What`s New for 2022? -Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. -Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.

Global Health and Wellness Foods Market to Reach $1 Trillion by 2026



Health and wellness foods are foods or beverages, which are capable of imparting a physiological benefit aimed at improving overall health, helping in the prevention or treatment of a disease, or enhancing physical or mental performance due to the addition of a functional ingredient or through change in processing. Growth in the global market is being fueled by rising focus on healthy eating, growing popularity of organic foods, and increasing sensitivities to foods. Growing sedentary lifestyles and the ill effects of such lifestyles have resulted in the shift towards healthy eating. Trends such as organic, range-fed, low carbohydrates, dairy-free, and gluten-free are all by-products of consumers` drive towards a healthier lifestyle. In addition, recent outbreaks of health scares, including the present COVID-19 pandemic have popularized the consumption of healthy foods to improve immune responses. The increasing availability of natural and organic foods in regular stores, as opposed to the availability in specialty stores, is also driving the market. In addition, the establishment of standard procedures for natural, organic, and health benefit certification are also aiding in the development of a large number of products, thus driving market growth. Focus on health and wellness food products is also rising due to increasing obesity levels and rising incidence of chronic illnesses such as asthma, diabetes, and blood pressure, among various others in both developed and developing countries. Naturally healthy foods are known to play a vital role in the prevention and treatment of several medical conditions.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Health and Wellness Foods estimated at US$733.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1 Trillion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period. Naturally Healthy Foods, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.5% CAGR to reach US$480.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Functional Foods segment is readjusted to a revised 6.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 20.4% share of the global Health and Wellness Foods market. Growth in the global market for naturally healthy foods is being fueled by the increasing consumer focus on health and wellness and rising consumer awareness about the health benefits offered by such foods. Naturally healthy foods are generally unprocessed or minimally processed to ensure that they remain close to their original state, and are generally consumed to derive health benefits. Few of the naturally healthy foods include high fiber food, olive oil, 100% fruit/vegetable juice, herbal tea, green tea, honey, sour milk beverages, and fruit snacks, among others. Also termed fortified foods, functional food products are designed to offer health benefits beyond the nutritional value that would not be naturally found in the product. The booming functional foods and drinks sector is attributable to rising health consciousness and the shift towards preventive medicine.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $279.1 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $124.6 Billion by 2026



The Health and Wellness Foods market in the U.S. is estimated at US$279.1 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 35.33% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$124.6 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8.3% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.2% and 5.8% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$133.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Developed markets such as North America and Europe dominate market growth. Health and wellness foods are inherently premium products, and the higher disposable incomes in developed markets of North America and Europe, as well as the higher consumer awareness in such markets have resulted in the larger shares of these regions. Developing markets in Asia-Pacific such as China and India hold the highest growth potential, owing to the growing awareness and increasing disposable incomes in the markets.



Better-For-You (BFY) Foods Segment to Reach $183.7 Billion by 2026



Better-for-you products are especially gaining prominence due to their positive health benefits. Increased fears of adverse effects of the coronavirus in vulnerable populations such as pregnant women, diabetics and the elderly led to rise in demand better-for-you products in countries across the world. In the global Better-For-You (BFY) Foods segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$115.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$160.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$13.7 Billion by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 6.3% CAGR through the analysis period.

Abbott Laboratories

Aleia’s Gluten Free Foods

Amy’s Kitchen

Bayer AG

Blue Diamond Growers

Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods

Chiquita Brands International Sarl

Danone SA

EVOLVE Brands LLC

Kellogg Co.

Nestle SA

The Procter & Gamble Company

UNFI







1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of COVID-19 and Looming Global Recession

COVID-19 Pandemic Leads to Increased Consumer Focus on Health

and Wellness Products

From Food Security to Health Security, Pandemic Sends

Functional Foods Cruising Down a New Road of Opportunity

Pandemic Increases Consumer Demand for Healthier Ingredients in

Foods and Beverages

An Introduction to Health and Wellness Foods

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Competition

Functional Foods and Drinks: A Fragmented Market

Consolidation Continues to Shape the Market Landscape

Food Allergy and Intolerance Products: A Fragmented Market

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

Health and Wellness Foods - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Focus on Healthy Lifestyles Amidst the Ongoing Pandemic Drives

Focus onto Health & Wellness Foods

Global Market for Digestive Health Food & Drinks by

Ingredients: 2019

Focus Grows on Natural Foods and Clean Label

Consumers Focus on Less Processed Foods Drives Market Prospects

Notable Trends in the Health Foods Market

Health & Wellness Trend Catalyzes Growth of Global Functional

Foods & Drinks Market

Functional Foods & Beverages Ecosystem

Favorable Outlook for Functional Foods & Beverages Augurs Well

for the Market

Major Functional Foods, their Functional Components and Health

Benefits Summarized

Major Functional Spices and their Health Benefits Summarized

Plant-Centric Demand to Buoy Functional Foods & Drinks Market

Probiotics Remain the Preferred Ingredient for Gut Health Foods

Dairy-Based Functional Yogurt: The Most Popular Probiotic Food

Protein-Fortified Products Rise in Demand

Free-From Foods: A Transformative Trend in the Food Industry

Rise in Food Sensitivities and Intolerances Fuels Demand for

Fuel Intolerance Products

Lactose-free Products: Rising Incidence of Lactose Intolerance

and Sensitivity Fuels Growth

Global Lactose-Free Dairy Products Market by Product (in %) for

2020E

Lactose-free Dairy Products Grab Major Share of Lactose-free

Products Market

Lactose Content of Dairy and Select Dairy Products

Lactose-free Cheese: Perceived Health Benefits and Lactose-

Intolerance Drive Sales

Gluten-free Products: Addressing the Needs of Gluten Sensitive

Individuals

Global Gluten-Free Products Market by Type (in %) for 2019

Global Gluten-Free Products Market by Distribution Channel

(in %) for 2020E

Rising Incidence of Celiac Disease & Growing Health Awareness

among Consumers Present Opportunities for Gluten-Free Products

Market

Gluten-Free Trend Gains Prominence in Bakery Products Market

Gluten-free Beverages Market: Health Advantages Spur Growth

Rising Popularity of Gluten-free Snacks

Taste: A Key Factor Determining Consumer Acceptance of Gluten-

Free Products

Growing Consumer Preference for Natural & Organic Foods Drives

Market

Organic Food as % of Total Food in the US for 2011-2019

Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods: Nutritious and Healthy Plant

-Based Diet with Disease Fighting Phytochemicals

Myriad Health Benefits of Whole Grains and High Fiber Diet to

Drive Widespread Consumption

Fiber: The Out and Out Growth Driver

Common Whole Grain Varieties & their Health Benefits

Changing Consumer Needs Drive Demand for Whole Grain Nutrition

Bars

Surging Popularity of Plant-based Health Foods

Growing Focus on Weight Management Boosts Prospects in Health &

Wellness Foods Market

Average Per Capita Annual Health Expenditure (In US$) due to

Obesity

Obesity Prevalence Rate (%) in Select Countries for the Years

2019 and 2030P

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic & Lifestyle Diseases Enhances

Consumer Spending on Wellness Foods

Global Annual Medical Cost of CVD in US$ Billion: 2010, 2015,

2020, 2025 and 2030

Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million

for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 & 2045)

With Fitness & Gym Trainers Promoting Healthy Diets as Part of

Fitness Routines, Health & Wellness Foods Market Set to Grow

Market to Benefit from Manufacturer & Retailer Efforts to

Promote Health & Wellness Foods

Innovations in Health & Wellness Foods Boost Market Prospects

Millennials Inclination towards Health & Fitness and the

Ensuing Focus on Health Foods and Drinks Drive Market Gains

Global Millennials Population Spread by Region: 2019

Millennial Population as a Percentage (%) of Total Population

in Select Countries: 2019

Demographic Factors Influence Growth in Health & Wellness Foods

Market

Ballooning Global Population

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the

Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100

Urbanization Trend

World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of

Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950,

1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050

Burgeoning Middle Class Population

Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the

Years 2020, 2025 and 2030

Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the

Years 2020, 2025, 2030

Challenges Facing the Health and Wellness Foods Market



UNITED STATES

Health and Wellness Foods Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022

(E)

COVID-19 Outbreak Triggers Interest in Immunity Boosting Diet

Changing Consumer Perceptions about Health and Wellness in the

US to Benefit Market

COVID-19 Drives Demand for Snacks, Focus on Healthy Eating Rises

Restaurants and Brands Focus on Innovation to Remain Relevant

during Pandemic

Functional Foods Market Benefits from Aging Population &

Growing Focus on Health & Wellness

Rise in Popularity of Healthy Functional Beverages

Baby Boom Opens New Window of Opportunity for Functional Foods &

Drinks for Kid’s Health

Rise in Demand for Products that Promote Gut and Digestive Health

Amidst Rising Incidences of Food Allergy and Intolerances,

Free-From and Allergy-Friendly Foods Surge in Demand

Consumer Move towards Selective Food Avoidance Reshaping Food

Industry

Gluten Intolerance and Shift towards Healthy Diets Bolsters

Sales of Gluten-free Products

US Gluten-Free Foods & Beverages by Category (in %) for 2020E

Growing Appetite for Organic Food Among Americans

Table 25: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Health

and Wellness Foods by Product Type - Naturally Healthy Foods,

Functional Foods, Better-For-You (BFY) Foods, Organic Foods and

Food Intolerance Products - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: USA Historic Review for Health and Wellness Foods by

Product Type - Naturally Healthy Foods, Functional Foods,

Better-For-You (BFY) Foods, Organic Foods and Food Intolerance

Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Health and Wellness Foods

by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Naturally Healthy Foods, Functional Foods, Better-For-You (BFY)

Foods, Organic Foods and Food Intolerance Products for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 28: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Health

and Wellness Foods by Distribution Channel - Retail and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: USA Historic Review for Health and Wellness Foods by

Distribution Channel - Retail and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Health and Wellness Foods

by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Retail and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Health & Wellness Trend Drives Functional Foods Market

Table 31: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Health and Wellness Foods by Product Type - Naturally Healthy

Foods, Functional Foods, Better-For-You (BFY) Foods, Organic

Foods and Food Intolerance Products - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Health and Wellness Foods

by Product Type - Naturally Healthy Foods, Functional Foods,

Better-For-You (BFY) Foods, Organic Foods and Food Intolerance

Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Health and Wellness

Foods by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Naturally Healthy Foods, Functional Foods, Better-For-You (BFY)

Foods, Organic Foods and Food Intolerance Products for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 34: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Health and Wellness Foods by Distribution Channel - Retail and

Online - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Health and Wellness Foods

by Distribution Channel - Retail and Online Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Health and Wellness

Foods by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Retail and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Health and Wellness Foods Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Japan: A Promising Market for Health & Wellness Foods

Aging Population: A Prime Target for Functional Food Makers

Japanese Elderly (65+ Years) Population: 2000-2050

Table 37: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Health and Wellness Foods by Product Type - Naturally Healthy

Foods, Functional Foods, Better-For-You (BFY) Foods, Organic

Foods and Food Intolerance Products - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 38: Japan Historic Review for Health and Wellness Foods

by Product Type - Naturally Healthy Foods, Functional Foods,

Better-For-You (BFY) Foods, Organic Foods and Food Intolerance

Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Health and Wellness

Foods by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Naturally Healthy Foods, Functional Foods, Better-For-You (BFY)

Foods, Organic Foods and Food Intolerance Products for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 40: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Health and Wellness Foods by Distribution Channel - Retail and

Online - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Health and Wellness Foods

by Distribution Channel - Retail and Online Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Health and Wellness

Foods by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Retail and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Health and Wellness Foods Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Rising Emphasis on Healthy Living Fuels Demand for Functional

Foods

Free-From Foods Grow in Demand

Table 43: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Health and Wellness Foods by Product Type - Naturally Healthy

Foods, Functional Foods, Better-For-You (BFY) Foods, Organic

Foods and Food Intolerance Products - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 44: China Historic Review for Health and Wellness Foods

by Product Type - Naturally Healthy Foods, Functional Foods,

Better-For-You (BFY) Foods, Organic Foods and Food Intolerance

Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: China 15-Year Perspective for Health and Wellness

Foods by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Naturally Healthy Foods, Functional Foods, Better-For-You (BFY)

Foods, Organic Foods and Food Intolerance Products for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 46: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Health and Wellness Foods by Distribution Channel - Retail and

Online - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: China Historic Review for Health and Wellness Foods

by Distribution Channel - Retail and Online Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: China 15-Year Perspective for Health and Wellness

Foods by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Retail and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Health and Wellness Foods Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Consumer Focus on Health and Wellness Boosts Growth Prospects

Changing Demographics Propel Market Growth

European Population By Age Group: Percentage Share Breakdown of

Age Groups for 2020 & 2040

Europe: A Leading Gluten-free Products Market

European Gluten-Free Foods Market Breakdown of Consumption (%)

by Product for 2020E

Protein and Plant-Based Products Gain Preference

Table 49: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Health and Wellness Foods by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Health and Wellness Foods

by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,

Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Health and Wellness

Foods by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 52: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Health and Wellness Foods by Product Type - Naturally Healthy

Foods, Functional Foods, Better-For-You (BFY) Foods, Organic

Foods and Food Intolerance Products - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Health and Wellness Foods

by Product Type - Naturally Healthy Foods, Functional Foods,

Better-For-You (BFY) Foods, Organic Foods and Food Intolerance

Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Health and Wellness

Foods by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Naturally Healthy Foods, Functional Foods, Better-For-You (BFY)

Foods, Organic Foods and Food Intolerance Products for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 55: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Health and Wellness Foods by Distribution Channel - Retail and

Online - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Health and Wellness Foods

by Distribution Channel - Retail and Online Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Health and Wellness

Foods by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Retail and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Health and Wellness Foods Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 58: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Health and Wellness Foods by Product Type - Naturally Healthy

Foods, Functional Foods, Better-For-You (BFY) Foods, Organic

Foods and Food Intolerance Products - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 59: France Historic Review for Health and Wellness Foods

by Product Type - Naturally Healthy Foods, Functional Foods,

Better-For-You (BFY) Foods, Organic Foods and Food Intolerance

Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: France 15-Year Perspective for Health and Wellness

Foods by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Naturally Healthy Foods, Functional Foods, Better-For-You (BFY)

Foods, Organic Foods and Food Intolerance Products for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 61: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Health and Wellness Foods by Distribution Channel - Retail and

Online - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: France Historic Review for Health and Wellness Foods

by Distribution Channel - Retail and Online Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: France 15-Year Perspective for Health and Wellness

Foods by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Retail and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Health and Wellness Foods Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Increasing Focus on Health and Wellness Drives Demand for

Functional Foods

Market Share of Leading Functional Drink Companies in Germany

(2019)

Table 64: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Health and Wellness Foods by Product Type - Naturally Healthy

Foods, Functional Foods, Better-For-You (BFY) Foods, Organic

Foods and Food Intolerance Products - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 65: Germany Historic Review for Health and Wellness Foods

by Product Type - Naturally Healthy Foods, Functional Foods,

Better-For-You (BFY) Foods, Organic Foods and Food Intolerance

Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Health and Wellness

Foods by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Naturally Healthy Foods, Functional Foods, Better-For-You (BFY)

Foods, Organic Foods and Food Intolerance Products for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 67: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Health and Wellness Foods by Distribution Channel - Retail and

Online - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Health and Wellness Foods

by Distribution Channel - Retail and Online Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Health and Wellness

Foods by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Retail and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 70: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Health and Wellness Foods by Product Type - Naturally Healthy

Foods, Functional Foods, Better-For-You (BFY) Foods, Organic

Foods and Food Intolerance Products - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 71: Italy Historic Review for Health and Wellness Foods

by Product Type - Naturally Healthy Foods, Functional Foods,

Better-For-You (BFY) Foods, Organic Foods and Food Intolerance

Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Health and Wellness

Foods by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Naturally Healthy Foods, Functional Foods, Better-For-You (BFY)

Foods, Organic Foods and Food Intolerance Products for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 73: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Health and Wellness Foods by Distribution Channel - Retail and

Online - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Health and Wellness Foods

by Distribution Channel - Retail and Online Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Health and Wellness

Foods by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Retail and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Health and Wellness Foods Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022

(E)

Functional Foods & Beverages: A Promising Market

Food Allergies Drive Growth in Free-From Foods Market

Gluten-free Products Find Favor in the UK

Lactose-Free Market Poised for Growth

UK Lactose-Free Dairy Products Market Breakdown of Sales (in %)

by Product: 2020E

Table 76: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Health

and Wellness Foods by Product Type - Naturally Healthy Foods,

Functional Foods, Better-For-You (BFY) Foods, Organic Foods and

Food Intolerance Products - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: UK Historic Review for Health and Wellness Foods by

Product Type - Naturally Healthy Foods, Functional Foods,

Better-For-You (BFY) Foods, Organic Foods and Food Intolerance

Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: UK 15-Year Perspective for Health and Wellness Foods

by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Naturally Healthy Foods, Functional Foods, Better-For-You (BFY)

Foods, Organic Foods and Food Intolerance Products for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 79: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Health

and Wellness Foods by Distribution Channel - Retail and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: UK Historic Review for Health and Wellness Foods by

Distribution Channel - Retail and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: UK 15-Year Perspective for Health and Wellness Foods

by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Retail and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 82: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Health and Wellness Foods by Product Type - Naturally Healthy

Foods, Functional Foods, Better-For-You (BFY) Foods, Organic

Foods and Food Intolerance Products - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 83: Spain Historic Review for Health and Wellness Foods

by Product Type - Naturally Healthy Foods, Functional Foods,

Better-For-You (BFY) Foods, Organic Foods and Food Intolerance

Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Health and Wellness

Foods by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Naturally Healthy Foods, Functional Foods, Better-For-You (BFY)

Foods, Organic Foods and Food Intolerance Products for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 85: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Health and Wellness Foods by Distribution Channel - Retail and

Online - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Spain Historic Review for Health and Wellness Foods

by Distribution Channel - Retail and Online Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Health and Wellness

Foods by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Retail and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 88: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Health and Wellness Foods by Product Type - Naturally Healthy

Foods, Functional Foods, Better-For-You (BFY) Foods, Organic

Foods and Food Intolerance Products - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 89: Russia Historic Review for Health and Wellness Foods

by Product Type - Naturally Healthy Foods, Functional Foods,

Better-For-You (BFY) Foods, Organic Foods and Food Intolerance

Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Health and Wellness

Foods by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Naturally Healthy Foods, Functional Foods, Better-For-You (BFY)

Foods, Organic Foods and Food Intolerance Products for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 91: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Health and Wellness Foods by Distribution Channel - Retail and

Online - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Russia Historic Review for Health and Wellness Foods



