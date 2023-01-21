DUBLIN, Jan. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Research and Markets

The "Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics Market to Reach $20.9 Billion by 2027

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics estimated at US$16.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$20.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Vaccines, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.1% CAGR and reach US$9.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Clinical Trial Materials segment is readjusted to a revised 3.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.5% CAGR

The Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.1% and 2.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.6% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.7 Billion by the year 2027.

Biopharmaceuticals Segment to Record 3.9% CAGR

In the global Biopharmaceuticals segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.9 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 4.2% CAGR through the analysis period.

Companies Mentioned

American Airlines, Inc.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation

Cavalier Logistics

Continental Carbon Company

DB Schenker

DHL International GmbH

FedEx Corporation

Kuehne + Nagel International AG

Marken Ltd.

