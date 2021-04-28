Global Healthcare Industry Report 2020-2025 - Integration of Clinical Genomics (NGS) and mHealth-based Diagnostics into Standard Care
DUBLIN, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vision 2025 - Rising Healthcare Expenditures and Disproportionate Improvement in Patient Outcomes Spur Disruptive Changes in the Global Healthcare Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global healthcare industry is in the midst of a major transformation, a process that was accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic
Several megatrends and disruptive technologies have converged to drive this transformation across the healthcare ecosystem. In this study, the publisher builds upon previous analysis on the future of healthcare for the year 2025.
This research takes a deep dive into the aspect of patient care, with the patient as the focal point. It takes a deeper look at what the patient-centric shift means for each of the industry's stakeholders: biopharmaceutical companies, medical device companies, diagnostics companies, digital health, and health IT companies, today and in 2025.
The changes expected in 2025 must be understood and prepare, for now, so the publisher provides a 2025 view of who the patient will be, what care delivery will look like, and how care delivery teams will function in the near term. The goal is to move closer to the quadruple aim of healthcare, leveraging several technologies that are emerging today. This study also provides a representative growth opportunity for each of the industry sectors, offering a taste of what is to come for the broader healthcare industry.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
The Strategic Imperative
The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Healthcare Industry
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Healthcare Industry
Key Growth Metrics for Healthcare Industry
Shifting Focus of Care - From 'Sickcare' to 'Healthcare' to Health
The Quadruple Aim and the Shifting Role of Healthcare Companies to Fit into this New Paradigm
Healthcare Industry Continues to Grow amidst Transformation
Pharma Remains the Largest Sector, but Health IT Growing the Fastest
The convergence of Technology and Healthcare to Achieve Quadruple Aim
Trends Driving Transformation in Healthcare and Life Sciences
Growth Drivers for the Healthcare Industry
Growth Restraints for the Healthcare Industry
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Healthcare Industry in 2025
Patients are Consumers, and Their Focus has Extended to Pre-diagnosis and Post-treatment
Patient Consumers - Areas of Action for 2025
Care Delivery in 2025 - Precise: Anytime, Anywhere
Care Delivery - Areas of Action for 2025
Care Teams in 2025 - New Members, Including Oneself, as Part of the Care Team
Care Teams - Areas of Action for 2025
Medical Devices in 2025
Medical Devices - Areas of Action for 2025
Biopharma in 2025
Biopharma - Areas of Action for 2025
Diagnostics in 2025
Diagnostics - Areas of Action for 2025
Digital Health in 2025
Digital Health - Areas of Action for 2025
4. Growth Opportunity Universe - Healthcare Industry Implications
The Role of the Patient Engagement Interface in Achieving Healthcare Targets
Connected and Quantified Patient
Precision Health Enabled Through IoT and Big Data Analytics
Data is the New Currency for Healthcare in the Digital Age
Technology Commercialization and Maturation Timeframe
5. Growth Opportunity Universe - Healthcare Industry
Growth Opportunity 1: Intelligent Virtual Assistants to Enhance the Healthcare Consumer Experience, 2020
Growth Opportunity 2: Intelligent Imaging Devices to Enhance Clinical Efficiency, 2020
Growth Opportunity 3: Smart Screening Devices for Early Diagnosis, 2020
Growth Opportunity 4: AI for Longevity, Wellness, and Curative Therapies, 2020
Growth Opportunity 5: Integration of Clinical Genomics (NGS) and mHealth-based Diagnostics into Standard Care, 2020
