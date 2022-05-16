The Global Healthcare Information Software Market is expected to grow by $ 11.76 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Healthcare Information Software Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the healthcare information software market and it is poised to grow by $ 11. 76 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.

9% during the forecast period. Our report on the healthcare information software market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing adoption of EHRs, presence of favorable government initiatives, and the rising prevalence of fatal diseases.

The healthcare information software market analysis includes the application and deployment segments and geographic landscape.



The healthcare information software market is segmented as below:

By Application

• HIS

• PIS



By Deployment

• On premises

• Cloud based



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing adoption of advanced technologies in healthcare as one of the prime reasons driving the healthcare information software market growth during the next few years. Also, launch of new healthcare and pharmaceutical software services and growing number of acquisitions and partnerships will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on healthcare information software market covers the following areas:

• Healthcare information software market sizing

• Healthcare information software market forecast

• Healthcare information software market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading healthcare information software market vendors that include Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., Ascom Holding AG, Athenahealth Inc., Cerner Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., eClinicalWorks LLC, Epic Systems Corp., General Electric Co., International Business Machines Corp., InterSystems Corp, Koninklijke Philips NV, McKesson Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, Siemens AG, and Zebra Technologies Corp. Also, the healthcare information software market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

