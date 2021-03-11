Global Healthcare Contract Development & Manufacturing Organization Market Report 2021 Featuring Lonza Group, Recipharm, Siegfried, Covance, Jabil; Sanmina, IQVIA, and Flex

DUBLIN, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Healthcare Contract Development & Manufacturing Organization Market (2020-2025) by services Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Healthcare Contract Development & Manufacturing Organization Market is estimated to be USD 193 Bn in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 286 Bn by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.2 %.



Market Dynamics

Key factors, such as the growing number of new molecular entities have led to a demand for high-end technical expertise. Also, at given times, to expedite the drug manufacturing process, pharma companies are depending on CDMOs for their niche technical expertise to get the product in the market. In addition to it, companies are equally focusing on reducing the capital expenditure involved in manufacturing processes. These factors are prominently driving the growth of the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) market.



However, the serialization issues along with the infringement issues related to intellectual property are likely to restrain the market growth.



Recent Developments

1. Moderna, Inc and Recipharm AB, a CDMO have drafted an agreement to support the formulation and fill-finish a part of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine supply outside the U.S. - 30th December 2020

2. Siegfried has acquired two pharmaceutical manufacturing sites from Novartis based out of Spain. This is in view towards creating a center of excellence for the sites' current technology portfolio in the Barcelona region.- 29th September 2020



Company Profiles



Some of the companies covered in this report are Lonza Group Ltd.; Recipharm AB; Siegfried Holding AG; Covance Inc.; Jabil; Sanmina Corporation; IQVIA Holdings Inc.; and Flex.



