Global Healthcare Delivery and Outcomes Trends and Technologies Report 2023-2025: Focus on Precision Medicine, Digital Transformation, Decentralized Healthcare, Preventive and Predictive Healthcare

This analysis covers technologies enabling these trends, stakeholders, and impact factors, and includes roadmaps of these emerging trends and technologies. Industry initiatives, including industry activities, funding, and federal initiatives, are also analyzed.

The healthcare industry is undergoing a massive transformation, with a high focus on personalization and patient-centric care. It is embracing digital transformation and becoming more consumer-/patient friendly.

The changing socioeconomic landscape, the high prevalence of chronic diseases, the massive COVID-19 pandemic, and the challenge of resource limitations have driven the healthcare industry to develop unique technology innovations to address these issues.

Understanding the industry landscape and the emerging technologies and research, the publisher has identified the top 4 emerging trends shaping the future of healthcare.

Envisioning the 2025 scenario, we have identified precision medicine, digital transformation, decentralized healthcare, and preventive healthcare as the most critical healthcare trends of the future.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow? The Strategic Imperative

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the healthcare industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Research Methodology

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Healthcare Sector Transformation: 2025 Scenario

Evolving Healthcare Industry Through Digital Transformation

Emerging Healthcare Trends

Mapping of Technologies and Trends

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Research Scope

3. Healthcare Trend No 1: Precision Medicine

Macro-to-Micro Vision and Implications

Implementation of Precision Medicine

The Dynamics of Precision Medicine

Technology Developments that Advance Precision Medicine

Precision Medicine: Applications

Precision Medicine: Technology Innovation Universe

Precision Medicine: Incentivization, Interoperability, and Sustainable Policies will Drive Growth

Precision Medicine Stakeholder Snapshot

Precision Medicine: Current Gaps and Potential Opportunities

Precision Medicine: Impact Factors and Development Roadmap

4. Healthcare Trend No 2: Digital Transformation

Macro-to-Micro Vision and Implications

Digital Transformation Improving Consumer Experience, and Providing Patient-centric Healthcare

Digital Technologies Transforming The Healthcare Industry

Digital Transformation Impacting Different Sections of Healthcare Industry

Emerging Technologies Enabling Digital Transformation in Healthcare

Stakeholder Ecosystem of Healthcare Digital Transformation

Key Trends and Impact Factors, Roadmap of Digital Transformation

5. Healthcare Trend No 3: Decentralized Healthcare

Macro-to-Micro Vision and Implications

Decentralized Healthcare to Ensure Continuum of Care

Decentralized Healthcare and Technologies Enabling the Trends

Technology Innovations Enabling Decentralized Care

Advanced Medical Device Technologies Enabling Decentralized Healthcare

Advanced Medical Imaging Technologies Enabling Decentralized Healthcare

Advanced Medical Diagnostic Technologies Enabling Decentralized Healthcare

Digital Technologies Enabling Decentralized Healthcare

Stakeholder Ecosystem of Decentralized Healthcare

Key Trends and Impact Factors, Decentralized Healthcare

Technology Roadmap of Technologies Enabling Decentralized Healthcare

6. Healthcare Trend No 4: Preventive and Predictive Healthcare

Macro-to-Micro Vision and Implications

What is the Role of Preventive and Proactive Healthcare?

What is Driving the Adoption of Preventive Healthcare?

The Dynamics of Proactive and Preventive Healthcare

Preventive Healthcare - Implications

Stakeholder Ecosystem of Preventive Healthcare

Emerging Opportunities and Technology Trends in Preventive Healthcare

Key Trends and Impact Factors, Roadmap of Preventive Health

7. Industry Initiatives

Industry Initiatives Towards Precision Medicine

Industry Initiatives: Strong Investment Portfolio to Bolster Precision Medicine

High Funding Toward Home Care, At-home Diagnostics

Industry Initiatives Toward Decentralized Healthcare

Emerging Role of Federal Bodies for Decentralized Healthcare

Largest Healthcare Industry Players Refocusing on Digital Transformation

Digital Transformation Highlighted in Digital Health Funding Landscape

8. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Inclusive and Diverse Genomic Research

Growth Opportunity 2: Virtual Hospitals

Growth Opportunity 3: Omnichannel Healthcare for Providers

9. Appendix

