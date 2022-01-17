Global Healthcare Cybersecurity Markets Report 2021-2026 Featuring Prominent Vendors - Cisco Systems, Intel, IBM, McAfee, & Palo Alto Networks

DUBLIN, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Healthcare Cybersecurity Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Healthcare sector is experiencing a paradigm shift due to many factors. New models of care are evolving, the focus is shifting from illness to wellness, and costs continue to climb amid growing demand for personalized, long-term care and the need for patients to participate in care management.

The major factors propelling the growth of the global healthcare cybersecurity market are the increasing use of technology, the growing data privacy issues, and the growing acceptance of cybersecurity in emerging economies. Collaboration between private and public sectors to strengthen cybersecurity is also a factor driving the demand in the healthcare cybersecurity market.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

On the mergers and acquisitions side in the global cybersecurity industry 9 deals dominated by USD 1 billion, including McAfee's USD 4 billion acquisition by STG, Auth0's USD 6.4 billion acquisition by Okta, and Proofpoint's USD 12.3 billion acquisition by Thoma Bravo.

Collaboration between public and private sectors in cybersecurity matters seems unavoidable, especially when considering the private sector, in general, owns and operates a large part of a country's infrastructure. For instance, in 2017, the public-private partnership Cyber NYC was introduced.

HEALTHCARE CYBERSECURITY MARKET SEGMENTATION

With the increased adoption of bringing your own device (BYOD) policies in the healthcare industry, organizations are required to improve their efforts to protect healthcare data from phishing.

Outdated infrastructure security can lead to cybersecurity vulnerabilities like patch management, configuration management, failures in access controls, encryption of data, and website security. This is driving the demand for network security in the healthcare cyber security market.

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

North America: In 2020, the number of hacking incidents reported in healthcare climbed, jumping to 42%. This is one factor that drove market demand in recent times in the US healthcare cybersecurity market. During the pandemic, cyber-crimes were enhanced as cybercriminals took advantage of the crisis which caused immense disruption to the healthcare sector at that time when it was facing massive patient care demands.

Europe: In April 2018, the European Commission (EC) announced a conclusive communication that involved a complete overview of previous actions taken to promote the digitalization of health and several commitments to drive digital transformation in the region. This will drive the growth of cybersecurity companies in the region.

KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

Significant Investments by Public & Private Players

The growing use of Digital Platforms for Telehealth Consultation

Increasing Partnerships & Collaborations

Rising Data Privacy Issues due to the Shift Towards Digitalization

Increased Data in Healthcare

Growing Acceptance & Technological Advancements

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

The adoption of IoT, application security, application of AI, and machine learning is helping the vendors to improve their delivery of cybersecurity solutions.

Many companies adopt inorganic ways of growth like acquisitions. For instance, recently McAfee successfully acquired TunnelBear which is a consumer VPN provider, and Skyhigh which is a leader in cloud access security broker ("CASB").

