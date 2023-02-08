U.S. markets close in 34 minutes

Global Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market Report 2022-2030: Bioanalytical Testing Services to Account for $2.6 Billion of the Total $11.7 Billion Market

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Healthcare Analytical Testing Services - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

Global Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market to Reach $11.7 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Healthcare Analytical Testing Services estimated at US$5.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Bioanalytical Testing Services, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.9% CAGR and reach US$2.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Environmental Monitoring Services segment is readjusted to a revised 9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.8% CAGR

The Healthcare Analytical Testing Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 13.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.4% and 8.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.8% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.7 Billion by the year 2030.

Looking Ahead to 2023

Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced.

Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

What`s New for 2023?

  • Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

  • Access to digital archives and Research Platform

  • Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:

MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights

  • Healthcare Analytical Testing Services - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 13 Featured)

  • Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

  • Envigo, Inc.

  • Eurofins Scientific SE

  • Exova Group PLC

  • Intertek Group PLC

  • Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LabCorp)

  • Merck KgaA

  • MPI Research, Inc.

  • Pace Analytical Services, Inc.

  • Pharmaceutical Product Development LLC

  • SGS SA

  • Source BioScience PLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ysgmvh

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-healthcare-analytical-testing-services-market-report-2022-2030-bioanalytical-testing-services-to-account-for-2-6-billion-of-the-total-11-7-billion-market-301741920.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

