Global Healthcare AR-VR Markets Analysis, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2017-2021 & 2022-2027

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global AR-VR in Healthcare Market

Global AR-VR in Healthcare Market
Global AR-VR in Healthcare Market

Dublin, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global AR-VR in Healthcare Market, By Component (Hardware, Software), By Device Type, By Application, By End Use, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2017-2027F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global AR-VR in healthcare market is stood at USD2748.05 million in 2021, which may grow with a 22.50% CAGR during the forecast period, 2023-2027, to reach market value of USD9796.29 million by 2027.

The market growth can be attributed to increasing technological advancement in the healthcare industry and the industrial expansion in recent years. The increasing development of teleconsultation, telemedicine, and other online & internet-based services incorporated in the healthcare industry is further driving the growth of the global AR-VR in healthcare market in the upcoming five years.

Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) are two of the most evolving and advanced technologies that are readily being incorporated in the healthcare systems to advance the healthcare and patient care services. Utilization of these technologies for the educational and training purposes for the doctors and surgeons is rapidly increasing.

To avoid the threats of cross contamination, and to provide graphic experience for the students to allow them to analyze and train on all the aspects of the diseases, disorders or defamation in the human bodies, the facts are further aiding the growth of the global AR-VR in healthcare market in the future five years.

Based on component, the market is differentiated between hardware and software. The hardware segment includes accelerometer, proximity sensors, and other types of sensors, along with processors & ICs, display & projector, position tracker, cameras, and others. Software includes software development kits and cloud based services.

Hardware segment is anticipated to hold the largest revenue shares of the market and dominate the market segment in the upcoming five years. On the account of increasing demand for the technologically advanced products available to facilitate the AR & VR technologies in the healthcare systems and devices.

Based on device type, the market is differentiated into AR devices and VR devices. AR devices include head mounted display and handheld devices. VR devices include head mounted display, gesture tracking devices, and projectors & display walls. By application, the market is fragmented into patient care management, medical training, surgery planning, pharmacy management, and others.

Based on end user, the market is bifurcated into hospitals & clinics, clinical research centers, pharmaceuticals, and diagnostic labs. The market is also regionally segmented among the five divisions of the world, North America region, Europe region, Asia-Pacific region, Middle East & Africa region, and the South America region.

Objective of the Study:

  • To analyze the market size of global AR-VR in healthcare market from 2017 to 2020.

  • To estimate and forecast the market size of global AR-VR in healthcare market from 2021 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027.

  • To classify the global AR-VR in healthcare market based on component, device type, application, end use, regional distribution, and competition analysis.

  • To identify dominant region or segment in the global AR-VR in healthcare market.

  • To identify drivers and challenges for global AR-VR in healthcare market.

  • To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product & service launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global AR-VR in healthcare market.

  • To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global AR-VR in healthcare market.

  • To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global AR-VR in healthcare market.

Companies Mentioned

  • Medical Realities Ltd.

  • Coinlike Philips N.V.

  • Alphabet Inc.

  • Firsthand Technology Inc.

  • Augmedics Ltd.

  • D Systems Corporation

  • HTC Corporation

  • Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

  • Microsoft Corporation

  • HP Inc.

  • Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

  • MindMaze, Inc.

  • Siemens Healthineers AG

  • Osso VR, Inc.

  • EchoPixel, Inc.

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

  • Historical Years: 2017- 2020

  • Base Year: 2021

  • Estimated Year: 2022

  • Forecast Period: 2023 - 2027

Global AR-VR in Healthcare Market, By Component:

  • Hardware

  • Sensors

  • Accelerometer

  • Proximity Sensors

  • Others

  • Processors & ICs

  • Display and Projector

  • Position Tracker

  • Cameras

  • Others

  • Software

  • Software Development Kits

  • Cloud-Based Services

Global AR-VR in Healthcare Market, By Device Type:

  • AR Devices

  • Handheld Devices

  • Head Mounted Display

  • Handheld Devices

  • VR Devices

  • Head Mounted Display

  • Gesture Tracking Devices

  • Projectors & Display Walls

Global AR-VR in Healthcare Market, By Application:

  • Patient Care Management

  • Medical Training

  • Surgery Planning

  • Pharmacy Management

  • Others

Global AR-VR in Healthcare Market, By End Use:

  • Hospitals & Clinics

  • Clinical Research Centers

  • Pharmaceuticals

  • Diagnostic Labs Corporates/Private Organizations

Global AR-VR in Healthcare Market, By Region:

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • Middle East and Africa

  • South America

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2loylu

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


