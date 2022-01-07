U.S. markets close in 1 hour 47 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,685.78
    -10.27 (-0.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,341.29
    +104.82 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,949.87
    -130.99 (-0.87%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,192.54
    -13.83 (-0.63%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.70
    -0.76 (-0.96%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.90
    +5.70 (+0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    22.35
    +0.16 (+0.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1364
    +0.0064 (+0.57%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7620
    +0.0290 (+1.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3589
    +0.0054 (+0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5650
    -0.2750 (-0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,657.38
    -1,667.20 (-3.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,039.38
    -3.50 (-0.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,485.28
    +34.91 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,478.56
    -9.31 (-0.03%)
     

Global Healthcare ERP Markets, 2021-2028 - Growing Adoption of Cloud-based ERP / Integration of AI in ERP / Rising Demand from Small and Medium Enterprises

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Healthcare ERP Market 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global healthcare ERP market size is expected to reach USD 10.3 billion by 2028 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2021 to 2028

Healthcare organizations are under pressure to adopt technological solutions to curb the rising expenditures, ineffective hospital service management, rising workforce shortage, and growing patient population.

The rising awareness regarding benefits associated with adopting ERP systems, such as high-quality care delivery solutions, eliminating back-end manual activities, and minimizing operational expenses, contribute to the healthcare enterprise resource planning market growth.

The growing demand for ERP systems from small and medium businesses to enhance business processes and outcomes are driving the market. Seamless access to centralized data from remote locations improves the functioning and data management of the organization.

The COVID-19 pandemic exposed the shortcomings of the existing systems adopted by healthcare organizations. During the pandemic, several businesses began adopting ERP systems to automate and digitalize their business processes and streamline their workflows to enhance their productivity and efficiency.

The finance and billing function segment dominated the market in 2020 owing to the growing need to amalgamate the front-end revenue cycle management processes, such as patient access, with back-end activities such as claims management. The inventory and material management segment is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period due to the feature of real-time access to manufacturing and supply chain management.

The on-premises deployment segment dominated the market in 2020 due to minimizing costs and ease of access. The cloud deployment segment is expected to grow lucratively over the forecast period owing to the growth of cloud computing and improved accessibility of the internet.

North America dominated the market in 2020 due to rising adoption rates of advanced ERP systems and the emergence of AI-empowered solutions, coupled with infrastructure development.

Asia Pacific is expected to register a significant growth rate over the forecast period owing to the emergence of start-ups providing AI-powered ERP systems, growing public and private partnerships to promote healthcare IT infrastructure, and availability of an economical high-skilled workforce.

Healthcare ERP Market Report Highlights

  • The healthcare enterprise resource planning market growth can be attributed to the growing digitalization of business processes to streamline workflows

  • In terms of function, the finance and billing segment dominated the market in 2020, owing to the need to lower barriers between front-end revenue cycle management processes and back-end activities

  • The on-premises deployment segment dominated the market in 2020 owing to the ease-of-access and minimum maintenance cost of ERP solutions

  • North America dominated the market in 2020 due to the rise in adoption of advanced ERP systems and the significant presence of market players

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Market Outlook
2.2 Segment Outlook
2.3 Competitive Insights
2.4 Global Healthcare ERP Market Snapshot

Chapter 3 Global Healthcare ERP Market Variables, Trends, & Scope
3.1 Market Segmentation and Scope
3.2 Penetration and Growth Prospect Mapping
3.3 Technology Overview
3.3.1 Technology evolution
3.3.2 Technology overview
3.4 Market Dynamics
3.4.1 Market Driver Analysis
3.4.1.1 Growing adoption of cloud-based ERP
3.4.1.2 Integration of artificial intelligence in ERP
3.4.1.3 Rising demand from small and medium enterprises
3.4.2 Market Restraint Analysis
3.4.2.1 High cost of ERP systems and ERP implementation
3.5 Global Healthcare ERP Market Analysis Tools
3.5.1 Industry Analysis - Porter's
3.5.2 PESTEL Analysis
3.6 Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis
3.6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions
3.6.2 Technology collaborations
3.6.3 Licensing & partnership
3.7 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Healthcare ERP Market

Chapter 4 Global Healthcare ERP Market: Function Market Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1 Global Healthcare ERP Market: Function Analysis
4.1.1 Inventory And Material Management
4.1.2 Supply Chain And Logistics Management
4.1.3 Patient Relationship Management
4.1.4 Finance And Billing

Chapter 5 Global Healthcare ERP Market: Deployment Market Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1 Global Healthcare ERP Market: Deployment Analysis
5.1.1 On-premises
5.1.2 Cloud

Chapter 6 Global Healthcare ERP Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, by Function and Deployment
6.1 Global Healthcare ERP Market: Regional Movement Analysis

Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape
7.1 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants
7.2 Company/ Competition Categorization (Key Innovators, Market Leaders, Emerging Players)
7.3 Vendor Landscape
7.3.1 Company Market Position Analysis (Revenue, Geographic Presence, Product Portfolio, Strategic initiatives, Employee Strength)
7.3.2 List of key emerging companies/technology disruptors/ innovators

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape
8.1 Company overview
8.2 Financial performance
8.3 Product benchmarking
8.4 Strategic initiatives

  • McKesson Corporation

  • Oracle

  • SAP

  • Aptean

  • Odoo

  • Infor

  • Microsoft

  • SAGE Group PLC

  • Epicor Software Corporation

  • QAD Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/evz6bp

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-healthcare-erp-markets-2021-2028---growing-adoption-of-cloud-based-erp--integration-of-ai-in-erp--rising-demand-from-small-and-medium-enterprises-301456243.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Taco Bell offers Crispy Chicken Wings for a limited time. Here's how to get them

    Taco Bell confirmed Crispy Chicken Wings are available starting now. The new menu option is available after 2 p.m. through Jan. 12.

  • Why MercadoLibre, Coupang, and DoorDash Plunged This Week

    Shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI), Coupang (NYSE: CPNG), and DoorDash (NYSE: DASH) all fell hard this week, with these stocks down 14.2%, 12.7%, and 7.8%, respectively, through the end of trading on Thursday. Earlier this week, U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb made several media appearances in which he gave good news on omicron. Well, a faster reopening and higher economic growth have come with inflation, at least in recent months.

  • Why Alibaba Stock Popped Again Today

    No doubt about it -- this week has been a good one to own stock in Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA). Today, Alibaba got even more good news (of a sort) when JPMorgan lowered its price target -- but agreed with Benchmark that no matter how you measure it, Alibaba's stock price is still too low. As of 11:45 a.m. ET, Alibaba shares are up 4.1% on the news, bringing the stock's gains for the week to more than 10%.

  • Jim Cramer: 2022 is the year to invest in companies that actually make money — and these 3 stocks fit the bill

    It's time to abandon today’s obsession with empty growth, the CNBC host says.

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Tumbled in December

    Reversing much of its gains from November, lithium stock Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) tumbled 25.9% in the month of December, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Lithium prices continued to soar, and Lithium Americas was busy building a cash pile, so why did its shares sink? Lithium Americas shares dropped sharply the very first day of December as investors took note of the company's latest move to raise debt.

  • Mohamed El-Erian says a ‘trifecta’ of dangers will haunt the US economy in 2022 — here’s how to protect your portfolio

    America may not be able to handle the new reality ahead, the economist says.

  • 2 Top Healthcare Stocks That Could Make You Richer in 2022 and Beyond

    Here are two facts about the healthcare industry. Let's look at two healthcare giants that have the tools to continue rewarding shareholders for many years to come: Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) and Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY). Medical devices giant Intuitive Surgical has struggled amid the pandemic.

  • 2 Monster Metaverse Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    While the exact definition is hard to pinpoint, the core concept is simple enough: It will be a shared virtual world, blending aspects of social media, video games, and the broader internet. While there are many ways to accomplish that, buying a few shares of Unity Software (NYSE: U) and Globant (NYSE: GLOB) looks like a smart move. While traditional development tools often required creators to recode content for different platforms, content built on Unity can be deployed across more than 20 platforms without making changes.

  • Why Docusign Stock Fell 6.7% Today

    Shares of document-management leader Docusign (NASDAQ: DOCU) fell 6.7% today, as of market close. It's a new year, but the narrative surrounding fast-growing tech stocks remains the same as it was for much of 2021: Fear of rising interest rates keeps pushing growth stocks down. Specifically, minutes from the Federal Reserve's last meeting indicate that a more aggressive raising of interest rates and other moves to try and tame inflation might be in store sooner rather than later.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7%; Wells Fargo Says ‘Buy’

    What do you think of roller coasters? We may be in for one in 2022, with the markets showing higher volatility – and perhaps a lower net gain – than last year. Headwinds include rising inflation, the Fed’s likely actions to tighten monetary policy in response, and increased labor costs. Tailwinds may include that same Fed action, as it carries potential to blunt a ‘stagflationary’ period, and a likely political shift waiting in the fall. Writing from Wells Fargo, senior equity strategist Christo

  • Why Shares of Lucid and Nio Sank Today, While an EV Start-Up Stock Jumped

    The stocks of Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) and Nio (NYSE: NIO) are each down between 20% and 30% since the start of December 2021. As of 1:50 p.m. ET, shares of Lucid and Nio were down 4.7% and 2.2%, respectively. While shares have been trending down with the tech market recently, Lucid and Nio may be getting affected a bit by Tesla right now.

  • Why Novavax Stock Is Sinking This Week

    What happened Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) were sinking 15.1% this week as of the market close on Thursday, based on data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The only news from the company in recent days was an announcement that its CEO, Stanley Erck, will participate in the virtual J.

  • Why Enphase Energy Fell 7.2% on Thursday

    Shares of solar energy stock Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) fell as much as 7.2% in trading on Thursday after the Federal Reserve released minutes from its most recent meeting. The Federal Reserve said in minutes from its most recent meeting that it may need to raise rates sooner than expected. As a result, yields rose in the market with the 10-year Treasury rising two basis points today, and yields are now up 29 basis points over the past month.

  • Suze Orman: This is the only asset class with a track record of 'earning more than inflation' — here are 3 smart ways to buy it in 2022

    Experts are worried about this asset. But Suze still likes it.

  • Here's Why Lemonade Stock Fell on Thursday

    The stock market was having a fairly strong session on Thursday, but insurance disruptor Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) was an exception. As of 2:30 p.m. ET, Lemonade was down nearly 3%, reaching a fresh 52-week low in the process. An analyst at Barclays who covers Lemonade maintained its "equal-weight" rating (similar to a neutral opinion) but dramatically lowered their price target on the stock from $62 to $43.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Kerr Neilson

    In this article, we will discuss the 10 dividend stocks to buy according to billionaire Kerr Neilson. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, you can go directly to 5 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Kerr Neilson. Kerr Neilson is an Australian billionaire hedge fund manager with a net […]

  • Could Ocugen Become the Next Moderna?

    Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) became a surprise entrant in the coronavirus vaccine race last year. Eye-popping share gains and a potential coronavirus vaccine may make us think of another biotech company. The shares extended gains last year, and Moderna generated billions of dollars in vaccine revenue.

  • Why AGNC Investment Ended Up Losing All Its Gains in 2021

    It looked as though 2021 were shaping up to be a banner year for AGNC Investment (NASDAQ: AGNC), the mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT) that buys and sells packaged government-backed mortgages from Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, and Ginnie Mae -- so-called agency mortgages (hence the REIT's name). How was it that AGNC Investment went from hero to zero in just seven months? It all began with its June monthly dividend announcement, which showed a serious deterioration in its estimated tangible net book value as it fell to $16.82 per share at the end of May, compared to the $17.96 per share value it had recorded at the end of April.

  • ARK stocks 'have been beaten to a pulp' in recent tech slide, strategist says

    Michele Schneider,&nbsp;Marketgauge.com&nbsp;Partner and Director of Trading Research & Education, joins Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre to deliver some technical analysis on tech stocks, the Nasdaq, transportation ETFs, cyclical stocks, China stocks, and bitcoin.

  • 3 Top Stocks to Buy if There Is a Market Pullback

    A leading industrial conglomerate, the leading package delivery company, and a play on the need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions make up a list of stocks investors need to keep on their buy lists.