U.S. markets close in 4 hours 33 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,679.82
    +9.53 (+0.20%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,018.16
    -50.71 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,055.24
    +112.41 (+0.75%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,169.47
    -1.68 (-0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.84
    +2.61 (+3.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.40
    +14.60 (+0.81%)
     

  • Silver

    22.67
    +0.21 (+0.93%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1368
    +0.0036 (+0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7680
    -0.0120 (-0.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3622
    +0.0045 (+0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3950
    +0.1870 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,316.30
    +651.96 (+1.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,002.63
    +8.21 (+0.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,489.89
    +44.64 (+0.60%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,222.48
    -256.08 (-0.90%)
     

The Global Healthcare Fraud Detection Market is expected to grow by $ 1.26 bn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 14.26% during the forecast period

ReportLinker
·3 min read

Global Healthcare Fraud Detection Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the healthcare fraud detection market and it is poised to grow by $ 1. 26 bn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 14.

New York, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Healthcare Fraud Detection Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06208020/?utm_source=GNW
26% during the forecast period. Our report on the healthcare fraud detection market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increased number of patients seeking health insurance and increasing cases of healthcare fraud. In addition, the increased number of patients seeking health insurance is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The healthcare fraud detection market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.

The healthcare fraud detection market is segmented as below:
By Type
• Descriptive analytics
• Predictive analytics
• Prescriptive analytics

By Geographical Landscape
• North America
• Europe
• Asia
• ROW

This study identifies the rise in the number of healthcare BPO and fraud identity management softwareas one of the prime reasons driving the healthcare fraud detection market growth during the next few years.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on healthcare fraud detection market covers the following areas:
• Healthcare fraud detection market sizing
• Healthcare fraud detection market forecast
• Healthcare fraud detection market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading healthcare fraud detection market vendors that include CGI Inc., Conduent Inc., Cotiviti Inc., ExlService Holdings Inc., HCL Technologies Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., SAS Institute Inc., Thomson Reuters Corp., UnitedHealth Group, and Wipro Ltd. Also, the healthcare fraud detection market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06208020/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Jamie Dimon Sees ‘Huge Pressure’ on Wages for First Time in His Life

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameDip Buyers Drive U.S. Stock Rebound After Selloff: Markets WrapHong Kong to Ban Transit Travelers From 150 Countries and TerritoriesJamie Dimon said that, for the fir

  • 2 Top Oil Stocks to Buy in January

    Oil refiners Valero Energy and Marathon Petroleum have generated long-term gains better than almost anyone else in the oil patch

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks With More Potential Than Any Cryptocurrency

    Many technology stocks have been hammered at the beginning of 2022, but the business is performing stronger than ever. Cryptocurrencies have also had a rough past few months, with Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) falling more than 35% from its all-time high. If an investor is deciding between high-quality stocks and cryptocurrency to buy on the dip, they might want to consider these three stocks over any cryptocurrency.

  • A 27-year-old truck driver just became Robinhood’s first big headache of 2022

    Finra has ordered the zero-commission app Robinhood to pay Jose Batista almost $30K and found the company liable for his investment losses when it restricted trading on meme stocks in Jan 2021.

  • Why IBM Stock Dropped Today

    Investors in International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) are feeling "big blue" today -- and not in a good way. Swiss megabank UBS downgraded IBM stock to a sell rating this morning, you see, and cut its price target on the tech giant to $124 per share -- $5 below where it trades even after this morning's sell-off, which implies there may be even more pain to come. Citing lower earnings estimates and "an elevated valuation" (although truth be told, IBM only costs about 24 times trailing earnings, considerably cheaper than the S&P 500 as a whole), UBS sees the shares as "vulnerable over the next 12 months."

  • Is AT&T Still a Great Dividend Stock?

    In 2021, AT&T (NYSE: T) decided to spin off its DIRECTV and WarnerMedia divisions to raise capital to reduce its massive debt. Unfortunately for income investors, AT&T revealed last year that it intended to slash the payout despite the cash the company will receive from the spinoffs. Now, with the Dividend Aristocrat status lost, such moves understandably leave AT&T investors wondering whether AT&T is still a great dividend stock.

  • These 2 Stocks Could Threaten Tuesday's Market Bounce

    Investors have been surprised by the way 2022 has started, with steep drops on most stock market indexes. Wall Street tried to mount a comeback on Tuesday morning, though, in the hopes of getting back on a bullish path. S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) futures had picked up 15 points to 4,678, while Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) futures had risen 79 points to 15,687.

  • Expect more than 4 rate increases in 2022, and a lot of market volatility, says JPMorgan’s Dimon: ‘If we’re lucky’ the Fed can engineer a “soft landing.”‘

    JPMorgan Chase & Co. CEO Jamie Dimon says the consumer remains in great shape in 2022 but also said that volatility could be elevated in financial markets as the Federal Reserve aims to navigate a COVID-induced surge in inflation.

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Sank in December and Continues to Fall

    The stock of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) crashed 23% in December, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. QuantumScape stock is already down another 10.9% this month, as of the time of this writing. The passage of President Joe Biden's $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that earmarked $7.5 billion on building an EV charging network of 500,000 chargers sent EV stocks surging in November.

  • Wall Street War: A Tale of Two Cell Tower Analysts

    Crown Castle International (NYSE: CCI) and American Tower (NYSE: AMT) aren't exactly household names, but if you use your phone to look them up there's a fair chance that you may need one of the two companies to make it happen. American Tower and Crown Castle are leading players in cell towers. Mobile providers lease space on these cell towers to make sure that they have strong signals in the area.

  • Howard Hughes takes out $127M loan to refinance office towers vacated by Exxon

    The Woodlands-based developer is currently trying to find new tenants for the two towers at Hughes Landing.

  • IBM Stock Is Sliding. UBS Cuts Rating to Sell.

    IBM is facing tough digital-transformation comps, and decelerations in Red Hat and consulting looks increasingly likely, wrote UBS analyst David Vogt.

  • Bitcoin Death Cross Is Staring Down Bulls After a Painful Retreat

    (Bloomberg) -- After one of roughest patches ever for Bitcoin enthusiasts, holders of the largest digital currency are facing an ominous technical price pattern with a name that suggests more pain ahead. Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameDip Buyers Drive U.S. Stock Rebound After Selloff: Markets WrapHong Kong

  • What to Expect From Wells Fargo's Upcoming Earnings Report

    Analysts on average expect the bank to generate $1.09 in earnings per share (EPS) on total revenue of about $18.7 billion. For the full year, analysts on average expect $4.67 EPS on total revenue of $76.2 billion. Wells Fargo, one of the largest commercial lenders in the country, has been ravaged for nearly two years by low interest rates and weak loan demand.

  • Does Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

    David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the...

  • Why BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Jumping on Monday

    Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: BCRX) are soaring today in response to unaudited sales figures from the fourth quarter and projections for the entire year. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved BioCryst's first drug, Orladeyo, a little over a year ago. The first few quarters post-launch for the drug, which prevents attacks of hereditary angioedema, were less than inspiring.

  • Rivian Screwed Up. Here's How It Can Do Better.

    As I write this, it's only Tuesday morning -- but electric-vehicle start-up Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) is already having a tough week. Rivian investors woke up Tuesday to two unhappy (and maybe related) bits of news. First, did you know that the company's chief operating officer, Rod Copes, left in December?

  • Oil Climbs on Outlook for Decline in U.S. Crude Stockpiles

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil gained as traders focused on tightening supplies, with U.S. crude stockpiles forecast to decline for a seventh straight week.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameDip Buyers Drive U.S. Stock Rebound After Selloff: Markets WrapHong Kong to Ban Transit Travelers From 150 Countries and TerritoriesW

  • Tech Is Tearing Back. Why Nvidia and 4 Others Look Like Winners, Unlike Intel.

    Analysts at Bank of America are bullish on semiconductors. They see Nvidia and four others as key winners from 2022 trends.

  • Here’s Why You Should Consider Buying ASML Holding (ASML) Shares

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Large Cap Growth Strategy” third quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Strategy underperformed its Russell 1000 Growth Index benchmark during the third quarter. On an absolute basis, the Strategy had gains across four of the […]