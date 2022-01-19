Global Healthcare Analytics Market to Reach US$59.7 Billion by the Year 2026
Abstract: Global Healthcare Analytics Market to Reach US$59. 7 Billion by the Year 2026 . Global healthcare systems are increasingly adopting data-backed decision-making tools to boost patient outcomes and experiences.
Healthcare analytics include different technologies, skills, and methods that synthesize and analyze healthcare data across the healthcare industry. Growth in the global market is primarily driven by factors such as rising venture capital financing, government efforts to enhance EHR usage, mounting pressure to reduce healthcare expenditure and augment patient outcomes, the growing relevance of real-world data, and value-based care, and rise of big data analytics. Other factors shaping growth in the market include the increasing usage of scientific methods to cover performance deficits, the shift from paper charts to real-time monitoring systems, and the usage of electronic health records for gathering patient data. The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the adoption of advanced analytical solutions that aid organizations in dealing with complexities and produce optimal outcomes. Data analytics are actively helping healthcare systems to identify at-risk populations and preparing for timely treatments. The market also stands to benefit from the rise of descriptive analytics which forms a basis for the effective application of prescriptive analytics.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Healthcare Analytics estimated at US$14.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$59.7 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 26.6% over the analysis period. Descriptive Analytics, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 24.9% CAGR to reach US$36.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Predictive Analytics segment is readjusted to a revised 27.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 29.6% share of the global Healthcare Analytics market. The descriptive analytics segment stands to gain from its ability to analyze historical data and generate actionable insights. Predictive analytics is considered to be a major business intelligence trend. The healthcare business intelligence aims to enable physicians to make data-enabled decisions quickly and enhance treatment. Data-enabled decision-making is helpful for patients with complicated medical histories, afflicted by multiple conditions.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $10.4 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $3.3 Billion by 2026
The Healthcare Analytics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$10.4 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 58.2% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$3.3 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 30.7% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 22.9% and 24.7% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 24.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$4.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. The growth in the North American region is driven by a medley of factors encompassing increased regulatory requirements such as the federal law governing Health Insurance Portability and Accountability (HIPAA); rising federal healthcare requirements to curb soaring healthcare costs; robust healthcare infrastructure; rising adoption of electronic health records; governmental efforts related to population health management, personalized medicine, and value-based reimbursements. The digitization of the healthcare system, increasing public expenditure on healthcare infrastructure, and the surging popularity of big data analytics are primary factors fueling the healthcare analytics market demand in developing countries and the Asia-Pacific region.
Prescriptive Analytics Segment to Reach $9.7 Billion by 2026
A prescriptive analytics model provides ideal solutions for an array of situations. It leverages the in-depth data mining techniques, including data mining, predictive modeling, and machine learning (ML). The market for prescriptive analytics is expected to benefit from growth in cyber-crimes which is boosting the need for prevention and forecast of crimes; and growth of novel technologies like IoT and Big Data. In the global Prescriptive Analytics segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 29.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.8 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$11.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$373.5 Million by the year 2026.
Select Competitors (Total 135 Featured)
IBM Corporation
3M Company
Oracle Corporation
Philips Healthcare
SAS Institute, Inc.
Cerner Corporation
McKesson Corporation
Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.
Information Builders, Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation
As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is
the World Economy in 2021
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual
% Change) for 2020 through 2022
COVID-19 Drives Prominence of Healthcare Analytics
Healthcare Organizations Stay Ahead of COVID-19?s Fluid Needs
by Exploiting Predictive Analytics
Healthcare Analytics Adoption to Grow Further amid COVID-19
Recovery
Strategies to Derive Value from Healthcare Analytics
Importance of Sharing Healthcare Data Picks up Momentum in the
Covid-19 Era
Pandemic Analytics Finds Gains
How IT is Revolutionizing Healthcare Industry
Healthcare Analytics: An Introduction
Healthcare Analytics Playing a Vital Role in Patient Care
A Review of Select Application Areas of Healthcare Analytics
Advantages of Healthcare Analytics
Challenges
Core Elements
Market Outlook
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
The Role of Big Data Analytics in Healthcare
Big Data Analytics Playing a Pivotal Role in Healthcare
EXHIBIT 2: Global Healthcare Data Generated: 2014, 2020, and
2025 (in exabytes)
EXHIBIT 3: Leading Categories of Digital Health by Funding (In
US$ Million) for the Year 2020
COVID-19 Accelerates Digitalization in Healthcare Benefiting
Healthcare Analytics
Big Data Spurs Cloud Adoption in Healthcare
EXHIBIT 4: Big Data Applications in Healthcare (In US$ Million)
for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026
?The Cloud? is a Perfect Fit for Healthcare Big Data
Need for Healthcare Analytics to Pivot Diverse Functions
Predictive Analytics Made More Important by COVID-19
Digital Health Leverages Predictive Analytics
Analytics for Improving Security and Minimizing Fraud
Healthcare Supply Chain Management: Key to Unleash Efficiency
and Cost Savings
Growing Relevance of Big Data and Analytics
Increasing Popularity of Telehealth Draws Attention
EXHIBIT 5: Global Telemedicine Market in US$ Billion: 2018,
2020, 2022 & 2024
Prominence of Big Data in Mobile Health Applications
Analytics Play an Important Role in Improving Security and
Minimizing Fraud
COVID-19 Breaks Barriers to Wider Adoption of AI & Predictive
Analytics in Healthcare
Select Use Cases
Hospitals Bet on Actionable Insights from AI & Predictive
Analytics to Treat & Triage Patients amid COVID-19
Rising Adoption of Electronic Health Records to Benefit Demand
Pharmaceutical Companies Adopt Analytics to Drive Profits
Real time Alerting: An Emerging Area
Big Data Holds Potential in Cancer Treatment
EXHIBIT 6: Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases
in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040
Types of Analytics for Insurance
Edge Computing and Analytics Aid in Better Patient Outcomes
Data Science in Healthcare
Application Insights
Data-driven Evidence-based Research
