The Global Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market is expected to grow by $ 16.27 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of about 6% during the forecast period

ReportLinker
·3 min read

Global Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market 2021-2025 The analyst has been monitoring the healthcare equipment leasing market and it is poised to grow by $ 16. 27 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of about 6% during the forecast period.

New York, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05228032/?utm_source=GNW
Our report on the healthcare equipment leasing market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the Inflated cost of healthcare equipment and growing demand for equipment leasing from low-budget healthcare facilities. In addition, the inflated cost of healthcare equipment is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The healthcare equipment leasing market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.

The healthcare equipment leasing market is segmented as below:
By Product
• Durable medical equipment
• Surgical and therapy equipment leasing
• Personal and home-care equipment
• Digital and electronic equipment leasing
• Storage and transport equipment leasing

By Geographical Landscape
• North America
• Europe
• Asia
• ROW

This study identifies the continuous technological advances coupled with shortened product lifecycle as one of the prime reasons driving the healthcare equipment leasing market growth during the next few years.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on healthcare equipment leasing market covers the following areas:
• Healthcare equipment leasing market sizing
• Healthcare equipment leasing market forecast
• Healthcare equipment leasing market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading healthcare equipment leasing market vendors that include Agfa-Gevaert NV, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Oak Leasing Ltd., Rabobank Group, Siemens AG, Stryker Corp., Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America, The Blackstone Group Inc., and Tokyo Century Corp. Also, the healthcare equipment leasing market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05228032/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


