U.S. markets open in 2 hours 45 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,412.50
    +63.50 (+1.46%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,541.00
    +356.00 (+1.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,448.75
    +308.00 (+2.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,033.00
    +31.70 (+1.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.93
    +0.33 (+0.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,844.70
    -7.80 (-0.42%)
     

  • Silver

    23.92
    +0.03 (+0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1284
    -0.0022 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7830
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.68
    -1.22 (-4.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3518
    +0.0012 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.1650
    +0.2990 (+0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,927.76
    +1,587.35 (+4.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    864.39
    +43.80 (+5.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,486.59
    +115.13 (+1.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,011.33
    -120.01 (-0.44%)
     

Global Healthcare Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market (2021 to 2027) - Featuring Avery Dennison, Bluebird and Denso Among Others

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Healthcare Automatic Identification and Data Capture (AIDC) Market 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global healthcare automatic identification and data capture market is projected to grow at a CAGR of nearly 15.8% during the forecast period (2021-2027).

The key aspect that drives the growth of the market includes the rise in government regulations to make it mandatory to use AIDC technology. The government institutes are adopting AIDC technologies such as biometrics, smart cards for identification and verification. For instance, in January 2018, the Indian government added face recognition technology with iris for Aadhar. On the other hand, COVID-19 had a positive impact on the healthcare AIDC market. The pandemic has created opportunities in the healthcare industry as these devices can relieve high pressure on hospitals caused by the surge of patients.

The global healthcare AIDC market is segmented based on technology, component, and application. Based on technology the market is segmented into the barcode, RFID, and biometrics. Among technology, the barcode is the fastest-growing segment owing to its increased application in healthcare in specimen verification, identification, and medication administration. Based on components, the market is segmented into software and services, and hardware. Among components, the hardware segment is estimated to hold a lucrative share in the market. The attributable factor for the growth of the segment is the need for hardware components such as scanners, cards, and readers. Based on application, the market is segmented into clinical and non-clinical. Among applications, the non-clinical segment of the market is estimated to hold a lucrative share in the market owing to the adoption of barcode and RFID technology in supply chain management.

Geographically, the healthcare automatic identification and data capture market is segmented into four key regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America is estimated to display significant growth owing to the growing healthcare industry in the region. The Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing market for the healthcare automatic identification and data capture market owing to the increasing demand for healthcare automation to deal with the scarcity of healthcare professionals.

Further, Datalogic S.p. A, SICK AG, Cognex Corp., and Honeywell International Inc. among others. among others are some of the prominent players operating in the market. Initiatives along with competitive pricing may support an increase in market share over a projected time frame. The manufacturers are extensively investing in new technologies. Moreover, new launches & developments, partnerships, agreements, and acquisitions are some of the growth strategies adopted by the players to sustain in the highly competitive market. For instance, in March 2021, Code Corp. collaborated with Dryrain Technologies, ACS MediHealth, and MEDITECH for mobile medical barcode scanning. This initiative will support Code Corp. to expand its geographic presence.

Market Segmentation

  1. Global Healthcare AIDC Market Research and Analysis by Technology

  2. Global Healthcare AIDC Market Research and Analysis by Component

  3. Global Healthcare AIDC Market Research and Analysis by Application

The Report Covers

  • Comprehensive Research Methodology of the global healthcare AIDC market.

  • This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

  • An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

  • Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global healthcare AIDC market.

  • Insights about market determinants that are stimulating the global healthcare AIDC market.

  • Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecast revenues.

  • Extensive profiles and recent developments of the market players.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Report Summary

2. Market Overview and Insights
2.1. Scope of the Report
2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends
2.2.1. Key Findings
2.2.2. Recommendations
2.2.3. Conclusion
2.3. Porter's Analysis

3. Competitive Landscape
3.1. Key Company Analysis
3.1.1. Datalogic S.p.A
3.1.1.1. Overview
3.1.1.2. Financial Analysis
3.1.1.3. SWOT Analysis
3.1.2. Zebra Technologies Corp.
3.1.2.1. Overview
3.1.2.2. Financial Analysis
3.1.2.3. SWOT Analysis
3.1.3. Honeywell International Inc.
3.1.3.1. Overview
3.1.3.2. Financial Analysis
3.1.3.3. SWOT Analysis
3.2. Key Strategy Analysis
3.3. Impact of COVID-19 on Key Players

4. Market Determinants
4.1. Motivators
4.2. Restraints
4.3. Opportunities

5. Market Segmentation
5.1. Global Healthcare AIDCMarket by Technology
5.1.1. Barcode
5.1.2. RFID
5.1.3. Biometric
5.2. Global Healthcare AIDCMarketbyComponent
5.2.1. Software and Services
5.2.2. Hardware
5.3. Global Healthcare AIDCMarket by Application
5.3.1. Clinical
5.3.2. Non-Clinical

6. Regional Analysis
6.1. North America
6.1.1. US
6.1.2. Canada
6.2. Europe
6.2.1. UK
6.2.2. Germany
6.2.3. Italy
6.2.4. Spain
6.2.5. France
6.2.6. Rest of Europe
6.3. Asia-Pacific
6.3.1. China
6.3.2. India
6.3.3. Japan
6.3.4. South Korea
6.3.5. Rest of Asia-Pacific
6.4. Rest of the World

7. Company Profiles
7.1. Avery Dennison Corp.
7.2. Bluebird Inc.
7.3. Cognex Corp.
7.4. Denso Corp.
7.5. Godex International Co., Ltd.
7.6. Impinj, Inc.
7.7. Jadak - A NovantaCo.
7.8. NXP Semiconductors
7.9. Omron Microscan Systems Inc.
7.10. Panasonic Corp.
7.11. SATO Holdings Corp.
7.12. SICK AG
7.13. The Code Corp.
7.14. Toshiba TEC Corp.
7.15. TSC Auto ID Technology Co., Ltd.
7.16. Unitech Electronics Co., Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c2crlm

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-healthcare-automatic-identification-and-data-capture-market-2021-to-2027---featuring-avery-dennison-bluebird-and-denso-among-others-301468470.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Markets are down significantly from record highs; in fact, the NASDAQ has entered correction territory, with a decline of 15% while the S&P 500’s decline is still at ~9%. These price declines come as the Federal Reserve signaled it will be raising rates this year. While higher interest rates will knock down inflation, stock markets are likely to take a tumble when the hikes come – and analysts are predicting anywhere from 2 to 4 rate hikes this year. The end of the central bank’s supportive poli

  • Strong Insider Buying Could Point to a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    Recent market volatility is enough to make your head spin, and can cause plenty of confusion for retail investors seeking a solid market strategy. It’s tempting to look to the experts, but that raises another question: which experts are the best to follow? Probably the best experts to follow are the corporate insiders. These are company officers, in upper management or the Board of Directors, who have both direct access to their company’s inner workings and a responsibility to their shareholders

  • Goldman, Citi Strategists Say It’s Now Time to Buy Stocks Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- After a selloff that put global stocks on course for their worst month since the start of the pandemic, strategists from Goldman Sachs Group Inc. to Citigroup Inc. say it’s now time to buy.Most Read from BloombergStock Rebound Fails and Futures Plunge on Earnings: Markets WrapNvidia Quietly Prepares to Abandon $40 Billion Arm BidMark Zuckerberg’s Stablecoin Ambitions Unravel With Diem Sale TalksStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapThis Red-Hot Housing Market

  • Stocks in focus: GE falls on earnings, IBM outperforms, American Express jumps, Verizon wavers

    Yahoo Finance Live's Emily McCormick and Adam Shapiro break down several of the trending stocks attempting to correct themselves during this volatile trading week.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise As Microsoft Leads; Fed Meeting, Tesla Earnings Loom For Volatile Market

    Futures erased after-hours losses as Microsoft whipsawed higher after earnings. The stock market remains volatile with the Fed meeting and Tesla due.

  • Why IBM Stock Jumped Today

    Shares of IBM (NYSE: IBM) climbed 5.7% on Tuesday after the technology giant's fourth-quarter report gave investors hope that its growth strategy was taking hold. The gains were driven by an 8.2% increase in IBM's software revenue, to $7.3 billion, and a 13.1% jump in its consulting revenue, to $4.7 billion. The company's hybrid cloud operations, which help businesses integrate their private computing resources with public cloud services, enjoyed particularly strong growth.

  • As the Arm Acquisition Falters, NVIDIA's (NASDAQ:NVDA) Valuation Looks More Reasonable

    The recent market sell-off took many stocks down a notch. One of such examples is NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) – one of the biggest winners in 2021, now trading over 30% below the highs. Yet, our analysis shows that such valuation might be somewhat reasonable.

  • Is Upstart Still a Buy After Dropping 40% to Start 2022?

    Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) has had a wild ride since it went public in December 2020 at $20 per share. Upstart is a fintech that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to handle loan requests. Upstart's platform uses AI to run through thousands of data points to assess credit risk and make instantaneous decisions about loans.

  • Microsoft tops analysts' expectations in Q2 as cloud revenue soars 46%

    Microsoft reported its Q2 earnings after the bell on Tuesday beating analysts' expectations on strong demand for its cloud services.

  • The Ultimate Warren Buffett Stock Is In Buy Zone, But Should You Buy It?

    Berkshire Hathaway is the ultimate Warren Buffett stock. But is it a good buy? Here's what the earnings and chart show for Berkshire stock.

  • Rivian and other electric vehicle stocks get clobbered amid selloff

    Rivian (RIVN) and other electric vehicle stocks are getting hammered amid this selloff — specifically, shares of companies with low revenue and no profit yet.

  • Nasdaq futures jump 2% after Microsoft's strong forecast; Fed decision looms

    U.S. stock futures rose on Wednesday, with a surge in Microsoft lifting Nasdaq 100 futures, while investors keenly awaited the Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision later in the day. The move comes after two days of wild swings, driven by uncertainty about the Fed's next move and rising worries about geopolitcal tensions around Russia and Ukraine. At the close of its two-day meeting, the U.S. central bank is likely to signal the start of an interest rate hike cycle beginning March in an attempt to fight a surge in inflation.

  • Bitcoin, crypto crash muddies the regulatory waters: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Wednesday, January 26, 2022.

  • Monday’s worst-performing stocks in the S&P 500 are down as much as 42% for 2022

    DEEP DIVE Monday’s stock-market decline accelerated, and a closer look at the day’s worst performers highlighted painful double-digit year-to-date drops. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) was down as much as 820 points (or 2.

  • China’s Stocks Had a Rough 2021. Watch for a Turnaround in the Year of the Tiger.

    Even with China's weaker economy and regulatory crackdowns, some investors say the potential for stocks outweighs the price of sitting it out.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With Great Buyback Programs

    It’s no secret that we’re seeing a market correction right now, and no real surprise, either. From war drums on the Russia-Ukraine border to rising inflation to the prospect of at least three Fed rate hikes coming sooner rather than late -- all are likely to weigh on investors' sentiment. The recent downturn in the market is giving investors an incentive to move toward two of the value segment’s popular choices, stock in companies offering dividends or corporate buybacks. Both bring value to the

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: GOOGL Stock, FB Stock Among 17 Stocks On This Screen

    See who joins GOOGL and FB stock on this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of the Berkshire Hathaway CEO.

  • Nasdaq Will Fall Into Bear Market, Wharton’s Siegel Says

    (Bloomberg) -- A “rocky” stretch for U.S. stocks is far from over, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq indexes poised to fall into bear markets thanks to the Federal Reserve’s newfound zeal to undercut inflation, according to Jeremy Siegel, finance professor at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. Most Read from BloombergStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapBiden Has ‘Great Meeting’ With European Leaders: Ukraine UpdateChina’s ‘Little Giants’ Are Its Latest Weapon

  • Billionaire Ken Fisher is Selling These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that billionaire Ken Fisher is selling. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Fisher’s investment philosophy, go directly to Billionaire Ken Fisher is Selling These 5 Stocks. Ken Fisher is perhaps one of the most well known investors and hedge fund managers in the financial […]

  • Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest Predicts Bitcoin Could Exceed $1M by 2030

    Wood previously predicted bitcoin would reach $500,000 by 2026.