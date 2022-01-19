U.S. markets open in 4 hours 2 minutes

Global Healthcare Cybersecurity Markets, 2021-2026 - Rising Data Privacy Issues Due To The Shift Toward Digitalization

Research and Markets
·6 min read

Dublin, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Healthcare Cybersecurity Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.

The Healthcare sector is experiencing a paradigm shift due to many factors. New models of care are evolving, the focus is shifting from illness to wellness, and costs continue to climb amid growing demand for personalized, long-term care and the need for patients to participate in care management.

The major factors propelling the growth of the global healthcare cybersecurity market are the increasing use of technology, the growing data privacy issues, and the growing acceptance of cybersecurity in emerging economies. Collaboration between private and public sectors to strengthen cybersecurity is also a factor driving the demand in the healthcare cybersecurity market.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

On the mergers and acquisitions side in the global cybersecurity industry 9 deals dominated by USD 1 billion, including McAfee's USD 4 billion acquisition by STG, Auth0's USD 6.4 billion acquisition by Okta, and Proofpoint's USD 12.3 billion acquisition by Thoma Bravo.

Collaboration between public and private sectors in cybersecurity matters seems unavoidable, especially when considering the private sector, in general, owns and operates a large part of a country's infrastructure. For instance, in 2017, the public-private partnership Cyber NYC was introduced.

HEALTHCARE CYBERSECURITY MARKET SEGMENTATION

With the increased adoption of bringing your own device (BYOD) policies in the healthcare industry, organizations are required to improve their efforts to protect healthcare data from phishing.

Outdated infrastructure security can lead to cybersecurity vulnerabilities like patch management, configuration management, failures in access controls, encryption of data, and website security. This is driving the demand for network security in the healthcare cyber security market.

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

North America: In 2020, the number of hacking incidents reported in healthcare climbed, jumping to 42%. This is one factor that drove market demand in recent times in the US healthcare cybersecurity market. During the pandemic, cyber-crimes were enhanced as cybercriminals took advantage of the crisis which caused immense disruption to the healthcare sector at that time when it was facing massive patient care demands.

Europe: In April 2018, the European Commission (EC) announced a conclusive communication that involved a complete overview of previous actions taken to promote the digitalization of health and several commitments to drive digital transformation in the region. This will drive the growth of cybersecurity companies in the region.

KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

  • Significant Investments by Public & Private Players

  • The growing use of Digital Platforms for Telehealth Consultation

  • Increasing Partnerships & Collaborations

  • Rising Data Privacy Issues due to the Shift Towards Digitalization

  • Increased Data in Healthcare

  • Growing Acceptance & Technological Advancements

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • The adoption of IoT, application security, application of AI, and machine learning is helping the vendors to improve their delivery of cybersecurity solutions.

  • Many companies adopt inorganic ways of growth like acquisitions. For instance, recently McAfee successfully acquired TunnelBear which is a consumer VPN provider, and Skyhigh which is a leader in cloud access security broker ("CASB").

Key Vendors

  • Cisco Systems Inc.

  • Intel Corporation

  • International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

  • McAfee Corp

  • Palo Alto Networks

Other Prominent Vendors

  • Armis

  • Bitglass Inc

  • Check Point Software Technologies Ltd

  • ClearDATA

  • CrowdStrike

  • CybelAngel

  • CyberMDX

  • Cylera

  • Cynerio

  • FireEye

  • Fortified Health Security

  • Imperva

  • Irdeto

  • Juniper Networks Inc

  • Kaspersky

  • LogRhythm

  • MedCrypt

  • Medigate

  • Meditology Services

  • Ostendio

  • Protenus

  • Sensato Cybersecurity Solutions

  • Trend Micro Inc

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

  • What is the market size and share of the global healthcare cybersecurity market?

  • What are the major factors driving the demand for healthcare cybersecurity services?

  • What are the segments covered in the healthcare cybersecurity market?

  • Which region has the highest growth rate in the healthcare cybersecurity industry?

  • Who are the top players in the healthcare cybersecurity market?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.1.1 Inclusions
4.1.2 Exclusions
4.1.3 Market Estimation Caveats
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope Of The Study
4.3.1 Market Segmentation By Threat Type
4.3.2 Market Segmentation By Security Type
4.3.3 Market Segmentation By Deployment
4.3.4 Market Segmentation By End-User
4.3.5 Market Segmentation By Geography

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation

6 Market at a Glance

7 Introduction
7.1 Evolution Of Cybersecurity
7.2 Cybersecurity In Healthcare
7.3 Covid-19 Impact

8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Significant Investments By Public & Private Players
8.2 Growing Use Of Digital Platforms For Telehealth Consultation
8.3 Increasing Partnerships & Collaborations

9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Rising Data Privacy Issues Due To The Shift Toward Digitalization
9.2 Increased Data In Healthcare
9.3 Growing Acceptance & Technological Advancements

10 Market Restraints
10.1 Dearth Of Trained Healthcare It Professionals
10.2 High Implementation & Monitoring Costs
10.3 Lack Of Awareness Among Developing Countries

11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Market Size & Forecast
11.2.1 Geographic Insights
11.2.2 Threat Type Insights
11.2.3 Security Insights
11.2.4 Deployment Type
11.2.5 End-User Insights
11.3 Five Forces Analysis

12 Threat Type
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 Market Overview
12.3 Malware
12.3.1 Market Overview
12.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
12.3.3 Ransomware: Market Size & Forecast
12.3.4 Virus: Market Size & Forecast
12.3.5 Others: Market Size & Forecast
12.3.6 Market By Geography
12.4 Phishing
12.5 Denial Of Service
12.6 Others

13 Security Type
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 Network Security
13.4 Application Security
13.5 Cloud Security
13.6 Critical Infrastructure Security
13.7 Others

14 Deployment
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Market Overview
14.3 On-Premises
14.4 Cloud-Based

15 End-User
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Market Overview
15.3 Pharma & Biotech Companies
15.4 Payers
15.5 Healthcare Facilities
15.6 Others

16 Geography
16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
16.2 Geographic Overview

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4d0amp

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


