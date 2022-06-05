U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,117.50
    +10.50 (+0.26%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,961.00
    +73.00 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,591.00
    +40.00 (+0.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,885.40
    +4.10 (+0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    119.14
    +0.27 (+0.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,855.60
    +5.40 (+0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    22.17
    +0.27 (+1.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0723
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9570
    +0.0440 (+1.51%)
     

  • Vix

    24.79
    +0.07 (+0.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2490
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.5980
    -0.2620 (-0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,466.90
    +776.28 (+2.61%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    662.38
    +1.58 (+0.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,532.95
    -74.71 (-0.98%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,699.68
    -61.89 (-0.22%)
     

Global Healthcare CRM Market Size to Grow by USD 24.7 Million | Revenue Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, And Trends | Vantage Market Research

Vantage Market Research
·9 min read
Vantage Market Research, The North Star for the Working World
Vantage Market Research, The North Star for the Working World

WASHINGTON, June 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research’s recent analysis of the Global Healthcare CRM Market finds that Rise in shift toward online product ordering and increase in demand for customer relationship management software among pharmaceutical companies, are factors that influence the growth of Healthcare CRM Market.

Additionally, rapid digital transformation in developing countries as well as rise in use of social media marketing of products, in addition to the increasing investment in Research and Development (R&D) from governments across the globe are further propelling the market growth.

The Global Market revenue stood at a value USD 11.2 Million in the year 2021. The Global Healthcare CRM Market size is forecasted to reach USD 24.7 Million by the year 2028 and is expected to grow exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.1% during the forecast period; states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Healthcare CRM Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Component (Software, Services), by Deployment Model (On-Premise Model, Web/Cloud-Based Model), by Functionality (Customer Service and Support, Marketing, Sales, Digital Marketing), by End User (Healthcare Providers, Healthcare Payers, Life Sciences Industry), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028).

Please Check Out Our Free Sample Reports and Make a More Informed Decision:

Get Access to a Free Copy of Our Latest Sample Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/healthcare-crm-market-1631/request-sample

(Sample reports are a great way to test our in-depth reports or study before you make a purchase)

  • The newly updated, 140+ page reports provide an in-depth analysis of the COVID-19 virus and pandemic.

  • Using industry data and interview with experts, you can learn about topics such as regional impact analysis, global forecast, competitive landscape analysis, size & share of regional markets.

  • We offer these reports in PDF format so you can read them on your computer and print them out.

  • Free sample includes, Industry Operating Conditions, Industry Market Size, Profitability Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Industry Major Players, Historical and Forecast, Growth Porter's 5 Forces Analysis, Revenue Forecasts, Industry Trends, Industry Financial Ratios.

  • The report also presents the country-wise and region-wise analysis of the Vantage Market Research and includes a detailed analysis of the key factors affecting the growth of the market.

  • Sample Report further sheds light on the Major Market Players with their Sales Volume, Business Strategy and Revenue Analysis, to offer the readers an advantage over others.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Increasing Awareness Regarding Healthcare CRM

The COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the full healthcare customer relationship management market. Due to increasing awareness about healthcare systems among patients, and a higher demand for healthcare systems that can be accessed from home. The launch of innovative healthcare CRM software in the market, this solution provides different types of tools which can improve customer-related processes. This software provide messaging services, emails, online forms etc. It contains huge amounts of data of patients, such as medical history, visits, prescriptions, and medical bills, into a holistic profile and is also used for scheduling and tracking medical appointments. The implementation of artificial intelligence in healthcare CRM among others is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

Key Insights & Findings from the Report:

  • According to our primary respondents’ research, the Healthcare CRM market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of roughly 14.1% during the forecast period.

  • The Healthcare CRM market was estimated to be worth roughly USD 11.2 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 24.7 Million by 2028; based on primary research.

  • On the basis of region, Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the worldwide Healthcare CRM market.

Purchase This Premium Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/healthcare-crm-market-1631/0

Benefits of Purchasing Healthcare CRM Market Reports:

  • Customer Satisfaction: Our team of experts assists you with all your research needs and optimizes your reports.

  • Analyst Support: Before or after purchasing the report, ask a professional analyst to address your questions.

  • Assured Quality: Focuses on accuracy and quality of reports.

  • Incomparable Skills: Analysts provide in-depth insights into reports.

Segmentation of the Global Healthcare CRM Market:

  • Component

    • Software

    • Services

  • Deployment Model

    • On-Premise Model

    • Web/Cloud-Based Model

  • Functionality

    • Customer Service and Support

    • Marketing

    • Sales

    • Digital Marketing

    • Other Functionalities

  • End User

    • Healthcare Providers

    • Healthcare Payers

    • Life Sciences Industry

  • Region

    • North America

    • Europe

    • Asia Pacific

    • Latin America

    • Middle East & Africa

Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/healthcare-crm-market-1631

Rise in Treatment through Virtual Patient Care

The rise in patient preference for a more convenient technique for treatment through virtual patient care, in addition to the increasing technology, and increasing investments in Research and Development (R&D) is projected to drive the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, patients' increasing demand for early therapy through domestic care, virtual care, transportable surveillance, and infection tracking devices will make contributions to the increase of the Healthcare CRM Market. Moreover, the growth of technological developments in restructuring healthcare databases and fast monetary development are some of the other factors are offering opportunities, ultimately anticipated to drive the market growth over the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the electronics industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

  1. Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

    1. North America

    2. Europe

    3. Asia Pacific

    4. Latin America

    5. Middle East & Africa

  2. Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021

  3. Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19

  4. Long Term Dynamics

  5. Short Term Dynamics

Do You Have Any Query or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert@ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/healthcare-crm-market-1631/inquiry-before-buying

(You may enquire a report quote OR available discount offers to our sales team before purchase.)

The Report on Healthcare CRM Market Highlights:

  • Assessment of the market

  • Premium Insights

  • Competitive Landscape

  • COVID Impact Analysis

  • Historic Data, Estimates and Forecast

  • Company Profiles

  • Global and Regional Dynamics

Regional Analysis:

North America Holds Maximum Market Share

North America is expected to dominate the growth of Healthcare CRM Market in 2021. The major driving factors for the market are growth in the geriatric and chronically ill population. Additionally, an increasing technological advancement in the region is further contributing to the market growth. However, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) over the forecast period. This is owing to due to rising patient awareness, improvement of healthcare systems, growing medical tourism in Asian countries, and favourable government initiatives, among other factors.

List of Prominent Players in the Healthcare CRM Market:

  • Salesforce.com Inc. (US)

  • SAP SE (Germany)

  • Oracle (US)

  • Microsoft (US)

  • IBM (US)

  • Influence Health (US)

  • SugarCRM (US)

  • Accenture (Ireland)

  • Healthgrades (US)

  • Infor Inc. (US)

Key questions answered in the report:

  • Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

  • Which are the top five players of the Healthcare CRM Market?

  • How will the Healthcare CRM Market change in the upcoming six years?

  • Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Healthcare CRM Market?

  • What is the Healthcare CRM market drivers and restrictions?

  • What will be the CAGR and size of the Healthcare CRM Market throughout the forecast period?

Recent Developments:

February 2021: Olympus Corporation (Japan) launched the SIF-H190 single-balloon enteroscopy solution to reach deep into the small intestine.

August 2021: Virta Med and STAN Institute announce strategic collaboration.

This market titled “Healthcare CRM Market will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Parameter

Details

Market Size Provided for Years

2016-2028

Base Year

2021

Historic Years

2016-2020

Forecast Years

2022-2028

Segments Covered

  • Component

    • Software

    • Services

  • Deployment Model

    • On-Premise Model

    • Web/Cloud-Based Model

  • Functionality

    • Customer Service and Support

    • Marketing

    • Sales

    • Digital Marketing

    • Other Functionalities

  • End User

    • Healthcare Providers

    • Healthcare Payers

    • Life Sciences Industry

  • Region

    • North America

    • Europe

    • Asia Pacific

    • Latin America

    • Middle East & Africa

Region & Counties Covered

  • North America

    • U.S.

    • Canada

    • Mexico

  • Europe

    • U.K

    • France

    • Germany

    • Italy

    • Spain

    • Rest Of Europe

  • Asia Pacific

    • China

    • Japan

    • India

    • South Korea

    • South East Asia

    • Rest Of Asia Pacific

  • Latin America

    • Brazil

    • Argentina

    • Rest Of Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa

    • GCC Countries

    • South Africa

    • Rest Of Middle East & Africa

Companies Covered

  • Salesforce.com Inc. (US)

  • SAP SE (Germany)

  • Oracle (US)

  • Microsoft (US)

  • IBM (US)

  • Influence Health (US)

  • SugarCRM (US)

  • Accenture (Ireland)

  • Healthgrades (US)

  • Infor Inc. (US)

Report Coverage

Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, technology landscape, patent analysis, market attractiveness analysis by segments and North America, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis


Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/healthcare-crm-market-1631/request-sample

Browse More Related Report:

About Vantage Market Research:

We, at Vantage Market Research, provide quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets, in turn, helping our clients map out constellation of opportunities for their businesses. We, as a competitive intelligence market research and consulting firm provide end to end solutions to our client enterprises to meet their crucial business objectives. Our clientele base spans across 70% of Global Fortune 500 companies. The company provides high quality data and market research services. The company serves various enterprises and clients in a wide variety of industries. The company offers detailed reports on multiple industries including Chemical Materials and Energy, Food and Beverages, Healthcare Technology, etc. The company’s experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and numerous statistical tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vantage-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/vantagemarketr

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases @https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/press-releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/blogs

Blog:


Recommended Stories

  • After stock splits for Alphabet and Amazon, here’s who might be next

    Stock splits typically have led to oversized returns, says Bank of America.

  • 3 Reasons Amazon Stock Could Soar After Its Split

    It's certainly understandable; getting more shares of your favorite company can bring a smile to the faces of even the most stoic among us. It's also true that companies that announce their intentions to split their stock tend to see their share prices run up as the split date approaches. All this buying can drive share prices up, bringing in more momentum traders and adding fuel to the fire.

  • Here are 3 top dividend stocks for stable cash return and inflation protection — one of them even offers an incredible 13.3% yield

    Look beyond the popular growth stocks. A healthy stream of income awaits.

  • Here’s why Warren Buffett bought all the Occidental Petroleum shares he could, even with oil prices shooting past $100

    Energy prices are soaring. But bargain-hunter Buffett continues to bet on big oil.

  • Saudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia Rebound

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on Arms‘No Longer Sure Bets’: Tech Giants Are Dropping Bad News DailyOil Sands Crude Prices Nosedive as Russian Bans Upend MarketSaudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia ReboundUS May Allow More Iran Oil to Flow Even Without Deal, Says VitolSaudi Arabia raised oil prices for its biggest market of Asia by more than expected as the region’s main economies ease coronavirus restrictions, helping boost

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, , we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Snap Inc. recently was downgraded to Sell with a D+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Elon Musk Tries to Reassure About Tesla

    The CEO of the electric vehicle maker wants to appease worried markets after one of his worrying messages about Tesla.

  • The Stock Market Is Charting a New Course. It Won’t Be Pleasant.

    All three major indexes finished the week lower. It’s the next 10 years that investors need to worry about.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise After Market Rally Holds Key Levels; Apple News On Tap

    Stocks fell last week, but was it constructive? Tesla tumbled on Elon Musk's "super bad" warning. Apple WWDC is due.

  • 2 Electric Vehicle Stocks Under $10 That Analysts Like

    Over the past year and a half, the Biden Administration has shown a consistent policy bent toward the promotion of electric vehicles (EVs). This has given EV manufacturers openings for new contracts with Federal, state, and local level government agencies. More importantly, the Administration has publicly backed Federal funding for a massive build-out of EV charging infrastructure. This provides a real opening for investors. The modern EV industry is young, and provides investors with an array o

  • Bitcoin Miners Are Selling Tokens as Prices Linger Near Lows

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin miners are beginning to sell tokens they’ve hoarded to cover burgeoning costs with the prospects for industry growth slowing and the price of the largest cryptocurrency showing few signs of rebounding following the recent collapse from record highs. Most Read from BloombergRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on Arms‘No Longer Sure Bets’: Tech Giants Are Dropping Bad News DailyOil Sands Crude Prices Nosedive as Russian Bans Upend MarketSaudis Raise Oil Prices M

  • 4 Ultra-Cheap, Time-Tested Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    Since the curtain opened on 2022, the storied Dow Jones Industrial Average and benchmark S&P 500 have dipped into correction territory (a decline of more than 10%), while the technology-focused Nasdaq Composite has fallen into a bear market, with a peak-to-trough decline of 31% since November. Although big drops in the stock market can be unnerving and tug on investors' emotions, they're also, historically, an excellent time to put your money to work. Corrections and bear markets tend to run their course relatively quickly, and all notable declines throughout history have eventually been erased by a bull market rally.

  • How Much Should I Really Have in My 401(k)?

    Saving for a financially secure retirement is a long-term project with a sometimes indistinct final objective, especially when people are just starting in their careers. Retirement is far in the future at that point and key concerns such as career … Continue reading → The post How Much Should I Have in My 401(k) at 30? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 5 Growth Stocks That Can Build Generational Wealth by 2040

    These innovative growth stocks have the potential to lead investors to financial independence in less than two decades.

  • 60-40 investors 'punched in the gut' so far in 2022, but strategist sees hope

    The 60-40 stock-bond portfolio has been a bedrock of traditional investing, but it's also been a loser thus far in 2022.

  • 3 Top Metaverse Stocks to Buy in June

    The metaverse offers added opportunities for a variety of tech stocks. Grand View Research estimated a market size of $47 billion for the metaverse in 2022. It believes that the market will grow to $679 billion by 2030, a compound annual growth rate of 39%!

  • 3 Beaten-Down Dividend Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in June

    A decent dividend plus a bargain price adds up to an incredible opportunity for investors to consider.

  • Inflation, Fed blackout, CEO doom and gloom: What to know this week

    Inflation takes centerstage in the week ahead, with May’s CPI print in focus. Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve enters a blackout period before its next policy-setting meeting later this month.

  • The arrest heard 'round the crypto world

    This week, we're talking about the arrest that has everyone in the NFT space sweating bullets. If you want to get this in you inbox every Thursday afternoon, you can subscribe on TechCrunch's newsletter page. This week, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Southern District of New York arrested and filed charges against a former OpenSea executive who used his position to front-run NFT projects that were going to be listed on the home page of the marketplace.

  • Edelman CEO advice to other top execs: Beware of the 'pushback against wokeness'

    As the world faces war, an ongoing public health crisis, and social injustice, corporate executives have found themselves facing questions from their own employees about whether or not they plan to take a stand.