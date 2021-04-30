Global Healthcare Building Integration Infrastructure Market Report 2021-2026
Dublin, April 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Integration Infrastructure: Building 21st Century Health IT Market Trends Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report, Integration Infrastructure: Building 21st Century Healthcare IT, captures a market transitioning to new approaches to development and integration, enabling greater usability of data across organizations and applications.
This research predicts the market for integration technology and services will amount to $2.09 billion by 2026, representing a 14% CAGR across all healthcare sectors. However, non-traditional sectors, including Life Sciences, will grow far faster (3-4 times the rate in traditional buyers) and will amount to the largest single market for this technology by 2026.
Pressure has long been building towards streamlining the flow of data between provider, payer, and patient. Driven by both market and regulatory forces, the movement towards better data availability will increasingly rely on APIs and other services to provide this connectivity.
Data has long been a treasured commodity in the healthcare industry, and many enterprises are seeking faster, cheaper routes to utilization as the quantity and liquidity of data increases.
Data aggregation, until now mostly a precursor for analytics and reporting applications, is important for a more diverse set of applications and range of access requirements. Building the data stores behind APIs, creating cohort-level data on demand, and supporting analytics on-demand are examples of growing market needs that this report discusses.
The building of new price transparency tools for members and patients will be greatly aided by the products and services described in this report. Many providers and payers will use the data aggregation capabilities highlighted to harness new data, contributing to a better understanding of their pricing position compared to similar local organizations.
Quality of care, growth potential and regulatory compliance all hang in the balance as the race to greater data liquidity continues. Get this report today to help you understand how each vendor differentiates and what to consider when planning your own development and integration strategy.
Key Topics Covered:
Key Takeaways
What is Integration Infrastructure?
Frequently Implemented Integration Use Cases
Why Integration Infrastructure?
Who Buys Integration Infrastructure Products and
Services?
Evolving Business Case(s) for Healthcare Integration
Obstacles and Challenges for New Integration
Approaches
Industry Context and Regulatory Review
21st Century Cures Act
An Edited Timeline of Healthcare Interoperability
The New and Prominent Role of FHIR
Vendor Categories
EHR Vendors
HIE Stalwarts
Hyperscalers
Two Approaches to Market
Market Forecast
Product and Market Categories and Descriptions
Product Categories
Product Ratings
Market Categories
Market Ratings
Vendor Profiles
Appendices
Companies Mentioned
Allscripts
Amazon Web Services (AWS)
CareEvolution
Cerner
Epic
Google Cloud
Health Catalyst
InterSystems
Lyniate
Microsoft
NextGen
Orion Health
Philips
Redox
