by Distribution Channel - Retail and
Online - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 92: Russia Historic Review for Health and Wellness Foods

Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956899/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • UPDATE 1-U.S. FDA expert panel weighs Novavax COVID vaccine

    Advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday will vote on whether to recommend authorizing Novavax Inc's COVID-19 vaccine, which the drugmaker hopes can become the shot of choice among some American vaccine skeptics. The shot being considered by the FDA panel of outside experts is a more traditional type of vaccine employing technology that has been used for decades to combat diseases including Hepatitis B and influenza. Maryland-based Novavax is hoping to gain a foothold within the roughly 27 million U.S. adults who are yet to be vaccinated, particularly those who do not want to receive a vaccine like the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna Inc shots based on groundbreaking messenger RNA (mRNA) technology.

  • 1 Green Flag For Boeing in 2022, and 1 Red Flag

    Given that Boeing's (NYSE: BA) stock is down slightly more than 45% over the last year -- the S&P 500 has been flat over the same period -- it makes sense to start with the red flag and finish with the green flag. Boeing's recent history contains many operational mishaps and cost overruns that have sapped investor confidence.

  • The Surprising Way Mirati Therapeutics Is Angling To Rival Amgen — And Could Succeed

    Shares of MRTX stock rocketed Tuesday after Mirati Therapeutics unveiled early — but promising — test results for a lung cancer treatment.

  • Why Novavax Stock Dipped, Then Soared, on Monday

    Just after the market opened on Monday, Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares were hit by an investor sell-off. This was an immediate, sharply negative reaction to a set of Food and Drug Administration (FDA) briefing documents concerning the company's NVX-CoV2373 coronavirus vaccine. The source of investor concern was the FDA's citing of four cases of myocarditis, a heart inflammation, recorded among the patients of a phase 3 clinical trial of the vaccine.

  • 10 Stocks to Buy Before the Next Pandemic

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to buy before the next pandemic. If you wish to skip our comprehensive review of the biotech firms well-positioned to fight the next pandemic, go directly to 5 Stocks to Buy Before the Next Pandemic. The Covid-19 pandemic tested the world’s readiness to deal with a global health […]

  • Gas prices surge again to record high but the driver is refineries, not oil prices

    High oil prices are usually blamed for record gas prices, but there's also a refinery shortage. More oil's meaningless if we can't convert it to gas.

  • Eli Lilly Flirts With Buy Point On A 'Flawless' Update For Its Diabetes-Turned-Obesity Drug

    Eli Lilly delivered a promising update for its experimental obesity treatment over the weekend, leading LLY stock to pop Monday.

  • GET READY FOR SUMMER GRILLING SEASON WITH THE NEWEST VERSION OF THE BEYOND BURGER® AND BEYOND BEEF® TO CANADA, NOW EVEN JUICIER

    Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND), a leading plant-based protein company, announces the newest versions of its iconic Beyond Burger® and Beyond Beef®. Better-for-you compared to regular ground beef and juicier than ever before, these new plant-based innovations are arriving just in time for sunny days and barbecues. Canadians everywhere can now find these game-changing plant-based protein options in thousands of grocery stores and restaurants across Canada.

  • 10 Undervalued Blue Chip Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 undervalued blue-chip stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Undervalued Blue Chip Stocks to Buy Now. Blue-chip companies are considered to be established and large-scale organizations with a rich history of long-term stable financial performance. These […]

  • Exclusive-Russia hikes oil exports from major Eastern port to help offset EU ban

    Moscow has said it hopes to reroute energy exports from the West to Asia, but doing so via long tanker voyages from European sea ports is expensive and complicated by Western sanctions over the conflict in Ukraine, such as on shipping. Russia's pipeline monopoly Transneft has already increased the amount of crude pumped to Kozmino on its main Asian oil route, the East Siberia Pacific Ocean (ESPO) pipeline, by 70,000 barrels per day (bpd) by using chemical additives to speed up oil flows, the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity. Moscow also plans to send an extra 80,000 bpd of so-called ESPO Blend crude to Kozmino via rail from Meget, a route previously used to supply Kozmino and domestic refineries when the ESPO pipeline was being built, the sources said.

  • 'It's terrible': Californians sound off on high gas prices

    LOS ANGELES — It wasn’t all that long ago that filling up a big gas tank cost less than $100 in California.

  • The world’s top liquified natural gas exporter is facing a gas shortage

    Australia is the world’s top exporter of liquified natural gas (LNG). Right now, it is also facing a domestic gas crisis. Prices of power and gas in the land down under have surged amid what the country’s energy minister has called a “perfect storm” of factors.

  • Ford Hedges its EV Bets While GM Goes All In

    The automaker announces huge new investments in electric and gas-powered vehicles, but its split strategy may not work in its favor.

  • Exxon, Total Poised to Win Stakes in Giant Qatar Gas Project

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForApple Unveils Biggest MacBook Air Redesign in Over a DecadeInflation Is Poised to Ease According to These Three Key IndicatorsUS Probes Binance Over Token That Is Now World’s Fifth LargestMusk’s ‘Buyer’s Remorse’ Won’t Get Him Out of Twitter DealExxon Mobil Corp. and TotalEnergies SE are among a group of Western energy companies poised to win stakes in a multibillion dollar project to boost Qatar’s gas ex

  • Reddit’s WallStreetBets is Buying These 10 Stocks To Survive Upcoming Recession

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks that Reddit’s WallStreetBets is buying to survive the upcoming recession. If you want to read about some more stocks that Reddit’s WallStreetBets is buying to survive upcoming recession, click Reddit’s WallStreetBets is Buying These 5 Stocks To Survive Upcoming Recession. Even though major banks and market experts have […]

  • 91% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is in These 4 Sectors

    Few investors have a more impressive track record than Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett. Buffett has long believed that diversification is only necessary if you don't know what you're doing. Despite Buffett's company having stakes in more than four dozen securities, 91% of Berkshire Hathaway's $347.6 billion investment portfolio, including holdings from New England Asset Management, is tied up in the following four sectors, as of June 1, 2022.

  • How Rockefeller's Standard Oil Trust became Chevron, ExxonMobil, BP, and Marathon

    Over a century ago, the trustbusters had their sights on Big Oil.

  • Oil Shock Devastates Poorer Nations as Shortages, Protests Mount

    (Bloomberg) -- Developing nations are suffering the biggest hit from this year’s oil shock. Many are dependent on imported fuel and are being crushed by a combination of high international prices, weak currencies and competition from rich nations whose economies are rebounding from the pandemic.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForApple Unveils Biggest MacBook Air Redesign in Over a DecadeInflation Is Poised to Ease According to These Three Key IndicatorsU

  • The FDA Just Released a New Warning About This COVID Vaccine Side Effect

    It's been more than a year since the first COVID vaccines were made available to all adults in the U.S. Since then, both the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have been working to get shots into the arms of all Americans. According to the latest data from the CDC, 77.9 percent of the total U.S. population has received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine, but just 66.7 percent has been fully vaccinated so far. And the rate of vaccine

  • Oil: Tapping strategic petroleum reserves an ‘absolute sign of desperation,’ analyst says

    Stephen Schork, principal at the Schork Group, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the latest in gas prices and oil markets and recent comments by Secretary Buttigieg about tapping strategic petroleum reserves to address the problem.