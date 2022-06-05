Global Healthcare CRM Market Size to Grow by USD 24.7 Million | Revenue Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, And Trends | Vantage Market Research

Vantage Market Research, The North Star for the Working World

WASHINGTON, June 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research’s recent analysis of the Global Healthcare CRM Market finds that Rise in shift toward online product ordering and increase in demand for customer relationship management software among pharmaceutical companies, are factors that influence the growth of Healthcare CRM Market.



Additionally, rapid digital transformation in developing countries as well as rise in use of social media marketing of products, in addition to the increasing investment in Research and Development (R&D) from governments across the globe are further propelling the market growth.

The Global Market revenue stood at a value USD 11.2 Million in the year 2021. The Global Healthcare CRM Market size is forecasted to reach USD 24.7 Million by the year 2028 and is expected to grow exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.1% during the forecast period; states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Healthcare CRM Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Component (Software, Services), by Deployment Model (On-Premise Model, Web/Cloud-Based Model), by Functionality (Customer Service and Support, Marketing, Sales, Digital Marketing), by End User (Healthcare Providers, Healthcare Payers, Life Sciences Industry), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

Please Check Out Our Free Sample Reports and Make a More Informed Decision:

Get Access to a Free Copy of Our Latest Sample Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/healthcare-crm-market-1631/request-sample

(Sample reports are a great way to test our in-depth reports or study before you make a purchase)

The newly updated, 140+ page reports provide an in-depth analysis of the COVID-19 virus and pandemic.

Using industry data and interview with experts, you can learn about topics such as regional impact analysis, global forecast, competitive landscape analysis, size & share of regional markets.

We offer these reports in PDF format so you can read them on your computer and print them out.

Free sample includes, Industry Operating Conditions, Industry Market Size, Profitability Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Industry Major Players, Historical and Forecast, Growth Porter's 5 Forces Analysis, Revenue Forecasts, Industry Trends, Industry Financial Ratios.

The report also presents the country-wise and region-wise analysis of the Vantage Market Research and includes a detailed analysis of the key factors affecting the growth of the market.

Sample Report further sheds light on the Major Market Players with their Sales Volume, Business Strategy and Revenue Analysis, to offer the readers an advantage over others.

Story continues

Market Dynamics :

Drivers:

Increasing Awareness Regarding Healthcare CRM

The COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the full healthcare customer relationship management market. Due to increasing awareness about healthcare systems among patients, and a higher demand for healthcare systems that can be accessed from home. The launch of innovative healthcare CRM software in the market, this solution provides different types of tools which can improve customer-related processes. This software provide messaging services, emails, online forms etc. It contains huge amounts of data of patients, such as medical history, visits, prescriptions, and medical bills, into a holistic profile and is also used for scheduling and tracking medical appointments. The implementation of artificial intelligence in healthcare CRM among others is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

Key Insights & Findings from the Report:

According to our primary respondents’ research, the Healthcare CRM market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of roughly 14.1% during the forecast period.

The Healthcare CRM market was estimated to be worth roughly USD 11.2 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 24.7 Million by 2028; based on primary research.

On the basis of region, Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the worldwide Healthcare CRM market.



Purchase This Premium Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/healthcare-crm-market-1631/0

Benefits of Purchasing Healthcare CRM Market Reports:

Customer Satisfaction : Our team of experts assists you with all your research needs and optimizes your reports.

Analyst Support : Before or after purchasing the report, ask a professional analyst to address your questions.

Assured Quality : Focuses on accuracy and quality of reports.

Incomparable Skills: Analysts provide in-depth insights into reports.

Segmentation of the Global Healthcare CRM Market:

Component Software Services

Deployment Model On-Premise Model Web/Cloud-Based Model

Functionality Customer Service and Support Marketing Sales Digital Marketing Other Functionalities

End User Healthcare Providers Healthcare Payers Life Sciences Industry

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/healthcare-crm-market-1631

Rise in Treatment through Virtual Patient Care

The rise in patient preference for a more convenient technique for treatment through virtual patient care, in addition to the increasing technology, and increasing investments in Research and Development (R&D) is projected to drive the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, patients' increasing demand for early therapy through domestic care, virtual care, transportable surveillance, and infection tracking devices will make contributions to the increase of the Healthcare CRM Market. Moreover, the growth of technological developments in restructuring healthcare databases and fast monetary development are some of the other factors are offering opportunities, ultimately anticipated to drive the market growth over the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the electronics industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

Do You Have Any Query or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert@ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/healthcare-crm-market-1631/inquiry-before-buying

(You may enquire a report quote OR available discount offers to our sales team before purchase.)

The Report on Healthcare CRM Market Highlights:

Assessment of the market

Premium Insights

Competitive Landscape

COVID Impact Analysis

Historic Data, Estimates and Forecast

Company Profiles

Global and Regional Dynamics



Regional Analysis :

North America Holds Maximum Market Share

North America is expected to dominate the growth of Healthcare CRM Market in 2021. The major driving factors for the market are growth in the geriatric and chronically ill population. Additionally, an increasing technological advancement in the region is further contributing to the market growth. However, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) over the forecast period. This is owing to due to rising patient awareness, improvement of healthcare systems, growing medical tourism in Asian countries, and favourable government initiatives, among other factors.

List of Prominent Players in the Healthcare CRM Market:

Salesforce.com Inc. (US)

SAP SE (Germany)

Oracle (US)

Microsoft (US)

IBM (US)

Influence Health (US)

SugarCRM (US)

Accenture (Ireland)

Healthgrades (US)

Infor Inc. (US)

Key questions answered in the report:

Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

Which are the top five players of the Healthcare CRM Market?

How will the Healthcare CRM Market change in the upcoming six years?

Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Healthcare CRM Market?

What is the Healthcare CRM market drivers and restrictions?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Healthcare CRM Market throughout the forecast period?

Recent Developments:

February 2021: Olympus Corporation (Japan) launched the SIF-H190 single-balloon enteroscopy solution to reach deep into the small intestine.

August 2021: Virta Med and STAN Institute announce strategic collaboration.

This market titled “ Healthcare CRM Market ” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Parameter Details Market Size Provided for Years 2016-2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016-2020 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Segments Covered Component Software Services

Deployment Model On-Premise Model Web/Cloud-Based Model

Functionality Customer Service and Support Marketing Sales Digital Marketing Other Functionalities

End User Healthcare Providers Healthcare Payers Life Sciences Industry

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

Region & Counties Covered North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe U.K France Germany Italy Spain Rest Of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea South East Asia Rest Of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest Of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest Of Middle East & Africa

Companies Covered Salesforce.com Inc. (US)

SAP SE (Germany)

Oracle (US)

Microsoft (US)

IBM (US)

Influence Health (US)

SugarCRM (US)

Accenture (Ireland)

Healthgrades (US)

Infor Inc. (US) Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, technology landscape, patent analysis, market attractiveness analysis by segments and North America, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis



Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/healthcare-crm-market-1631/request-sample

Browse More Related Report:

Care Management Solutions Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/care-management-solutions-market-1626

Cognitive Assessment and Training Healthcare Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/cognitive-assessment-and-training-healthcare-market-1624

Dental Practice Management Software Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/dental-practice-management-software-market-1616

Cancer Registry Software Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/cancer-registry-software-market-1610

About Vantage Market Research:

We, at Vantage Market Research , provide quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets, in turn, helping our clients map out constellation of opportunities for their businesses. We, as a competitive intelligence market research and consulting firm provide end to end solutions to our client enterprises to meet their crucial business objectives. Our clientele base spans across 70% of Global Fortune 500 companies. The company provides high quality data and market research services. The company serves various enterprises and clients in a wide variety of industries. The company offers detailed reports on multiple industries including Chemical Materials and Energy, Food and Beverages, Healthcare Technology, etc. The company’s experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and numerous statistical tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vantage-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/vantagemarketr

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases @https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/press-releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/blogs

Blog:



