Global Healthcare Claims Management Solutions Market Report to 2030 - Featuring eClinicalWorks, Optum, GE Healthcare and McKesson Among Others

·7 min read

DUBLIN, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Healthcare Claims Management Solutions Market By Type, By Deployment Mode: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

The healthcare claims management solutions market was valued at $12, 690.3 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $20, 284.18 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.7 % from 2021 to 2030.

The healthcare claims management solutions are used for optimization, organization, billing, and updating the medical claims related to patients' diagnosis, treatment, and medications. Different types of software solutions are applied for the medical claims for customer or patients. The widely used software include, Waystar, Kareo, TriZettoQNXT, NextGenHealthcare HER, eClinicalWorksRCM, anthenaCollector, Availity, AdvancedMD.

A healthcare insurance claim request of the patient is submitted to the insurance company to obtain services from insurance company, which is done using software. The advantages of healthcare claim management system include, increase in efficiency and accuracy, improved organization-wide communication and accountability, and healthcare analytics that inform strategy and action for the patients.

Increase in prevalence of chronic disease, changed lifestyle, and technological advancements in healthcare claims management solutions drive the market growth. In addition, rise in geriatric population globally boosts the market growth. Increase in latest and advanced software, development in healthcare claim management initiatives and centers for diagnosis, and increase in the number of patients with chronic diseases are factors that drive the growth of the market.

Increasing concerns regarding the patient data safety & and security increase the threat of cyber-attacks and the potential misuse of patient-related confidential data, which hinders the growth of healthcare claims management solution market. Increase in investment in the Asia-Pacific region offers huge market potential advanced techniques for the growth of the market. Thus, rise in investments in emerging markets to improve healthcare IT infrastructure from various government agencies is expected to create opportunities in the healthcare claims management solutions market.

The healthcare claims management market is segmented on the basis of type, deployment mode, and geography. By type, the market is segmented into software and services. On the basis of deployment mode, the market is segmented into web-based mode, cloud-based mode, and on-premise. By geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players profiled in the report include, Oracle Corporation, ALLISCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS, Athenahealth Inc., COGNIZANT Technology Solution Corporation, Quest Diagnostics, McKesson Corporation, eClinicalWorks LLC, Optum, Inc., The SSI Group, Inc., and GE Healthcare.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

  • This report provides a quantitative analysis of the healthcare claims management solutions industry, market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the healthcare claims management solutions market analysis from 2020 to 2030 to identify the prevailing healthcare claims management solutions market opportunities.

  • The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

  • Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

  • In-depth analysis of the healthcare claims management solutions market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

  • Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

  • Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

  • The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global healthcare claims management solutions market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1. Market definition and scope
3.2. Key findings
3.2.1. Top investment pockets
3.3. Porter's five forces analysis
3.4. Top player positioning
3.5. Market dynamics
3.5.1. Drivers
3.5.2. Restraints
3.5.3. Opportunities
3.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market

CHAPTER 4: HEALTHCARE CLAIMS MANAGEMENT SOLUTIONS MARKET, BY TYPE
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 Market size and forecast
4.2 Software
4.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.2.3 Market analysis by country
4.3 Services
4.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.3.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 5: HEALTHCARE CLAIMS MANAGEMENT SOLUTIONS MARKET, BY DEPLOYMENT MODE
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 Market size and forecast
5.2 Web-based
5.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
5.2.3 Market analysis by country
5.3 Cloud-based
5.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
5.3.3 Market analysis by country
5.4 On-premise
5.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region
5.4.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 6: HEALTHCARE CLAIMS MANAGEMENT SOLUTIONS MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 7: COMPANY LANDSCAPE
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Top winning strategies
7.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player
7.4. Competitive Dashboard
7.5. Competitive Heatmap
7.6. Key developments

CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES
8.1 Oracle Corporation
8.1.1 Company overview
8.1.2 Company snapshot
8.1.3 Operating business segments
8.1.4 Product portfolio
8.1.5 Business performance
8.1.6 Key strategic moves and developments
8.2 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.
8.2.1 Company overview
8.2.2 Company snapshot
8.2.3 Operating business segments
8.2.4 Product portfolio
8.2.5 Business performance
8.2.6 Key strategic moves and developments
8.3 Athenahealth Inc.
8.3.1 Company overview
8.3.2 Company snapshot
8.3.3 Operating business segments
8.3.4 Product portfolio
8.3.5 Business performance
8.3.6 Key strategic moves and developments
8.4 COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORPORATION
8.4.1 Company overview
8.4.2 Company snapshot
8.4.3 Operating business segments
8.4.4 Product portfolio
8.4.5 Business performance
8.4.6 Key strategic moves and developments
8.5 Quest Diagnostics
8.5.1 Company overview
8.5.2 Company snapshot
8.5.3 Operating business segments
8.5.4 Product portfolio
8.5.5 Business performance
8.5.6 Key strategic moves and developments
8.6 McKesson Corporation
8.6.1 Company overview
8.6.2 Company snapshot
8.6.3 Operating business segments
8.6.4 Product portfolio
8.6.5 Business performance
8.6.6 Key strategic moves and developments
8.7 eClinicalWorks LLC
8.7.1 Company overview
8.7.2 Company snapshot
8.7.3 Operating business segments
8.7.4 Product portfolio
8.7.5 Business performance
8.7.6 Key strategic moves and developments
8.8 Optum, Inc,
8.8.1 Company overview
8.8.2 Company snapshot
8.8.3 Operating business segments
8.8.4 Product portfolio
8.8.5 Business performance
8.8.6 Key strategic moves and developments
8.9 The SSI Groups Inc.
8.9.1 Company overview
8.9.2 Company snapshot
8.9.3 Operating business segments
8.9.4 Product portfolio
8.9.5 Business performance
8.9.6 Key strategic moves and developments
8.10 GE Healthcare
8.10.1 Company overview
8.10.2 Company snapshot
8.10.3 Operating business segments
8.10.4 Product portfolio
8.10.5 Business performance
8.10.6 Key strategic moves and developments

