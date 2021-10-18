U.S. markets open in 4 hours 51 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,453.00
    -9.50 (-0.21%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,112.00
    -59.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,086.25
    -48.25 (-0.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,256.90
    -8.10 (-0.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.34
    +1.06 (+1.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,762.60
    -5.70 (-0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    23.35
    +0.00 (+0.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1587
    -0.0013 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5760
    +0.0270 (+1.74%)
     

  • Vix

    17.20
    +0.34 (+2.02%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3726
    +0.0049 (+0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.3390
    +0.6620 (+0.58%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,805.43
    +1,025.31 (+1.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,447.78
    +72.56 (+5.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,226.09
    -7.94 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,025.46
    +474.56 (+1.66%)
     

The Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market is expected to grow by $ 33.49 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 23.18% during the forecast period

ReportLinker
·3 min read

Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market 2021-2025 The analyst has been monitoring the healthcare cloud computing market and it is poised to grow by $ 33. 49 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 23.

New York, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02779355/?utm_source=GNW
18% during the forecast period. Our report on the healthcare cloud computing market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing cloud-assisted medical collaborations and integrated service offerings for healthcare. In addition, Increasing cloud-assisted medical collaborations is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The healthcare cloud computing market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.

The healthcare cloud computing market is segmented as below:
By Product
SaaS
IaaS
PaaS
By Geography
North America
Europe
APAC
South America
MEA
This study identifies the increased number of cloud vendorsas one of the prime reasons driving the healthcare cloud computing market growth during the next few years.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on healthcare cloud computing market covers the following areas:
Healthcare cloud computing market sizing
Healthcare cloud computing market forecast
Healthcare cloud computing market industry analysis
This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading healthcare cloud computing market vendors that include Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Amazon.com Inc., athenahealth Inc., Carestream Health Inc., General Electric Co., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Salesforce.com Inc., and Siemens AG. Also, the healthcare cloud computing market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p02779355/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

  • Iranian supertanker departing from Venezuela to transport heavy oil

    HOUSTON/CARACAS (Reuters) -An Iran-flagged supertanker on Saturday was about to set sail from Venezuelan waters carrying 2 million barrels of heavy crude provided by state-run oil firm PDVSA, according to documents seen by Reuters and vessel tracking services. The shipment is part of a deal agreed by PDVSA and its counterpart National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) that exchanges Iranian condensate for Venezuela's Merey crude. The swaps aim to ease an acute shortage of diluents that has cut Venezuela's oil output and exports, Reuters reported last month https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/exclusive-under-us-sanctions-iran-venezuela-strike-oil-export-deal-sources-2021-09-25.

  • My girlfriend says I should tip in restaurants. I say waitstaff are just like construction and fast-food workers. Who’s right?

    ‘As long as all service staff are doing their job and getting paid an hourly wage, there is no reason to tip anyone.’

  • This Chinese Tech Giant Just Got a Big-Time Fine, So Why Is Its Stock Skyrocketing?

    Chinese stocks have sold off en masse since the Spring, but is now the time for aggressive investors to go bargain-hunting in the Middle Kingdom? One indication could be the recent case of Meituan (OTC: MPNGF), the largest food delivery company in China, with businesses in daily deals, hotel bookings, community e-commerce, restaurant software, and grocery and drugstore delivery. On Oct. 8, China's State Administration for Market Regulation imposed a $534 million fine on Meituan -- a penalty for abusing its dominant market share in food delivery to force restaurants into exclusivity arrangements.

  • Apple’s iPhone Partner Foxconn Unveils First Electric Vehicles

    (Bloomberg) -- Foxconn Technology Group unveiled its first electric vehicles, a milestone that could boost the Taiwanese electronics manufacturer’s credentials as a serious bidder for Apple Inc.’s secretive automotive project.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More Popular Than EverGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate Fight

  • Foxconn bullish on electric vehicle prospects as it shows off three prototypes

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan's Foxconn unveiled its first three electric vehicle prototypes on Monday, underscoring ambitious plans to diversify away from its role of building consumer electronics for Apple Inc and other tech firms. The vehicles - an SUV, a sedan and a bus - were made by Foxtron, a venture between Foxconn and Taiwanese car maker Yulon Motor Co Ltd. Foxtron Vice Chairman Tso Chi-sen told reporters that he hoped electric vehicles would be worth a trillion Taiwan dollars to Foxconn in five years time - a figure equivalent to around $35 billion.

  • Oil prices climb as COVID recovery, power generators stoke demand

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices hit their highest level in years on Monday as demand recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic, boosted by more custom from power generators turning away from expensive gas and coal to fuel oil and diesel. Brent crude oil futures rose 63 cents, or 0.7%, to $85.49 a barrel by 0645 GMT, after hitting a session-high of $86.04, the highest price since October 2018. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures climbed 95 cents, or 1.2%, to $83.23 a barrel, after hitting a session-high of $83.73, highest since October 2014.

  • Gasoline prices usually fall this time of year as vacation season ends. So why are they jumping?

    At a time when gas prices are usually heading down, the reverse is happening. Prices are soaring amid a spike in the price of oil.

  • Volkswagen's Skoda Auto halts production for two weeks

    PRAGUE (Reuters) -Skoda Auto started a two-week outage on Monday as the carmaker contends with the global shortage of chips and other components, the Vokswagen-owned company said. Skoda wants to complete 10,000 unfinished cars during the outage, which will leave only one production line running, a spokesman said. "Skoda Auto has been struggling with a big shortage of critical components, which has forced it to limit production significantly in the past weeks," spokesman Tomas Kotera said.

  • 3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Want to invest in tech, but not a trillion-dollar mega-cap? Consider this motley trio of top tech stocks instead.

  • Selling Cars in the Era of the Chip Shortage: Online Chats and No More Haggling

    Salespeople who once spent days walking dealership lots offering test drives now scout for online leads and explain the chip shortage to frustrated customers.

  • Goldman Wins Nod for Full Ownership of China Securities Firm

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. won approval to take 100% ownership of its securities joint venture in China, a key step to expand in the country even as growing political tension and a Beijing-led crackdown on the private sector has ratcheted up risks.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More Popular Than EverGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’r

  • Global Energy Crisis Prompts Asia to Turn to U.S. for Oil

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian demand for U.S. oil is rising as the energy crisis boosts prices for other crudes that are priced against the global Brent futures contract. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More Popular Than EverGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightOut-of-Practice Airline Pilots Are Making Errors Back in the Air

  • Chinese and HK shares slide as China Q3 GDP misses estimates

    Mainland Chinese and Hong Kong equity markets fell on Monday after data showed China's economy grew more slowly than expected in the third quarter, clouding the global recovery outlook and weighing on regional stocks. Analysts said comments by Xi Jinping on Friday, calling on progress on a long-awaited property tax, also hurt sentiment, already weighed down by rising oil prices. Oil prices extended a recent rally amid a global energy shortage to hit multi-year peaks, with U.S. crude touching a seven-year high and Brent a three-year peak.

  • ‘Crazy’ Bets on $200 Oil Invade the Options Market

    Traders are wagering U.S. crude’s rally to a seven-year high is just the beginning, despite a softening global economic expansion.

  • How to Quit Your Job and Get a Better One, From Those Who Have Been There

    Professionals who took a career break and made it to the other side with new, better jobs offer some advice.

  • Goldman Sachs Cleared to Own All of China Unit

    Chinese regulators approved Goldman’s application to take full ownership of a key local unit, another step in China’s gradual opening of its financial system to major players from the U.S. and elsewhere.

  • Before debt woes, China Evergrande's ambitious car making goals stunned industry

    At the Shanghai Auto Show in April, the booth for China Evergrande Group's new energy vehicle (NEV) unit was hard to miss. One of the largest exhibitions at the event, in a prime spot opposite BMW, the property developer-backed unit showed off nine concept vehicle models under its brand "Hengchi", which translates to "eternally speeding." "There has never been a car company that has been able to deliver such a diversified product line in such a short amount of time," Daniel Kirchert, who joined Evergrande NEV days before the auto show as vice president, told industry executives and reporters in a speech at the event.

  • Can Colombia Capitalize On Climbing Crude Prices?

    While Colombia’s rig count has increased in recent months, production is lagging behind, just as crude prices are rallying to new highs

  • Hospitality businesses lead UK recovery as travel and tourism ease

    Demand for concerts and music festivals, and the easing of international travel gave tourism a significant boost.

  • Saks Fifth Avenue e-commerce unit aims for IPO at $6 billion valuation - WSJ

    Saks said it does not comment on rumors or speculation in a statement to Reuters. Earlier this year, Hudson's Bay Co (HBC), the owner of Saks Fifth Avenue, launched the luxury department store's e-commerce segment as a separate business following investment from U.S. private equity firm Insight Partners in the online business. The deal valued the Saks e-commerce business, called Saks, at $2 billion, HBC said.