GLOBAL HEALTHCARE ANALYTICS MARKET FORECAST 2022-2030

ReportLinker
·2 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

KEY FINDINGS The global healthcare analytics market is forecasted to register a CAGR of 25. 24% over the estimated years of 2022 to 2030. The market growth is credited to the increasing demand for big data, the role of technology in reducing healthcare costs, and the surging adoption of HER in developing as well as developed countries.

New York, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL HEALTHCARE ANALYTICS MARKET FORECAST 2022-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05597369/?utm_source=GNW


MARKET INSIGHTS
Healthcare analytics entails healthcare assessment activities undertaken as a result of information collected from various medical areas. These include pharmaceutical and research and development data, patient behavior and sentiment data, and clinical data.
Over recent years, the use of big data has rapidly increased, playing an essential role across numerous sectors, businesses, and governmental organizations.For instance, while manufacturers and transportation firms rely on big data for managing their supply chains and optimizing delivery routes, financial services companies use big data systems for real-time analysis of market data and risk management.

Likewise, the use of big data across the healthcare industry facilitates the easier collection of real-time data, in addition to saving time. Besides, it bolsters healthcare marketing, as well.

REGIONAL INSIGHTS
The global healthcare analytics market growth evaluation comprises the assessment of the Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of World.The Asia-Pacific is projected to progress with the highest CAGR over the forecasted years.

The growth of the regional market is accredited to the surging amount of complex data, the rise in government initiatives for increasing data analytics in the healthcare sector, and the rapid adoption of EHR.

COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS
The industrial rivalry within the global healthcare analytics market is intense. Furthermore, market leaders are attempting to develop data collection tools, healthcare analytics software, and others with the intent to supply these solutions worldwide.
Leading players operating in the market are IBM Corporation, Oracle, IQVIA, Inovalon, etc.

Our report offerings include:
• Explore key findings of the overall market
• Strategic breakdown of market dynamics (Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Challenges)
• Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years, along with 3 years of historical data for all segments, sub-segments, and regions
• Market Segmentation cater to a thorough assessment of key segments with their market estimations
• Geographical Analysis: Assessments of the mentioned regions and country-level segments with their market share
• Key analytics: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Vendor Landscape, Opportunity Matrix, Key Buying Criteria, etc.
• Competitive landscape is the theoretical explanation of the key companies based on factors, market share, etc.
• Company profiling: A detailed company overview, product/services offered, SCOT analysis, and recent strategic developments

Companies mentioned
1. ALLSCRIPTS
2. CERNER
3. CVS HEALTH
4. ELSEVIER
5. HEALTH CATALYST
6. HMS (VITREOSHEALTH)
7. IBM CORPORATION
8. INOVALON
9. IQVIA
10. MCKESSON
11. MEDEANALYTICS
12. OPTUM
13. ORACLE
14. SAS INSTITUTE
15. VERISK ANALYTICS INC
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05597369/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


