Global Healthcare Informatics Market (2021 to 2031) - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecasts
Dublin, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Healthcare Informatics Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher's report on the global healthcare informatics market studies past as well as current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of the indicators of the market during the forecast period from 2021 to 2031. the report provides revenue of the global healthcare informatics market for the period from 2017-2031, considering 2020 as the base year and 2031 as the forecast year. the report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the global healthcare informatics market during the forecast period.
The report has been prepared after primary and secondary researches. Primary research involved bulk of research efforts, wherein analysts carried out interviews with industry leaders and opinion makers. Secondary research involved referring to key players' product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents to understand the global health care informatics market.
Secondary research also included Internet sources, statistical data from government agencies, websites, company presentations, sales data, and trade associations. Analysts employed a combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches to study various phenomenon in the global healthcare informatics market.
The report includes an elaborate executive summary along with a snapshot of the growth behavior of various segments included in the scope of the study. Furthermore, the report sheds light on the changing competitive dynamics in the global healthcare informatics market. these indices serve as valuable tools for existing market players as well as for entities interested in entering the global healthcare informatics market.
The report delves into the competitive landscape of the global healthcare informatics market. Key players operating in the global healthcare informatics market have been identified, and each one of these has been profiled for distinguishing business attributes. Company overview, financial standings, recent developments, and SWOT are some of the attributes of players in the global healthcare informatics market that have been profiled in this report.
Key Questions Answered in Healthcare Informatics Market Report
What are the major drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the market?
What will be the Y-o-Y growth of the global healthcare informatics market between 2021 and 2031?
What are the revenue share projections of key segments of the global healthcare informatics market during the forecast period?
Will North America continue to be the most profitable market for healthcare informatics?
Which factors are anticipated to hamper the global healthcare informatics market during the forecast period?
Which are the leading companies in the global healthcare informatics market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Assumptions and Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary: Global Healthcare Informatics Market
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.1.1. Type Definition
4.1.2. Industry Evolution / Developments
4.2. Overview
4.3. Market Dynamics
4.3.1. Drivers
4.3.2. Restraints
4.3.3. Opportunities
4.4. Global Healthcare Informatics Market Analysis and Forecast, 2017-2031
5. Key Insights
5.1. Key Industry Events (mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, approvals, etc.)
5.2. Technological Advancements
5.3. COVID-19 Pandemic Impact on Industry
6. Global Healthcare Informatics Market Analysis and Forecast, by Type
6.1. Introduction & Definition
6.2. Key Findings / Developments
6.3. Market Value Forecast, by Type, 2017-2031
6.3.1. Hospital Information Systems
6.3.1.1. Electronic Health Record
6.3.1.2. Electronic Medical Record
6.3.1.3. Real-time Healthcare
6.3.1.4. Patient Engagement Solutions
6.3.1.5. Population Health Management
6.3.1.6. Others
6.3.2. Pharmacy Information Systems
6.3.2.1. Prescription Management
6.3.2.2. Automated Dispensing Systems
6.3.2.3. Inventory Management
6.3.2.4. Others
6.3.3. Medical Imaging Information Systems
6.3.3.1. Radiology Information Systems
6.3.3.2. Monitoring Analysis Software
6.3.3.3. Picture Archiving & Communication Systems
6.3.3.4. Others
6.3.4. Laboratory Information Systems
6.3.5. Health Insurance Information Systems
6.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Type
7. Global Healthcare Informatics Market Analysis and Forecast, by Application
7.1. Introduction & Definition
7.2. Key Findings / Developments
7.3. Market Value Forecast, by Application, 2017-2031
7.3.1. Renal Diseases
7.3.2. Autoimmune Diseases
7.3.3. Oncology
7.3.4. Cardiology
7.3.5. Gynecology
7.3.6. Respiratory Diseases
7.3.7. Others
7.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Application
8. Global Healthcare Informatics Market Analysis and Forecast, by End-user
8.1. Introduction & Definition
8.2. Key Findings / Developments
8.3. Market Value Forecast, by End-user, 2017-2031
8.3.1. Hospitals
8.3.2. Specialty Clinics
8.3.3. Insurance Companies
8.3.4. Pharmacies
8.3.5. Others
8.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by End-user
9. Global Healthcare Informatics Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region
9.1. Key Findings
9.2. Market Value Forecast, by Region
9.2.1. North America
9.2.2. Europe
9.2.3. Asia Pacific
9.2.4. Latin America
9.2.5. Middle East & Africa
9.3. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Country/Region
10. North America Healthcare Informatics Market Analysis and Forecast
11. Europe Healthcare Informatics Market Analysis and Forecast
12. Asia Pacific Healthcare Informatics Market Analysis and Forecast
13. Latin America Healthcare Informatics Market Analysis and Forecast
14. Middle East & Africa Healthcare Informatics Market Analysis and Forecast
15. Competition Landscape
15.1. Market Player - Competition Matrix (by tier and size of companies)
15.2. Company Profiles
15.2.1. Medtronic
15.2.1.1. Company Overview
15.2.1.2. Company Financials
15.2.1.3. Growth Strategies
15.2.1.4. SWOT Analysis
15.2.2. Koninklijke Philips N.V.
15.2.2.1. Company Overview
15.2.2.2. Company Financials
15.2.2.3. Growth Strategies
15.2.2.4. SWOT Analysis
15.2.3. Health Gorilla
15.2.3.1. Company Overview
15.2.3.2. Company Financials
15.2.3.3. Growth Strategies
15.2.3.4. SWOT Analysis
15.2.4. Cerner Corporation
15.2.4.1. Company Overview
15.2.4.2. Company Financials
15.2.4.3. Growth Strategies
15.2.4.4. SWOT Analysis
15.2.5. MV Informatica Nordeste Ltda.
15.2.5.1. Company Overview
15.2.5.2. Company Financials
15.2.5.3. Growth Strategies
15.2.5.4. SWOT Analysis
15.2.6. LabVantage Solutions, Inc.
15.2.6.1. Company Overview
15.2.6.2. Company Financials
15.2.6.3. Growth Strategies
15.2.6.4. SWOT Analysis
15.2.7. NXGN Management, LLC
15.2.7.1. Company Overview
15.2.7.2. Company Financials
15.2.7.3. Growth Strategies
15.2.7.4. SWOT Analysis
15.2.8. Allscripts Healthcare, LLC
15.2.8.1. Company Overview
15.2.8.2. Company Financials
15.2.8.3. Growth Strategies
15.2.8.4. SWOT Analysis
15.2.9. nThrive Revenue Systems, LLC
15.2.9.1. Company Overview
15.2.9.2. Company Financials
15.2.9.3. Growth Strategies
15.2.9.4. SWOT Analysis
15.2.10. Agfa HealthCare Corp
15.2.10.1. Company Overview
15.2.10.2. Company Financials
15.2.10.3. Growth Strategies
15.2.10.4. SWOT Analysis
15.2.11. Axiom Resource Management Inc.
15.2.11.1. Company Overview
15.2.11.2. Company Financials
15.2.11.3. Growth Strategies
15.2.11.4. SWOT Analysis
15.2.12. Cardinal Health
15.2.12.1. Company Overview
15.2.12.2. Company Financials
15.2.12.3. Growth Strategies
15.2.12.4. SWOT Analysis
15.2.13. Benchmark Systems
15.2.13.1. Company Overview
15.2.13.2. Company Financials
15.2.13.3. Growth Strategies
15.2.13.4. SWOT Analysis
15.2.14. CNSI
15.2.14.1. Company Overview
15.2.14.2. Company Financials
15.2.14.3. Growth Strategies
15.2.14.4. SWOT Analysis
