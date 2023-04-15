Global Healthcare Delivery and Outcomes Trends and Technologies Report 2023-2025: Focus on Precision Medicine, Digital Transformation, Decentralized Healthcare, Preventive and Predictive Healthcare
This analysis covers technologies enabling these trends, stakeholders, and impact factors, and includes roadmaps of these emerging trends and technologies. Industry initiatives, including industry activities, funding, and federal initiatives, are also analyzed.
The healthcare industry is undergoing a massive transformation, with a high focus on personalization and patient-centric care. It is embracing digital transformation and becoming more consumer-/patient friendly.
The changing socioeconomic landscape, the high prevalence of chronic diseases, the massive COVID-19 pandemic, and the challenge of resource limitations have driven the healthcare industry to develop unique technology innovations to address these issues.
Understanding the industry landscape and the emerging technologies and research, the publisher has identified the top 4 emerging trends shaping the future of healthcare.
Envisioning the 2025 scenario, we have identified precision medicine, digital transformation, decentralized healthcare, and preventive healthcare as the most critical healthcare trends of the future.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow? The Strategic Imperative
The Strategic Imperative
The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the healthcare industry
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
Research Methodology
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
Healthcare Sector Transformation: 2025 Scenario
Evolving Healthcare Industry Through Digital Transformation
Emerging Healthcare Trends
Mapping of Technologies and Trends
Growth Drivers
Growth Restraints
Research Scope
3. Healthcare Trend No 1: Precision Medicine
Macro-to-Micro Vision and Implications
Implementation of Precision Medicine
The Dynamics of Precision Medicine
Technology Developments that Advance Precision Medicine
Precision Medicine: Applications
Precision Medicine: Technology Innovation Universe
Precision Medicine: Incentivization, Interoperability, and Sustainable Policies will Drive Growth
Precision Medicine Stakeholder Snapshot
Precision Medicine: Current Gaps and Potential Opportunities
Precision Medicine: Impact Factors and Development Roadmap
4. Healthcare Trend No 2: Digital Transformation
Macro-to-Micro Vision and Implications
Digital Transformation Improving Consumer Experience, and Providing Patient-centric Healthcare
Digital Technologies Transforming The Healthcare Industry
Digital Transformation Impacting Different Sections of Healthcare Industry
Emerging Technologies Enabling Digital Transformation in Healthcare
Stakeholder Ecosystem of Healthcare Digital Transformation
Key Trends and Impact Factors, Roadmap of Digital Transformation
5. Healthcare Trend No 3: Decentralized Healthcare
Macro-to-Micro Vision and Implications
Decentralized Healthcare to Ensure Continuum of Care
Decentralized Healthcare and Technologies Enabling the Trends
Technology Innovations Enabling Decentralized Care
Advanced Medical Device Technologies Enabling Decentralized Healthcare
Advanced Medical Imaging Technologies Enabling Decentralized Healthcare
Advanced Medical Diagnostic Technologies Enabling Decentralized Healthcare
Digital Technologies Enabling Decentralized Healthcare
Stakeholder Ecosystem of Decentralized Healthcare
Key Trends and Impact Factors, Decentralized Healthcare
Technology Roadmap of Technologies Enabling Decentralized Healthcare
6. Healthcare Trend No 4: Preventive and Predictive Healthcare
Macro-to-Micro Vision and Implications
What is the Role of Preventive and Proactive Healthcare?
What is Driving the Adoption of Preventive Healthcare?
The Dynamics of Proactive and Preventive Healthcare
Preventive Healthcare - Implications
Stakeholder Ecosystem of Preventive Healthcare
Emerging Opportunities and Technology Trends in Preventive Healthcare
Key Trends and Impact Factors, Roadmap of Preventive Health
7. Industry Initiatives
Industry Initiatives Towards Precision Medicine
Industry Initiatives: Strong Investment Portfolio to Bolster Precision Medicine
High Funding Toward Home Care, At-home Diagnostics
Industry Initiatives Toward Decentralized Healthcare
Emerging Role of Federal Bodies for Decentralized Healthcare
Largest Healthcare Industry Players Refocusing on Digital Transformation
Digital Transformation Highlighted in Digital Health Funding Landscape
8. Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1: Inclusive and Diverse Genomic Research
Growth Opportunity 2: Virtual Hospitals
Growth Opportunity 3: Omnichannel Healthcare for Providers
9. Appendix
