Global Healthcare Building Integration Infrastructure Market Report 2021-2026

The report, Integration Infrastructure: Building 21st Century Healthcare IT, captures a market transitioning to new approaches to development and integration, enabling greater usability of data across organizations and applications.

This research predicts the market for integration technology and services will amount to $2.09 billion by 2026, representing a 14% CAGR across all healthcare sectors. However, non-traditional sectors, including Life Sciences, will grow far faster (3-4 times the rate in traditional buyers) and will amount to the largest single market for this technology by 2026.

Pressure has long been building towards streamlining the flow of data between provider, payer, and patient. Driven by both market and regulatory forces, the movement towards better data availability will increasingly rely on APIs and other services to provide this connectivity.

Data has long been a treasured commodity in the healthcare industry, and many enterprises are seeking faster, cheaper routes to utilization as the quantity and liquidity of data increases.

Data aggregation, until now mostly a precursor for analytics and reporting applications, is important for a more diverse set of applications and range of access requirements. Building the data stores behind APIs, creating cohort-level data on demand, and supporting analytics on-demand are examples of growing market needs that this report discusses.

The building of new price transparency tools for members and patients will be greatly aided by the products and services described in this report. Many providers and payers will use the data aggregation capabilities highlighted to harness new data, contributing to a better understanding of their pricing position compared to similar local organizations.

Quality of care, growth potential and regulatory compliance all hang in the balance as the race to greater data liquidity continues. Get this report today to help you understand how each vendor differentiates and what to consider when planning your own development and integration strategy.

Key Topics Covered:

Key Takeaways

What is Integration Infrastructure? Frequently Implemented Integration Use Cases

Why Integration Infrastructure?

Who Buys Integration Infrastructure Products and

Services?

Evolving Business Case(s) for Healthcare Integration

Obstacles and Challenges for New Integration

Approaches

Industry Context and Regulatory Review 21st Century Cures Act An Edited Timeline of Healthcare Interoperability The New and Prominent Role of FHIR

Vendor Categories EHR Vendors HIE Stalwarts Hyperscalers

Two Approaches to Market

Market Forecast

Product and Market Categories and Descriptions Product Categories Product Ratings Market Categories Market Ratings

Vendor Profiles

Appendices

Companies Mentioned

Allscripts

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

CareEvolution

Cerner

Epic

Google Cloud

Health Catalyst

InterSystems

Lyniate

Microsoft

NextGen

Orion Health

Philips

Redox

