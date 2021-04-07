U.S. markets close in 2 hours 30 minutes

Global Healthcare Education Solutions Market Report 2021-2027: U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.5% CAGR

·3 min read

DUBLIN, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Healthcare Education Solutions - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

Global Healthcare Education Solutions Market to Reach $15.8 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Healthcare Education Solutions estimated at US$ 10.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$ 15.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% over the period 2020-2027.

Classroom-based, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.8% CAGR and reach US$ 11.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the E-Learning segment is readjusted to a revised 7.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.5% CAGR

The Healthcare Education Solutions market in the U.S. is estimated at US$ 2.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$ 3.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.4% and 5.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights

  • World Market Trajectories

  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

  • Global Competitor Market Shares

  • Healthcare Education Solutions Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020E

  • Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 34 Featured):

  • 3M Co.

  • B. Braun Melsungen AG

  • Becton, Dickinson and Co.,

  • Canon Medical System Corp.

  • Fujifilm Holding Corp.

  • General Electric Co.

  • Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

  • Koninklijke Philips NV

  • Medtronic

  • Olympus Corp.

  • Siemens AG

  • Smith & Nephew Plc

  • Stryker Corp.

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

  • Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

  • UNITED STATES

  • Market Facts & Figures

  • Market Analytics

  • CANADA

  • JAPAN

  • CHINA

  • EUROPE

  • Market Facts & Figures

  • Market Analytics

  • FRANCE

  • GERMANY

  • ITALY

  • UNITED KINGDOM

  • SPAIN

  • RUSSIA

  • REST OF EUROPE

  • ASIA-PACIFIC

  • AUSTRALIA

  • INDIA

  • SOUTH KOREA

  • REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

  • LATIN AMERICA

  • ARGENTINA

  • BRAZIL

  • MEXICO

  • REST OF LATIN AMERICA

  • MIDDLE EAST

  • IRAN

  • ISRAEL

  • SAUDI ARABIA

  • UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

  • REST OF MIDDLE EAST

  • AFRICA

IV. COMPETITION

  • Total Companies Profiled: 34

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qp03tz

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-healthcare-education-solutions-market-report-2021-2027-us-market-is-estimated-at-2-8-billion-while-china-is-forecast-to-grow-at-9-5-cagr-301264111.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

